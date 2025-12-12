The Gentlemen Season 2: Theo James Is Back in Action

Netflix has confirmed that The Gentlemen Season 2 will come out in 2026. Filming is done, and fans should get ready for big changes. The story jumps ahead one year, new cast members join, and Guy Ritchie comes back with his bold, improv-heavy direction.

This article has it all: when it comes out, what it’s about, who is in it, and where you can watch it. Here’s what you need to know if you’re waiting for updates.

The Gentlemen Season 2 will come out in 2026. Filming ended earlier than planned, which made this possible. The story of Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass is continued in the second season. They are in charge of Bobby’s criminal empire overseas. There will be more about the criminal underworld, with new characters and quickly changing power dynamics.

A Slow Renewal That Delayed Everything

The show wasn’t renewed until August, months after the first season aired in March 2024. This delay pushed back production and added more time than expected between seasons. Even though it is one of the better shows from the UK, the late greenlight put a stop to the excitement that was built up from the first season’s success.

First Season Aired : March 2024.

: March 2024. Renewal Announced : August 2024.

: August 2024. Filming Began : Late April 2025.

: Late April 2025. Production Finished: October 2025.

Guy Ritchie’s Return Brings Controlled Chaos

Michele Morrone said that Guy Ritchie let the actors make up most of the dialogue and actions, which made the movie more natural and surprising. With the director’s unique style back in full swing, expect scenes that feel both sharp and spontaneous.

His method this season feels like a chop game between characters from such vastly different worlds.

Improvised Direction : The cast was told to give up on the script.

: The cast was told to give up on the script. Returning Creator : Once more, Matthew Read and Guy Ritchie work together.

: Once more, Matthew Read and Guy Ritchie work together. Tone of Season: A funnier and more chaotic story with deeper stakes.

What Will The Gentlemen Season 2 Be About?

The Gentlemen Season 2 takes place a year after Season 1. Eddie and Susie joined forces and now run Bobby’s criminal empire abroad as its leaders. However, the decisions Bobby made in the past started to have an effect on the present. The empire becomes more and more unstable as loyalty is put to the test and betrayal is likely.

A Dangerous New Order

Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass do business work practically across borders, running their company from the English countryside to the Italian lakes. However, as the drive increases, the results of those actions become clear. People with unfettered ambition usually don’t get what they want.

Time Jump : One year later, after Season 1.

: One year later, after Season 1. Setting Expansion : Has scenes in the lakes in Italy.

: Has scenes in the lakes in Italy. Main Conflict: How long will Bobby be able to count on Eddie and Susie?

Who Will Risk Losing Everything?

Bobby’s behavior gets increasingly unsound, so Eddie and Susie have to make a choice: take over or let the empire fall apart? The criminal lifestyle they inherited may not fit their own way of doing things.

Empire Status : Increasingly volatile empire.

: Increasingly volatile empire. Power Dilemma : Tough decisions must be made by Susie and Eddie.

: Tough decisions must be made by Susie and Eddie. Character Focus: More of Susie finds her voice as a co-leader.

Who’s in the Cast of The Gentlemen Season 2?

This Netflix series brings back its exceptional cast and adds some enigmatic new players. Kaya Scodelario plays Susie, and Theo James is still Eddie. Ray Winstone is back as Bobby Glass, and Daniel Ings, Michael Vu, and Harry Goodwins all return to their roles as well.

Returning Characters Hold the Core

The main actors are back for eight episodes, and they continue the story of aristocratic Britain and how it clashes with the criminal underbelly.

New Names Add Fresh Energy

New actors add tension and new plots to the show. Haleema Mirza, Tyler Conti, and Ruby Sear are some of the new faces who join, along with well-known people like Hugh Bonneville and Benjamin Clementine. Rumors say that Giancarlo Esposito will also be there.

When Is The Gentlemen Season 2 Coming Out?

The Gentlemen Season 2 is scheduled for release in 2026. Netflix hasn’t said when the show will come out, but filming ended early, which makes it more likely that the post-production process will go smoothly. Fans who have been waiting since the first season came out in March 2024 now have a better idea of when the story will pick up again.

Production Completed Ahead of Schedule

Moonage Pictures and Netflix said that filming ended in October 2025. The team thought they would be done in November, but work moved quickly in the English countryside and other countries. The early wrap was celebrated with a party and season-themed gifts for the cast and crew.

Production Timeline : In late April 2025 the series started its production and Netflix confirmed it in late May 2025, and by October 2025, it was over.

: In late April 2025 the series started its production and Netflix confirmed it in late May 2025, and by October 2025, it was over. Filming Locations : They filmed scenes in many parts of the UK and Italy.

: They filmed scenes in many parts of the UK and Italy. Filming Companies: Moonage Pictures and Miramax Television took care of this.

A Likely 2026 Premiere on Netflix

Even though there isn’t a set release date, Netflix said it would come out sometime in 2026. It is reasonable to expect Season 2 around the middle to end of 2026, taking into account comparable shows like The Night Agent, which had a year-long gap between production and release. That would give fans more than two years to wait between seasons.

Streaming Platform : Only on Netflix.

: Only on Netflix. Estimated Release : Likely mid to late 2026 .

: Likely mid to late . Gap Between Seasons: More than two years have passed since March 2024.

Where can I watch The Gentlemen 2?

Fans can only watch the second season on Netflix. This is the same platform that the first season and the movie were on. The show has a lot of fans because it is funny and has a lot of crime and characters.

Rewatch the First Season to Catch All the Details

If you want to see all the changes in the new structure, you should watch the first season again. It’s more interesting that Geoffrey Seacombe and Eddie Horniman are back because they have to lead the empire in a new way.

Returning Elements : Characters such as John and Geoffrey Seacombe return.

: Characters such as John and Geoffrey Seacombe return. Story Themes : Problems with leadership and business growth.

: Problems with leadership and business growth. Style: It’s the same thing as the movie, but with a new twist.

A Rich Story That’s Still Fun to Watch

The second season is still the same, but it also goes in new directions. It has a great cast full of surprises and stars who are coming back, like Theo James from *The White Lotus*. Fans can look forward to a lot of action and strong feelings.

Genre Mix : Crime, comedy, and drama.

: Crime, comedy, and drama. Star Power : Theo James and Kaya Scodelario return.

: Theo James and Kaya Scodelario return. Final Comment: The show makes things more serious but still fun.

Final Thoughts

The Gentlemen Season 2 will focus more on how characters grow and how the criminal underworld expands. It is sure to be as successful as the first season. The business spreads faces new risks as Eddie Horniman gets more involved in Bobby’s bad decisions.

Fans will see if the new duke can make it or if he will fall like the others who are just like him. This second season mixes action, comedy, and drama in a unique way.

