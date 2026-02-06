The Four Seasons Season 2 Release Date: What Fans Should Know

Netflix is bringing back the Four Seasons Season 2, and fans won’t have to wait long. The new season starts on May 28, 2026, and has eight episodes that continue the story of a close-knit group of friends whose yearly vacations show how their relationships aren’t working out and how hard things are in real life.

People are excited to see what happens next after the shocking end of Season 1. Find out when it comes out, who’s in it, what happens, and where it was filmed.

Image © 2026 Netflix / EMILY V. ARAGONES

A clear answer has been given to fans who were wondering about the Four Seasons of season 2. The Netflix show will be back on May 28, 2026, as planned. From the shocking ending of the first season to the eight brand-new episodes in the new season, the story keeps going. The show, which was created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, follows six friends as they travel for the holidays every year and deal with life, marriage, and change.

When Will The Four Seasons Season 2 Premiere On Netflix?

The new season keeps the same storytelling style that made the show popular. Each trip brings new conflicts and funny moments as the group deals with the emotional impact of Nick’s death. Fans can expect more drama, friendship struggles, and relationship changes across the seasonal vacations.

Release Date: The Four Seasons season 2 premieres May 28, 2026 , on Netflix with eight all new episodes.

The Four Seasons season 2 premieres , on Netflix with eight all new episodes. Season Structure: The story continues the show’s format with four vacations across different seasons of the year.

The story continues the show’s format with four vacations across different seasons of the year. Creative Team: The series is created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, with Jeff Richmond also serving as an executive producer.

Recently, Netflix released first look photos of the characters going on new trips. The pictures give us a sneak peek at how the group gets back together after the sad ending of final episodes of the first season. Followers can look forward to more in-depth stories about friendship, loss, and love.

First Look Photos: Netflix shared preview images featuring Tina Fey and several returning cast members.

Netflix shared preview images featuring Tina Fey and several returning cast members. Story Direction: The new episodes explore how the friends move forward after Nick’s death.

The new episodes explore how the friends move forward after Nick’s death. Episode Count: The second season includes eight all new episodes that continue the story of the group.

Who Is In The Cast Of The Four Seasons Season 2?

Image © 2026 Netflix / EMILY V. ARAGONES

One reason the show is worth watching is its strong ensemble cast. The series focuses on longtime friends whose relationships are tested during their seasonal vacations. The returning cast members help keep the story funny, emotional, and relatable.

Main Cast Returning For Season 2

The core story follows six friends who travel together throughout the year. Their personal struggles and friendships shape the events of every trip.

Tina Fey : Plays Kate, a key character who often tries to keep the friend group together.

Plays Kate, a key character who often tries to keep the friend group together. Will Forte : Returns as Jack, Kate’s husband who struggles with relationship changes.

Returns as Jack, Kate’s husband who struggles with relationship changes. Colman Domingo : Plays Danny, whose personality often brings humor to serious situations.

Plays Danny, whose personality often brings humor to serious situations. Marco Calvani: Portrays Claude, Danny’s partner who prefers luxury vacations.

Other Key Cast Members And Characters

Several other cast members play important roles in the evolving story. Their actions influence the group’s friendships and emotional conflicts.

Kerri Kenney Silver : Plays Anne, whose marriage problems helped start the drama.

Plays Anne, whose marriage problems helped start the drama. Erika Henningsen : Returns as Ginny, the younger woman whose relationship with Nick changed the group dynamic.

Returns as Ginny, the younger woman whose relationship with Nick changed the group dynamic. Steve Carell: Played Nick in the earlier season before the story’s biggest twist.

Did Steve Carell Leave The Four Seasons?

Image © 2026 Netflix / EMILY V. ARAGONES

One of the most surprising moments in the show involves Steve Carell’s character. His storyline ends in a shocking way that changes the direction of the series. This moment deeply affects the friendships within the group.

What Happened To Steve Carell’s Character Nick?

Nick’s choices drive many early conflicts in the story. His decision about leaving Anne creates tension between the couples and leads to one of the most dramatic scenes in the show.

Relationship Conflict: Nick decides on leaving Anne after their long marriage begins to fall apart.

Nick decides on leaving Anne after their long marriage begins to fall apart. Major Twist: His story ends suddenly after a tragic car accident late in the season.

His story ends suddenly after a tragic car accident late in the season. Emotional Impact: The news spreads through the friend group and deeply affects everyone.

Could Steve Carell Return In Future Episodes?

Even though Nick is gone, the character may still influence future storylines. Writers hinted that memories or past scenes could appear in later episodes.

Flashback Possibility: Future new episodes could include past moments featuring Nick.

Future new episodes could include past moments featuring Nick. Story Influence: Nick’s death continues shaping the decisions of the six friends.

Nick’s death continues shaping the decisions of the six friends. Ongoing Drama: The emotional effects of his loss remain central to the story moving forward.

What Is The Four Seasons About?

Image © 2026 Netflix / EMILY V. ARAGONES

The series centers on long friendships, marriage struggles, and yearly trips taken by a tight friend group. Inspired by a story of the same name and based on the original film created by Alan Alda, the Netflix Tina Fey comedy mixes humor with real-life relationship issues. The story begins when three couples gather for a relaxing trip that quickly becomes complicated.

What Is The Main Storyline Of The Series?

The plot begins when the group gathers at Anne’s lake house for a weekend getaway. What should be a simple reunion turns into something deeper when one couple reveals major news that affects everyone.

Core Premise: The story follows three couples whose friendships are tested during their long tradition of traveling together.

The story follows three couples whose friendships are tested during their long tradition of traveling together. Key Event: During the trip to Anne’s lake house, one couple announces a major life decision that changes the group dynamic.

During the trip to Anne’s lake house, one couple announces a major life decision that changes the group dynamic. Film Inspiration: The series is inspired by the original film of the same name created by Alan Alda.

How Do The Seasonal Vacations Shape The Story?

The show’s structure moves through four different vacations across the year. Each trip highlights a new stage in the friends’ relationships as they deal with personal changes.

Spring Getaway: The group gathers again after the first big conflict, bringing tension into what should be a peaceful spring vacation.

The group gathers again after the first big conflict, bringing tension into what should be a peaceful spring vacation. Eco Resort Trip: Later episodes take the characters to an eco resort where arguments and emotional conversations unfold.

Later episodes take the characters to an eco resort where arguments and emotional conversations unfold. College Visit: A memorable moment happens during the ultimate frisbee scenes when family tensions and old memories return.

A memorable moment happens during the ultimate frisbee scenes when family tensions and old memories return. Winter Finale: The dramatic ski trip becomes the backdrop for some of the biggest relationship decisions.

What Resort Was The Four Seasons Filmed At?

The show features beautiful filming locations that match each season in the story. While the title might suggest a famous hotel brand, the show is not actually set at a Four Seasons hotel. Instead, the creators chose several real locations to represent the four different vacations.

Which Luxury Resorts And Locations Appear In The Series?

One of the standout settings appears during the tropical storyline. The resort scenes help highlight the contrast between the characters’ personal struggles and the beautiful surroundings.

Puerto Rico Location: Some scenes were filmed at a luxury property near Palomino Island.

Some scenes were filmed at a luxury property near Palomino Island. Resort Setting: The eco-resort storyline gives the show a stylish vacation backdrop.

The eco-resort storyline gives the show a stylish vacation backdrop. Production Details: Photographs released by Emily V. Aragones provided fans with a first look at these scenic filming locations.

What Other Filming Locations Were Used In The Show?

Other scenes were filmed in locations across New York to capture different seasons. These settings help show how time passes as the friends reunite throughout the year.

Hudson Valley: Early episodes feature countryside homes similar to Anne’s lake house.

Early episodes feature countryside homes similar to Anne’s lake house. Winter Location: A snowy mountain setting becomes the backdrop for the dramatic ski trip.

A snowy mountain setting becomes the backdrop for the dramatic ski trip. City and Campus Scenes: Several episodes include family moments during a college visit in the fall.

Several episodes include family moments during a college visit in the fall. Production Timeline: Filming and promotional updates continued through March, so fans should stay tuned for more updates.

Final Thoughts

Four Seasons Season 2 brings the story of longtime friends back to Netflix with more emotional moments and humor. The returning series regulars continue exploring friendship, loss, and change after the dramatic events of the first season. Viewers will again follow trips across the year, including moments set during summer and other seasonal vacations.

Characters connected to Kerri Kenney Silver Marco and Kenney Silver Marco Calvani remains part of the group dynamic that drives the story forward. Of course, the show keeps its focus on relationships and how people support each other through life’s challenges. The series reflects real moments people face in the world. Fans may see just something new unfold in the coming weeks, occasionally surprising viewers along the way.

FAQs