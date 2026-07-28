Tracker Season 4 Release Date Sets Colter’s Return as Family Secrets Deepen

Tracker Season 4 now has a confirmed release date. CBS will premiere the new season on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. PT. From October 11, it will move to its regular 9 p.m. Sunday slot.

Justin Hartley returns as Colter Shaw, with new cases and fallout from Season 3 ahead. Here is everything known about the Tracker Season 4 release date, schedule, cast, and story updates so far before the hit CBS drama returns.

Image © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

CBS has officially confirmed the Tracker season 4 release date, giving fans a clear date to mark on their calendars. After months of waiting, the hit drama returns on Sunday, October 4, 2026, as part of the network’s Fall 2026 lineup.

Justin Hartley is back as Colter Shaw, bringing viewers another season of high-stakes investigations, emotional family moments, and cross-country adventures. Here are the latest confirmed updates, including the premiere schedule and what the Season 3 finale means for the new season.

When Does Tracker Season 4 Premiere on CBS?

Image © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

The Tracker season 4 release date is officially Sunday, October 4, 2026. CBS announced the premiere in July as part of its Fall 2026 schedule, putting an end to speculation about when the series would return.

Justin Hartley reprises his role as Colter Shaw, a reward seeker who travels across America to help locate missing people in exchange for reward money. After three seasons, the series continues to attract viewers with its mix of action, mystery, and emotional storytelling.

Release Date: Tracker Season 4 premieres on Sunday, October 4, 2026 .

Tracker Season 4 premieres on . Premiere Time: The first episode airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The first episode airs at on CBS. Lead Actor: Justin Hartley returns as Colter Shaw for the fourth season.

Justin Hartley returns as Colter Shaw for the fourth season. Series Premise: Colter travels across America, meets people from different walks of life, and helps families find a missing person while earning reward money.

Colter travels across America, meets people from different walks of life, and helps families find a missing person while earning reward money. Returning Team: Fiona Rene, Eric Graise, Chris Lee, and other familiar characters continue supporting Colter throughout the new season.

Why Does the Tracker Season 4 Premiere Start at 9:30 p.m.?

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The first episode will air 30 minutes later than the show’s regular time because CBS is broadcasting an NFL doubleheader before its Sunday-night lineup. The later start only applies to premiere night. Beginning October 11, Tracker returns to its regular 9 p.m. ET Sunday time slot, making it easier for viewers to follow new episodes each week.

Premiere Night Schedule: The first episode begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on October 4.

The first episode begins at on October 4. Regular Time Slot: New episodes move to 9 p.m. ET starting October 11.

New episodes move to starting October 11. Reason for the Change: CBS adjusted the schedule because of NFL coverage earlier that evening.

CBS adjusted the schedule because of NFL coverage earlier that evening. Lead-In Series: Marshals Season 2 airs immediately before Tracker.

Marshals Season 2 airs immediately before Tracker. Streaming Availability: Episodes will also be available on Paramount+ after airing on CBS.

How Does the Season 3 Finale Set Up Tracker Season 4?

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The Season 3 finale answered key questions about Colter’s father while leaving new mysteries open. It also revealed a DARPA connection, giving the fourth season a clear path for more family drama and weekly cases.

Fans may also see more of Russell, played by Jensen Ackles, along with familiar characters such as Reenie, Randy, Bobby, and Sister Dory. Production has also moved from Vancouver, Canada, to Los Angeles, which may bring a fresh look to future episodes.

Family Story: The mystery involving Colter’s father remains important after the Season 3 finale.

The mystery involving Colter’s father remains important after the Season 3 finale. Returning Characters: Jensen Ackles as Russell, Fiona Rene as Reenie, Randy, Bobby, and Sister Dory could continue shaping Colter’s journey.

Jensen Ackles as Russell, Fiona Rene as Reenie, Randy, Bobby, and Sister Dory could continue shaping Colter’s journey. Supporting Cast: Chris Lee, Fiona Rene, Eric Graise, Lee Tergesen, Billie Matalon, and Cassady McClincy Zhang add depth to the series.

Chris Lee, Fiona Rene, Eric Graise, Lee Tergesen, Billie Matalon, and Cassady McClincy Zhang add depth to the series. Production Update: Production shifted from Vancouver to Los Angeles, though CBS has not confirmed how this will affect the show.

Production shifted from Vancouver to Los Angeles, though CBS has not confirmed how this will affect the show. What to Expect: The fourth season may combine family drama, new mysteries, and more cases across different landscapes.

Final Thoughts

Tracker Season 4 is officially returning on October 4, 2026, giving fans a confirmed date to watch Colter Shaw’s next adventure. The new season continues the road show format that has made the series popular since the first season, while building on the story involving Ashton and the Shaw family. Russell remains such a big character and a fellow tracker, while Velma Bruin, Mel, Keaton, Amanda, and other familiar faces help expand the world.

Production was filmed after moving locations, creating a different place for new stories. Whether you follow every post, comments, or account on your phone, this summary generate reminds viewers that an ambitious season with new cases, strangers, town, beach, desert, Texas, and plenty of action is ready to watch.

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