Tires Season 3 Trailer Pushes Shane and Will to the Breaking Point

Tires season 3 is officially on the way, Netflix has announced an exact release date, on August 13, 2026. The new season will continue Will and Shane’s messy fight to keep the family tire shop running while their friendship takes more hits.

The trailer points to bigger problems, sharper jokes, and more pressure inside Valley Forge Automotive. Fans can also expect returning cast members and fresh faces.

Tires: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

What Does the Tires Season 3 Trailer Reveal About the New Season?

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The Tires Season 3 trailer gives viewers a look at the next chapter of Netflix’s workplace comedy. The new season returns to the Valley Forge auto shop, where Will and Shane face harder business choices, strained friendships, and pressure from people around them. The third season builds on the second season by raising the stakes for the shop, its staff, and the store’s future.

How Does the Trailer Push Shane and Will to the Breaking Point?

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The Tires Season 3 trailer shows that running the Valley Forge business is difficult. Shane Gillis returns as Shane Jacobs, while Steve Gerben plays Will, the manager trying to keep the shop stable. Their partnership is close to a breaking point as old problems, new responsibilities, and personal life choices push them off balance.

Business Pressure: The Valley Forge auto shop must bring in more customers, protect its reputation, and find a new idea that can improve sales without creating more trouble.

The Valley Forge auto shop must bring in more customers, protect its reputation, and find a new idea that can improve sales without creating more trouble. Friendship Strain: Shane reconnects with an old friend, while devastating rumors and the rumor mill place more pressure on his relationship with Will.

Shane reconnects with an old friend, while devastating rumors and the rumor mill place more pressure on his relationship with Will. Wild Promotions: A bikini car wash, an oil change special, and a sales contest show how far the team may go to attract attention and save the business.

A bikini car wash, an oil change special, and a sales contest show how far the team may go to attract attention and save the business. Family Demands: Thomas Haden Church returns as Shane’s father, while Dave pressures the team to take the shop’s problems more seriously.

Thomas Haden Church returns as Shane’s father, while Dave pressures the team to take the shop’s problems more seriously. Higher Stakes: A tempting offer and a possible low point may force Shane and Will to decide what matters most.

When Does Tires Season 3 Premiere on Netflix?

Image © 2026 Netflix

Netflix has started the marketing campaign for the new season, but reports do not agree on the August release date. Some outlets list August 12, while others list August 13. Netflix confirms the final day, it is on August 13, 2026. The episode count is expected to remain at 12, matching the longer format used in the second season.

Release Window: August is the reported launch month, it is on August 13, 2026 for the exact date.

August is the reported launch month, it is on for the exact date. Episode Count: The third season is widely reported to include 12 episodes.

The third season is widely reported to include 12 episodes. Trailer Timing: The trailer arrived in July, giving fans several weeks to review the new footage.

The trailer arrived in July, giving fans several weeks to review the new footage. Rising Profile: The phrase “Shane Gillis star skyrockets” reflects his growing popularity after his Lincoln Financial Field performance.

The phrase “Shane Gillis star skyrockets” reflects his growing popularity after his Lincoln Financial Field performance. Creative Team: John McKeever and Dad Sick Productions continue to guide the comedy’s tone and direction.

Which Returning Cast Members and New Faces Appear in Season 3?

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Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias, and Thomas Haden Church are expected to return. Chris O’Connor is also linked to the series, although one syndicated report listed a different name. New cast members could bring fresh tension to the auto repair shop and give the story room to grow.

Returning Ensemble: Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and the rest of the core cast help maintain the show’s familiar workplace chemistry.

Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and the rest of the core cast help maintain the show’s familiar workplace chemistry. Fresh Conflicts: A new inclusion initiative and an unlikely advocate steps forward storyline may challenge the staff’s usual habits.

A new inclusion initiative and an unlikely advocate steps forward storyline may challenge the staff’s usual habits. Competition Angle: The need to beat Belmont’s team could turn a simple sales contest into a business test.

The need to beat Belmont’s team could turn a simple sales contest into a business test. Shop Activity: The shop draws attention through promotions, customer service, and an oil change campaign designed to improve traffic.

The shop draws attention through promotions, customer service, and an oil change campaign designed to improve traffic. Reader Takeaway: The new season promises bigger comedy, stronger character conflict, and more pressure on the future of Valley Forge.

Final Thoughts

Tires Season 3 looks ready to deliver another round of hilarious workplace entertainment with bigger challenges for Shane, Will, and everyone at the shop. The trailer suggests that every attempt to protect the business could affect its reputation, while old issues from the past continue to shape new decisions.

Whether the cousin rivalry, Joe’s role, or each mechanic’s job creates more problems, fans can expect plenty of comedy and character moments. Early reactions have been positive, and a positive review from viewers could add to the show’s continued success.

Until Netflix shares more official updates through announcements or an interview with the creators, the best approach is to enjoy the trailer and wait for confirmed details before drawing conclusions.

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