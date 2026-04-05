FX Renews The Lowdown Season 2 as Big New Stars Join Ethan Hawke

The Lowdown has been renewed for a second season, and fans want clear answers quickly. The show was picked up by FX again in January 2026, and filming will begin in Tulsa that spring.

Even though there isn’t a set date yet, The Lowdown season 2 will probably come out after filming is over, which should be in late 2026. Key characters will be back for more of the new season, and new ones like Tommy Lee Jones and Betty Gilpin will be seen.

Is The Lowdown Season 2 Renewed? What We Know About The Plot?

Image © 2025 FX

The Lowdown season 2 has been officially confirmed, and the acclaimed series continues to gain attention. FX announced in January that there would be a second season, and filming is set to begin in Tulsa in the spring.

Ethan Hawke plays Lee Raybon, a citizen journalist who looks for the truth and exposes corruption. FX Productions and the show’s creator, Sterlin Harjo, are behind it. The show keeps its gritty tone while telling more emotional stories.

Renewal Status, Production Timeline & Release Window

The first season of The Lowdown was one of the most talked-about shows at this week’s AFI awards, so FX picked it up for a second season. This success made sure it came back quickly. Filming begins in the spring, but there is still no set date for when it will be out. Based on the schedule, viewers may be able to see it in late 2026, after filming is done.

Renewal Confirmation: FX confirmed the second season in January, showing strong confidence in the series.

FX confirmed the second season in January, showing strong confidence in the series. Production Timeline: Filming begins in spring in Tulsa, keeping the story rooted in its original setting.

Filming begins in spring in Tulsa, keeping the story rooted in its original setting. Creative Team: Sterlin Harjo executive produces with Garrett Basch, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and Scott Teems.

Sterlin Harjo executive produces with Garrett Basch, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and Scott Teems. Critical Success: The show was listed among outstanding television programs and gained praise during the week’s AFI awards.

The show was listed among outstanding television programs and gained praise during the week’s AFI awards. Where To Watch: The series will air on FX and later stream on Hulu for wider access.

Possible Plot: What Story Will Season 2 Follow?

The story continues with self-proclaimed Tulsa reporter Lee Raybon, a citizen journalist who is fiercely committed to exposing corruption. Lee’s latest exposé in the first season was about the wealthy Washberg family and Dale Washberg’s strange suicide.

As Lee followed breadcrumbs Dale left behind, he began to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding Dale’s brother Donald and the city’s hidden rot. The second season is expected to continue this investigation.

Main Storyline: Citizen journalist Lee Raybon continues exposing corruption across Tulsa.

Citizen journalist Lee Raybon continues exposing corruption across Tulsa. Season 1 Recap: The plot centred on the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg and a deep dive into the Washberg family.

The plot centred on the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg and a deep dive into the Washberg family. Ongoing Mystery: Lee keeps investigating the truth behind Dale’s death and the role of Dale’s brother, Donald.

Lee keeps investigating the truth behind Dale’s death and the role of Dale’s brother, Donald. Character Focus: The bond between Lee and Francis grows while he works with allies like Marty.

The bond between Lee and Francis grows while he works with allies like Marty. Story Style: Each season works like a new chapter while still continuing the main story.

Who Is In The Lowdown Season 2 Cast?

Image © 2025 FX

The Lowdown season 2 has a cast that includes both old and new stars. Lee Raybon is played again by Ethan Hawke, and stars Keith David and Ryan Kiera Armstrong are also great in the movie.

The show stands out because it has a large group of talented actors. Since new actors are joining, the second season should have a lot of new energy while still focusing on the main characters from the first season.

Returning Cast Members

Image © 2025 FX

A lot of the main actors from the first season are likely to come back, and the story about truth, corruption, and family in Tulsa will continue. The show’s gritty exploits and emotional depth are driven by these main characters. Their roles helped make the show what it was: a realistic TV drama and a love letter to storylines based on characters, like Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs.

New & Additional Cast For Season 2

In the second season, new actors and actresses help to expand the story. These new parts will probably have something to do with the ongoing mystery and add to the story in Tulsa.

New Cast Members: Tommy Lee Jones joins the series, along with Betty Gilpin, in a major role.

Tommy Lee Jones joins the series, along with Betty Gilpin, in a major role. Character Roles: Betty Gilpin plays Ginger, though details about her story are still limited.

Betty Gilpin plays Ginger, though details about her story are still limited. Story Expansion: New characters may connect to the investigation into the city’s hidden rot.

New characters may connect to the investigation into the city’s hidden rot. Ensemble Strength: The mix of new and returning actors keeps the show dynamic and engaging.

The mix of new and returning actors keeps the show dynamic and engaging. Series Growth: The lowdown season continues to grow with each set of episodes on FX and Hulu.

Final Thoughts

The Lowdown season 2 is looking like it will be a great return for the FX show. Production has already begun in Tulsa, and the renewal has been confirmed. The story’s interesting themes of truth and corruption will grow as Ethan Hawke leads the cast and new people join.

The release date hasn’t been set in stone yet, but most people think it will happen in late 2026. Keep an eye out for more news as The Lowdown season 2 continues to take shape.

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