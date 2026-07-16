The Hunt for Gollum First Set Footage Brings Gollum Back

Gollum is back, and this time he’s kicking off production with a familiar hiss and crouch. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has officially started filming, with Warner Bros. releasing the first behind-the-scenes footage of Andy Serkis returning to the iconic role while directing the movie.

The studio has also confirmed a December 17, 2027 theatrical release. Here’s everything the first production update revealed.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum | Start of Production

The biggest update is that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has officially entered production. Warner Bros. shared the first behind-the-scenes footage, giving fans an early look at the movie while confirming that filming is now underway in Middle-earth.

How Does Andy Serkis Become Gollum Again in the Video?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first behind-the-scenes footage from The Hunt for Gollum as production officially begins. The teaser opens with Andy Serkis flipping through the script before asking a production assistant, “What are we gonna start with?”

Opening moments: The teaser follows Serkis as he arrives on set and prepares for the first day of filming.

The teaser follows Serkis as he arrives on set and prepares for the first day of filming. Motion capture: Serkis wears his performance-capture suit before transforming back into Gollum.

Serkis wears his performance-capture suit before transforming back into Gollum. New Zealand setting: The video ends with a sweeping drone shot confirming production is underway in New Zealand.

The video ends with a sweeping drone shot confirming production is underway in New Zealand. No story footage: Warner Bros. focuses on the filmmaking process instead of revealing scenes from the movie.

Warner Bros. focuses on the filmmaking process instead of revealing scenes from the movie. Production milestone: The teaser officially marks the beginning of filming for The Hunt for Gollum.

Who Is Involved in The Hunt for Gollum?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros.

The Hunt for Gollum reunites several longtime collaborators from The Lord of the Rings films, with Andy Serkis directing while reprising his role as Gollum.

Speaking to Variety, Serkis called returning to Middle-earth something that “couldn’t be better.” He also described reuniting with Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and the original crew as “a big family affair.”

Andy Serkis : Directs the movie while returning as Gollum, also known as Sméagol.

Directs the movie while returning as Gollum, also known as Sméagol. Creative team: Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens return after working on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens return after working on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. Returning cast: Ian McKellen reprises Gandalf, Elijah Wood returns as Frodo, and Lee Pace is back as King Thranduil.

Ian McKellen reprises Gandalf, Elijah Wood returns as Frodo, and Lee Pace is back as King Thranduil. New additions: Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall, and Anya Taylor-Joy join the cast in newly announced roles.

Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall, and Anya Taylor-Joy join the cast in newly announced roles. Original crew: Serkis said several crew members from the original trilogy have also returned alongside a new generation of their families.

When Will The Hunt for Gollum Be Released?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros.

The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2027, with production now underway in New Zealand. While Warner Bros. has not shared a full trailer yet, Serkis offered one small hint about the story during an interview with the BBC, saying, “The hunt takes place in two different dimensions really,“ before adding that he could not reveal anything more.

Release date: The Hunt for Gollum opens in theaters on December 17, 2027.

The Hunt for Gollum opens in theaters on December 17, 2027. Production status: Filming officially began with Warner Bros.’ first behind-the-scenes teaser.

Filming officially began with Warner Bros.’ first behind-the-scenes teaser. Story premise: The film follows Aragorn’s mission to capture Gollum before he can reveal the location of the One Ring to Sauron.

The film follows Aragorn’s mission to capture Gollum before he can reveal the location of the One Ring to Sauron. More to come: Warner Bros. has not released a trailer or additional story footage.

Warner Bros. has not released a trailer or additional story footage. Next updates: More promotional material is expected as production continues toward the film’s 2027 release.

Final Thoughts

The first production update for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum confirms that filming is finally underway, making the project one of Hollywood’s biggest fantasy releases to watch before its December 17, 2027 debut.

The footage keeps the story under wraps but offers another look at Andy Serkis becoming the precious creature once again. Keep checking back as more official footage, cast updates, and production news are announced.

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