The Four Seasons Season 2 Trailer Sends Tina Fey’s Group Into Italy Chaos

The Four Seasons Season 2 officially returns to Netflix on May 28, 2026 bringing the longtime friend group back together after the shocking events of Season 1. The newly released trailer previews emotional reunions, relationship problems, a trip to Italy, and major life changes for Kate, Anne, Danny, Claude, and Ginny.

Netflix also confirmed the new season will continue balancing grief, awkward comedy, and friendship as the group struggles to move forward after Nick’s death.

The Four Seasons | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix

What Happens In The Four Seasons Season 2 Trailer?

Image © 2026 Emily V. Aragones / Netflix

The Four Seasons season 2 trailer previews a more emotional chapter for the longtime friend group as they continue spending time together after Nick’s death.

Netflix also confirmed the new season premieres May 28 with the core cast returning for more relationship struggles, emotional reunions, and major life changes.

Netflix Drops First Season 2 Trailer

Netflix officially released the first trailer for The Four Seasons Season 2, showing the group reuniting after a difficult year following Nick’s fatal car accident.

The footage also previews new locations, emotional tension, and changing relationships as the friends continue their tradition of traveling together.

Official Synopsis: “Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow.”

“Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow.” Opening Moment: The trailer introduces the group gathering for what they call “Annual Nick Weekend.”

The trailer introduces the group gathering for what they call “Annual Nick Weekend.” Returning Cast: Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen all return for Season 2.

Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen all return for Season 2. New Locations: The group travels from the Jersey Shore and Upstate New York to Italy.

The group travels from the Jersey Shore and Upstate New York to Italy. Premiere Date: The full eight-episode second season premieres May 28 on Netflix.

Grief And New Problems Take Over Season 2

Tina Fey returns as Kate as the friend group struggles to move forward after the events from the first season. The trailer highlights emotional conversations, awkward reunions, and the pressure of maintaining longtime friendships during another year together.

Kate And Jack: Kate and Jack continue dealing with emotional distance and relationship strain throughout the trailer.

Kate and Jack continue dealing with emotional distance and relationship strain throughout the trailer. Anne’s Arc: Anne slowly tries rebuilding her life after Nick’s death while stepping back into dating again.

Anne slowly tries rebuilding her life after Nick’s death while stepping back into dating again. Danny And Claude: Danny and Claude discuss having a child together as their relationship enters a new stage.

Danny and Claude discuss having a child together as their relationship enters a new stage. Ginny’s Storyline: Ginny’s pregnancy becomes one of the biggest emotional storylines in Season 2.

Ginny’s pregnancy becomes one of the biggest emotional storylines in Season 2. Group Dynamic: The longtime friend group continues struggling to reconnect while grieving Nick together.

Italy Vacation Chaos Takes Center Stage

Italy becomes one of the biggest settings in The Four Seasons Season 2 as the group leaves familiar routines behind for another trip together. The trailer mixes scenic travel moments with emotional confrontations as the friends continue navigating grief and changing relationships.

Italy Trip: The group heads to Europe together during one of the season’s getaways.

The group heads to Europe together during one of the season’s getaways. Visual Style: The trailer features beaches, mountains, wine nights, countryside villas, and hiking scenes.

The trailer features beaches, mountains, wine nights, countryside villas, and hiking scenes. Group Dynamic: The longtime friend group continues dealing with unresolved tension during the trip.

The longtime friend group continues dealing with unresolved tension during the trip. Comedy Moments: Awkward dinners, chaotic sightseeing, marathon training, and vacation arguments continue throughout the preview.

Awkward dinners, chaotic sightseeing, marathon training, and vacation arguments continue throughout the preview. Official Synopsis: “With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface for the group as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures.”

“With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface for the group as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures.” Final Trailer Beat: The preview closes with the group trying to reconnect while balancing grief, friendship, and major life changes together.

Final Thoughts

The Four Seasons Season 2 looks bigger, more emotional, and more chaotic as the core group reunites after the events of Four Seasons Season 1. Lang Fisher, Tina Fey as Kate, and the returning cast continue mixing comedy series energy with grief, awkward friendships, and relationship tension between middle aged married couples.

First look images also preview stunning landscapes, Anne’s lake house, and more episodes as seasons renewed conversations continue online. Watch the new season on Netflix starting May 28.

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