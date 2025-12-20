Filming for The Gilded Age Season 4 Returns to Troy in 2026

The Gilded Age Season 4 is officially happening, but there’s no release date yet. After the season finale, fans can expect more drama, new alliances, and big changes. Most of the cast is coming back to Troy to film again in 2026.
Season 4 has a lot going on, from Bertha Russell’s fight to save her marriage to Gladys’s pregnancy. Here’s what we know so far about Season 4 of The Gilded Age.
Will The Gilded Age Season 4 Film in Troy Again?
Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik / HBO
Troy’s Historic Architecture Remains a Key Asset
Because of its historic buildings that haven’t been changed over time, Troy, New York still works as a stand-in for Manhattan in the 1880s. The city’s resemblance to Gilded Age-era New York society makes it the perfect filming ground for this visually rich period drama.
- Visual match: Troy’s historic streets recreate Gilded Age-era New York society with remarkable accuracy.
- Filming history: The city has hosted filming for all previous seasons, including scenes set on Fifth Avenue.
- Production value: Its architecture supports the show’s critical acclaim and visual realism.
- Scenic flexibility: The city’s diverse historic structures require minimal alteration for filming.
Mayor Mantello Confirms 2026 Production
Mayor Carmella Mantello confirmed that filming for The Gilded Age Season 4 will return to Troy in spring 2026. She complimented the city’s personality and buildings, as well as the good effect on the economy that the show’s ongoing presence made.
- Mayor’s statement: “We are proud that Troy continues to play a starring role in telling this story.”
- Economic impact: Local businesses benefit from production spending and tourism increases.
- Production loyalty: HBO’s return highlights Troy’s growing reputation for period drama settings.
- Location pride: The city’s role reinforces its connection to American history and high-profile storytelling.
What Can Fans Expect From The Gilded Age Season 4?
Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik / HBO
The Russell Marriage Faces Its Breaking Point
In the Season 3 finale, George Russell walked out on Bertha after she messed with their daughter’s future, leaving everyone shocked. While George recovers physically from his injuries, his emotional wounds, and shattered trust, set the stage for serious conflict in The Gilded Age Season 4.
- Separation shock: George exits after the Newport Ball, shaken by Bertha’s ambition.
- Emotional fallout: His choice reflects growing resentment over her control of their daughter’s marriage.
- Real-life inspiration: Their rift mirrors Alva and William Vanderbilt’s historic split.
- Story direction: Expect high-stakes scenes between husband and wife in the next episodes.
Gladys’ Pregnancy and Marriage Could Rewrite History
Fans were shocked by Gladys Russell’s pregnancy in the last scene of Season 3. Julian Fellowes, the creator, hints that Gladys may be more like Mary Goelet, who had a long and loving marriage to a duke, while she follows Consuelo Vanderbilt’s path.
- Dual inspiration: Gladys is based on both Consuelo Vanderbilt and Mary Goelet.
- Hopeful twist: Her bond with Hector suggests affection beyond an arranged start.
- Family tension: Her pregnancy may deepen the divide between mother and father.
- Season setup: Season 4 could follow her move to England, like historical heiresses.
Who Is Returning To The Gilded Age Season 4 Cast?
Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik / HBO
Likely Returning Cast Members
The core cast of The Gilded Age Season 4 remains largely intact after the Season 3 finale. Most characters survived and have unresolved stories ready for new episodes.
- Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell: Determined to restore her social standing and reunite her family.
- Morgan Spector as George Russell: Recovering from a near death experience and reevaluating his marriage.
- Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn: Continues guarding old money values in New York society.
- Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook: Returns as Agnes’s kind-hearted and supportive sister.
- Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook: Her relationship with Larry Russell remains central.
- Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell: Pregnant and adjusting to her new role as a duchess.
- Denée Benton as Peggy Scott: Faces personal and social challenges with William Kirkland.
- Blake Ritson, Kelli O’Hara, Douglas Sills, Audra McDonald: All expected to reprise their roles in supporting arcs.
Characters Unlikely To Return
While most characters are returning, a few won’t come back due to dramatic exits or character deaths in Season 3. Some exits open doors for new additions in the cast.
- Claybourne Elder: John Adams was killed, ending his arc permanently.
- Nathan Lane: Ward McAllister’s return is uncertain after being ostracized socially.
- Departures: A few minor characters were written out to streamline plotlines.
- Potential changes: Replacement cast members could shake up alliances and family ties.
When Is The Gilded Age Season 4 Coming Out?
Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik / HBO
No Official Release Date Yet
The Gilded Age Season 4 does not have an official release date yet. HBO has only teased that the new episodes are part of its 2026 slate, leaving fans waiting for a more specific timeline.
- Release history: Season 1 premiered in January 2022, Season 2 in October 2023, and Season 3 in June 2025.
- Renewal timing: HBO renewed the show in July 2025 after Season 3’s rising viewership.
- Expected window: Most predictions point to a fall 2026 premiere, possibly August or October.
- Production status: Filming in Troy is scheduled for 2026, suggesting a late-year debut.
Where To Watch New Episodes
HBO and HBO Max will both show Season 4 of The Gilded Age. International viewers can expect to get it through other partner services, which will vary by region.
- United States: Watch on HBO and stream on HBO Max.
- United Kingdom: New episodes air on NOW TV and Sky Atlantic.
- Australia: Available through Paramount+ streaming platform.
- Access note: All previous seasons are currently available for rewatch on HBO Max.
Final Thoughts
There are going to be big changes in Season 4 of The Gilded Age, from George Russell’s emotional departure to Gladys Russell’s pregnancy. With new fights and old grudges coming back into play, this season finale made everything different. As what it means to be a wife and mother changes, characters like Enid Winterton, Ada Forte, and Mrs. Bruce add depth to the drama that is unfolding.
The stakes keep getting higher from Julian Fellowes. Don’t go anywhere, what happens next in the Gilded Age might shock even the most devoted fans.
FAQs
Yes, HBO renewed the Gilded Age Season 4 with filming confirmed in Troy for 2026.
The Gilded Age Season 4 is expected to continue in 1883 or shortly after the season finale.
Claybourne Elder exited after John Adams died, but Enid Winterton and Mrs. Bruce are returning.
George Russell is loosely based on William Vanderbilt, husband to Alva Vanderbilt and a railroad tycoon.
Ada Forte may evolve beyond her gentle role, especially as the mother figure to Marian and Mrs. Bruce’s confidant.