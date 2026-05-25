The Hunting Wives Season 2 Wraps Filming As Season 3 Buzz Begins

Filming for The Hunting Wives Season 2 is over, and fans are already excited about what comes next. Dermot Mulroney says work on Season 3 is already happening, although Netflix has not officially renewed it yet.

The second season will move beyond the novel of May Cobb with a fresh story, more drama, and higher stakes. After becoming a popular Saturday Night Live watch for many viewers, the latest update gives fans a better idea of where the show could go next.

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Filming for The Hunting Wives Season 2 is over, and early planning for the third season has begun. Based on May Cobb’s novel, the drama series was a big hit after its first season showed murder, secrets, and lots of Texas-style drama.

Now, Rebecca Cutter is in charge of a second season with eight episodes that go beyond the book. Sophie, Margo, and Jed Banks are played again by Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, and Dermot Mulroney.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 Has Wrapped, But Netflix Hasn’t Set Every Detail

The production on the second season is over, but Netflix hasn’t said when it will be available yet. Fans can expect things to get better, but they should still wait for the show’s official start date.

Production update : Dermot Mulroney confirmed that filming for the eight-episode second season is complete.

: Dermot Mulroney confirmed that filming for the eight-episode second season is complete. Official logline : Sophie and Margo are no longer close, but old secrets and new foes force them back together.

: Sophie and Margo are no longer close, but old secrets and new foes force them back together. Main conflict : As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: are they the hunters or the hunted?

: As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: are they the hunters or the hunted? Returning cast members : Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Alex Fitzalan, and Kim Matula are expected back.

: Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Alex Fitzalan, and Kim Matula are expected back. Story focus: Sophie’s husband, Brad, may face more pressure as secrets spread through Maple Brook.

Why Dermot Mulroney’s Season 3 Tease Matters

The news from Mulroney is important because Netflix has not yet officially renewed Season 3. Even so, his words show that he is very sure of himself behind the scenes. The show might move on quickly if the second season does well.

Season 3 prep : Mulroney said writers are already working on ideas for another season.

: Mulroney said writers are already working on ideas for another season. Jed Banks’ role : Jed Banks, the oil tycoon played by Mulroney, is expected to face even worse trouble.

: Jed Banks, the oil tycoon played by Mulroney, is expected to face even worse trouble. New cast members : Cam Gigandet joins as Gentle John Moffitt, while Dale Dickey plays Zelda Moffitt.

: Cam Gigandet joins as Gentle John Moffitt, while Dale Dickey plays Zelda Moffitt. Guest star buzz : WNBA star Angel Reese, a two-time WNBA all-star, appears in a co-starring role.

: WNBA star Angel Reese, a two-time WNBA all-star, appears in a co-starring role. Netflix outlook: The cast’s comments point to momentum, but Season 3 is still not official.

How Season 2 Moves Beyond May Cobb’s Novel

Season 2 mustn’t be directly related to May Cobb’s novel anymore. Therefore, Rebecca Cutter has more freedom to add new plot twists, new enemies, and greater emotional risks for Margo and Sophie.

Story expansion : Chase Brylan, Trainer Barbie, Branton Box, and Karen Rodriguez may bring new tension to the plot.

: Chase Brylan, Trainer Barbie, Branton Box, and Karen Rodriguez may bring new tension to the plot. Bigger stakes : Secrets and new foes could push Sophie, Margo, Sheriff Jonny, and Deputy Flynn into harder choices.

: Secrets and new foes could push Sophie, Margo, Sheriff Jonny, and Deputy Flynn into harder choices. Wider cast : Hunter Emery, Nadia Kelly, Lincoln Trout, Deputy Salazar, and Sheriff Johnny may help expand Maple Brook’s mystery.

: Hunter Emery, Nadia Kelly, Lincoln Trout, Deputy Salazar, and Sheriff Johnny may help expand Maple Brook’s mystery. Tone and style : The show keeps its soapy thriller feel while adding more danger, scandal, and suspense.

: The show keeps its soapy thriller feel while adding more danger, scandal, and suspense. Viewer value: Fans should watch for shifting loyalties, hidden motives, and a batshit crazy ride in the next chapter.

Final Thoughts

After becoming popular in almost every country with its mix of murder, secrets, and dangerous drama, The Hunting Wives keeps growing. The original cast and a few regulars are back for the second season, which takes the story beyond May Cobb’s book.

Lionsgate Television makes the show, which stays true to its soap opera thriller style with great characters, shocking turns, and a dark tone that some viewers liken to Winter’s Bone. Fans should get ready for another crazy episode when the show comes back after the success of its first season. Production is now over, and more news is on the way.

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