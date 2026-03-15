The Last of Us Season 3 Filming Begins as HBO Eyes 2027 Release

The Last of Us season 3 release date is drawing attention as the HBO series begins its next chapter. Production started in early March 2026, continuing the television adaptation of the Naughty Dog game. The current plan points to a 2027 release window, though an exact premiere date is still unconfirmed.

This article talks about the timeline, what the filming schedule looks like, and what fans can look forward to in the next season.

Image © 2025 Liane Hentscher / HBO

The release date for The Last of Us season 3 is getting clearer as filming for the next episode of the HBO show starts. Following on from the events that were left unfinished in the first two seasons, the third season will continue the TV show based on the popular Naughty Dog game.

Expected Release Year

The current plan is for season 3 of “The Last of Us” to come out around 2027. Early in March 2026, filming for the third season began. This means that the show is now in its filming phase.

Release window: The series is currently planned for a 2027 release.

The series is currently planned for a 2027 release. Production start: Filming for season 3 began in early March 2026.

Filming for season 3 began in early March 2026. Series continuation: The third season continues the HBO adaptation of the Naughty Dog game series.

The third season continues the HBO adaptation of the Naughty Dog game series. Story source: The upcoming season continues the story from The Last of Us Part II.

The upcoming season continues the story from The Last of Us Part II. Ongoing development: The writing and production work for the season are still progressing as filming continues.

Why The Release May Be Late 2027

Even with production underway, the exact premiere date has not been finalized. Based on the production schedule, the last of us season 3 release date could arrive later in 2027.

Filming duration: The production shoot is expected to continue through most of 2026.

The production shoot is expected to continue through most of 2026. Possible wrap timing: Filming may not finish until around November 2026.

Filming may not finish until around November 2026. Production gap: Previous seasons had several months between filming wrap and premiere.

Previous seasons had several months between filming wrap and premiere. Likely window: This schedule suggests a possible release around May or June 2027.

This schedule suggests a possible release around May or June 2027. Alternate timing: If additional post-production work is required, the premiere may move to late 2027.

How The Production Schedule Shapes The Release Timeline

The new season will start at a different time each year depending on how big the show is. Production on the third season is expected to take longer than on the previous seasons.

Longest production run: Season 3 is expected to have the longest shoot of any last of us season so far.

Season 3 is expected to have the longest shoot of any last of us season so far. Expanded scope: A longer production period may indicate more episodes in the new season.

A longer production period may indicate more episodes in the new season. Editing process: A larger season can increase the time required for editing and post-production.

A larger season can increase the time required for editing and post-production. Broadcast planning: The network schedules major series releases once the full production process is complete.

The network schedules major series releases once the full production process is complete. Possible shift: Because of this extended production cycle, the last of us season 3 release date could move toward late 2027 or early 2028.

Final Thoughts

The next part of The Last of Us keeps building up to what might be the last season of the HBO show. Filming has already begun, and fans are eagerly waiting for news from the show’s creator, Craig Mazin, and HBO executives like Casey Bloys.

In flashbacks, the next season will focus on important characters like Bella Ramsey, Jeffrey Wright, and maybe even Pedro Pascal. Since the plot is always changing and there might be one more long season before the end, viewers can watch the story change and decide what happens next.

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