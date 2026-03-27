The Hunting Wives Season 2 Just Wrapped Filming and Things Are About to Get Messy

The Hunting Wives Season 2 is officially happening after the show’s breakout success on Netflix. Filming wrapped in March 2026, but Netflix has not announced an exact release date yet.

The story of Sophie and Margo will continue in the new season, which will have more twists, new cast members, and higher stakes. You can find out about the cast, confirmed news, and what to expect next in this guide for The Hunting Wives season 2.

Image @ 2026 Netflix

The Hunting Wives season 2 is officially confirmed, and fans can expect a darker and more intense return to Maple Brook. Netflix quickly picked up the show for a second season with higher stakes and new stories after the first season became a big hit.

The movie’s filming ended in March 2026, and while Netflix hasn’t announced a release date on the trailer, most people think it will come out in late 2026.

Is Hunting Wives Season 2 Confirmed By Netflix?

Image @ 2025 @malinakerman / Instagram

Yes, Netflix confirmed the second season after strong viewership and fan demand. The series, created by Rebecca Cutter and produced with Lionsgate Television, stood out for its mix of mystery, drama, and bold storytelling. Key characters are returning, which helps continue the story smoothly.

The focus remains on Sophie O’Neil and Margo Banks, played by Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman. Their complex relationship drives the story forward, along with returning cast like Jaime Ray Newman and Evan Jonigkeit as Sophie’s husband, connected to Jed Banks.

Breakout success: The first season reached around 20 million views in just five weeks on Netflix.

The first season reached around 20 million views in just five weeks on Netflix. Main leads return: Brittany Snow returns as Sophie O’Neil, alongside Malin Akerman as Margo Banks.

Brittany Snow returns as Sophie O’Neil, alongside Malin Akerman as Margo Banks. Supporting cast: Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, and Jaime Ray Newman continue their roles.

Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, and Jaime Ray Newman continue their roles. Creative direction: Rebecca Cutter promises more “amazing characters” in the second season.

Rebecca Cutter promises more “amazing characters” in the second season. Production backing: Lionsgate Television continues to support the series with Netflix.

Filming for the second season started in late 2025 and wrapped in March 2026. This means the show is now in post-production. While many fans are searching for a release date, Netflix has not confirmed anything yet.

The completed filming suggests the show could arrive later in 2026, but that is still an estimate. It’s important to rely only on official updates instead of online rumors.

Filming timeline: Production ran from November 2025 to March 2026.

Production ran from November 2025 to March 2026. Current status: The second season has finished filming and is in post-production.

The second season has finished filming and is in post-production. Release update: There is no official release date confirmed by Netflix.

There is no official release date confirmed by Netflix. Rumor warning: Some sites list dates, but they are not verified or reliable.

Some sites list dates, but they are not verified or reliable. What to expect: A late 2026 release is possible, but still not confirmed.

What Will Happen In Hunting Wives Season 2? Plot, Themes, And What Fans Can Expect

The official synopsis shows that Sophie O’Neil and Margo Banks are no longer on good terms at the start. However, old secrets and new foes force them to work together again. They will face dangerous games filled with tension, desire, and unexpected twists.

The story continues after the season ended with shocking deaths, including Pastor Pete. New characters like Chase Brylan, Zelda Moffitt, and Gentle John Moffitt will bring fresh drama. Viewers can also expect more intense scenes and deeper conflicts.

Final Thoughts

The Hunting Wives Season 2 is shaping up to be a batshit crazy ride that fans will not want to wait to watch. With returning names like Graham O’Neil George Ferrier and Jed Banks Evan Jonigkeit, plus new faces like Trainer Barbie in a co-starring role, the audience can expect more drama across new episodes.

The story continues after Jill, Abby, and Paul Teal exits, while mysteries like Kyle’s phone and Brad’s mother keep tension high. Inspired by May Cobb, the series regulars promise bold sex scenes and twists. From the wrap party buzz to the Saturday Night hype, every question arises as viewers prepare to watch what happens next.

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