Filming for The Gilded Age Season 4 Returns to Troy in 2026

The Gilded Age Season 4 is officially happening, but there’s no release date yet. After the season finale, fans can expect more drama, new alliances, and big changes. Most of the cast is coming back to Troy to film again in 2026.

Season 4 has a lot going on, from Bertha Russell’s fight to save her marriage to Gladys’s pregnancy. Here’s what we know so far about Season 4 of The Gilded Age.

Will The Gilded Age Season 4 Film in Troy Again?

Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik / HBO

Troy’s Historic Architecture Remains a Key Asset

Because of its historic buildings that haven’t been changed over time, Troy, New York still works as a stand-in for Manhattan in the 1880s. The city’s resemblance to Gilded Age-era New York society makes it the perfect filming ground for this visually rich period drama.

Visual match : Troy’s historic streets recreate Gilded Age-era New York society with remarkable accuracy.

: Troy’s historic streets recreate Gilded Age-era New York society with remarkable accuracy. Filming history : The city has hosted filming for all previous seasons, including scenes set on Fifth Avenue.

: The city has hosted filming for all previous seasons, including scenes set on Fifth Avenue. Production value : Its architecture supports the show’s critical acclaim and visual realism.

: Its architecture supports the show’s critical acclaim and visual realism. Scenic flexibility: The city’s diverse historic structures require minimal alteration for filming.

Mayor Mantello Confirms 2026 Production

Mayor Carmella Mantello confirmed that filming for The Gilded Age Season 4 will return to Troy in spring 2026. She complimented the city’s personality and buildings, as well as the good effect on the economy that the show’s ongoing presence made.

Mayor’s statement : “We are proud that Troy continues to play a starring role in telling this story.”

: “We are proud that Troy continues to play a starring role in telling this story.” Economic impact : Local businesses benefit from production spending and tourism increases.

: Local businesses benefit from production spending and tourism increases. Production loyalty : HBO’s return highlights Troy’s growing reputation for period drama settings.

: HBO’s return highlights Troy’s growing reputation for period drama settings. Location pride: The city’s role reinforces its connection to American history and high-profile storytelling.

What Can Fans Expect From The Gilded Age Season 4?

Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik / HBO

The Russell Marriage Faces Its Breaking Point

In the Season 3 finale, George Russell walked out on Bertha after she messed with their daughter’s future, leaving everyone shocked. While George recovers physically from his injuries, his emotional wounds, and shattered trust, set the stage for serious conflict in The Gilded Age Season 4.

Separation shock : George exits after the Newport Ball, shaken by Bertha’s ambition.

: George exits after the Newport Ball, shaken by Bertha’s ambition. Emotional fallout : His choice reflects growing resentment over her control of their daughter’s marriage.

: His choice reflects growing resentment over her control of their daughter’s marriage. Real-life inspiration : Their rift mirrors Alva and William Vanderbilt’s historic split.

: Their rift mirrors Alva and William Vanderbilt’s historic split. Story direction: Expect high-stakes scenes between husband and wife in the next episodes.

Gladys’ Pregnancy and Marriage Could Rewrite History

Fans were shocked by Gladys Russell’s pregnancy in the last scene of Season 3. Julian Fellowes, the creator, hints that Gladys may be more like Mary Goelet, who had a long and loving marriage to a duke, while she follows Consuelo Vanderbilt’s path.

Dual inspiration : Gladys is based on both Consuelo Vanderbilt and Mary Goelet.

: Gladys is based on both Consuelo Vanderbilt and Mary Goelet. Hopeful twist : Her bond with Hector suggests affection beyond an arranged start.

: Her bond with Hector suggests affection beyond an arranged start. Family tension : Her pregnancy may deepen the divide between mother and father.

: Her pregnancy may deepen the divide between mother and father. Season setup: Season 4 could follow her move to England, like historical heiresses.

Who Is Returning To The Gilded Age Season 4 Cast?

Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik / HBO

Likely Returning Cast Members

The core cast of The Gilded Age Season 4 remains largely intact after the Season 3 finale. Most characters survived and have unresolved stories ready for new episodes.

Characters Unlikely To Return

While most characters are returning, a few won’t come back due to dramatic exits or character deaths in Season 3. Some exits open doors for new additions in the cast.

Claybourne Elder : John Adams was killed, ending his arc permanently.

: John Adams was killed, ending his arc permanently. Nathan Lane : Ward McAllister’s return is uncertain after being ostracized socially.

: Ward McAllister’s return is uncertain after being ostracized socially. Departures : A few minor characters were written out to streamline plotlines.

: A few minor characters were written out to streamline plotlines. Potential changes: Replacement cast members could shake up alliances and family ties.

When Is The Gilded Age Season 4 Coming Out?

Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik / HBO

The Gilded Age Season 4 does not have an official release date yet. HBO has only teased that the new episodes are part of its 2026 slate, leaving fans waiting for a more specific timeline.

Release history : Season 1 premiered in January 2022, Season 2 in October 2023, and Season 3 in June 2025.

: Season 1 premiered in January 2022, Season 2 in October 2023, and Season 3 in June 2025. Renewal timing : HBO renewed the show in July 2025 after Season 3’s rising viewership.

: HBO renewed the show in July 2025 after Season 3’s rising viewership. Expected window : Most predictions point to a fall 2026 premiere, possibly August or October.

: Most predictions point to a fall 2026 premiere, possibly August or October. Production status: Filming in Troy is scheduled for 2026, suggesting a late-year debut.

Where To Watch New Episodes

HBO and HBO Max will both show Season 4 of The Gilded Age. International viewers can expect to get it through other partner services, which will vary by region.

United States : Watch on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

: Watch on HBO and stream on HBO Max. United Kingdom : New episodes air on NOW TV and Sky Atlantic.

: New episodes air on NOW TV and Sky Atlantic. Australia : Available through Paramount+ streaming platform.

: Available through Paramount+ streaming platform. Access note: All previous seasons are currently available for rewatch on HBO Max.

Final Thoughts

There are going to be big changes in Season 4 of The Gilded Age, from George Russell’s emotional departure to Gladys Russell’s pregnancy. With new fights and old grudges coming back into play, this season finale made everything different. As what it means to be a wife and mother changes, characters like Enid Winterton, Ada Forte, and Mrs. Bruce add depth to the drama that is unfolding.

The stakes keep getting higher from Julian Fellowes. Don’t go anywhere, what happens next in the Gilded Age might shock even the most devoted fans.

FAQs