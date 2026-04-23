The Day of the Jackal Season 2 First Look Shows Eddie Redmayne Back on the Run

The Day of the Jackal Season 2 is officially in production, with new set photos confirming Eddie Redmayne’s return as the assassin. Filming is already happening in Europe, giving fans a first look at what’s next after the tense finale.

Story details are still limited, but the series is moving forward with a new direction. As for release, early reports point to a possible 2026 or 2027 window, though no exact date is confirmed yet.

Eddie Redmayne spotted on the set of 'The Day of the Jackal' season 2 in Budapest 🎬 pic.twitter.com/ThYKKgePiu — Splash News (@SplashNews) April 16, 2026

Is The Day of the Jackal Season 2 Happening?

The Day of the Jackal Season 2 is happening, with production confirmed and new images already giving a first look at what is coming next. Reports from multiple sources clearly show that the new season is moving forward after the first season success.

Filming Begins in Budapest With Eddie Redmayne Back as the Jackal

The Day of the Jackal Season 2 is now in production, with cameras rolling in Europe and Eddie Redmayne returning as the Jackal. The update directly answers the question, confirming that the second season is actively being filmed right now.

Production Status: Filming is taking place in Budapest, with production already in progress.

Filming is taking place in Budapest, with production already in progress. Set Activity: Photos shared from the set show scenes being filmed for the upcoming season.

Photos shared from the set show scenes being filmed for the upcoming season. Lead Return: Eddie Redmayne is back in costume as the Jackal, confirming his return as the elusive assassin.

Eddie Redmayne is back in costume as the Jackal, confirming his return as the elusive assassin. Story Setup: The Jackal continues operating across Europe, carrying out hits while evading intelligence agencies.

The Jackal continues operating across Europe, carrying out hits while evading intelligence agencies. Season Continuation: The second season follows the tense finale where the Jackal narrowly escaped capture.

First-Look Set Photos Reveal Return of the Assassin

The first look images for The Day of the Jackal Season 2 have surfaced online, showing Eddie Redmayne back in action. These images give a clear early look at the new season while keeping most story details hidden.

Image Source: Set photos surfaced online from the Budapest filming location.

Set photos surfaced online from the Budapest filming location. Character Focus: Eddie Redmayne is seen in character, confirming that the Jackal remains central to the story.

Eddie Redmayne is seen in character, confirming that the Jackal remains central to the story. Visual Tone: The images maintain the grounded and serious tone established in the first season.

The images maintain the grounded and serious tone established in the first season. Plot Secrecy: Specific story details are still under wraps despite the release of the images.

Specific story details are still under wraps despite the release of the images. Fan Reaction: The first look sparked strong interest as viewers continue watching updates about the series.

Season 2 Expands the Modern Spy Story

Season 2 will expand its story beyond the original novel, continuing the narrative with new developments. The new season builds on the first season while introducing a broader scope across Europe.

New Direction: The second season will create a new story after covering the original novel’s events.

The second season will create a new story after covering the original novel’s events. Ongoing Hunt: The intelligence pursuit of the Jackal is expected to continue moving forward.

The intelligence pursuit of the Jackal is expected to continue moving forward. Wider Scope: Filming across multiple European locations suggests a larger and more global story.

Filming across multiple European locations suggests a larger and more global story. Creative Change: Ronan Bennett stepped back from writing duties, with David Harrower now serving as head writer.

Ronan Bennett stepped back from writing duties, with David Harrower now serving as head writer. New Cast: Weruche Opia and Pablo Schreiber are joining the series in new roles.

Final Thoughts

The Day of the Jackal Season 2 is clearly moving forward with production active and early images already giving fans a real sense of direction. The story continues with the Jackal living carrying out hits while staying ahead of the intelligence chase across Europe.

With changes behind the scenes due to other commitments, including the shift in head writer while series creator Ronan Bennett stays as executive producer, the new season builds on history while creating something fresh. Stay tuned and keep watching for more updates as each episode gets closer to release.

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