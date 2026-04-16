Tulsa King Season 4 Just Got a First Look, and Dwight’s Next Move Looks Bigger

Tulsa King season 4 is moving forward with strong updates that fans should know. The show has been in post-production since late 2025, which means that work is still being done. Reports say that the series will probably come out in late 2026, but Paramount+ hasn’t confirmed an exact date.

The next season looks like it will be bigger and more intense, with Sylvester Stallone coming back and new things happening.

New updates on Tulsa King season 4 show steady progress and a clear path. The fourth season keeps following Dwight Manfredi’s story as he gains power and faces new threats. The show, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, is still a big hit on Paramount+.

The series was filmed from late November to now, and the editing phase is over. Based on new information and how shows have come out in the past, this means that the show will probably start airing in late 2026.

First Look At Tulsa King Season 4

People are already talking about the first look at the new season. A picture that was made public shows Stallone’s character back in a strong but calm pose. It has the same mood as the third season, but it hints at bigger problems to come.

With help from executive producers like William Schmidt and Taylor Elmore, the creative team, which is led by head writer Terrence Winter and showrunner Dave Erickson, is still telling the story.

Behind The Scenes Photo And Production Insights

Sylvester Stallone shared a behind-the-scenes photo that confirms the ongoing filming. The picture shows a real set, with cameras rolling and crew members getting ready for scenes.

Production has stayed on schedule, even though there have been rumors of changes to the crew. Cast members like Bella Heathcote and Garrett Hedlund are likely to come back to continue the stories of characters like Cal Thresher and ClEO Montague.

Filming timeline: Production started in late November and has continued without major delays.

Production started in late November and has continued without major delays. On-set activity: Shows active filming under directors like Joshua Marston and David Flebotte.

Shows active filming under directors like Joshua Marston and David Flebotte. Crew updates: About 26 crew members were replaced, but this is seen as normal in large productions.

About 26 crew members were replaced, but this is seen as normal in large productions. New cast roles: Flula Borg joins as tech billionaire Bradley Van Heusen, while Gretchen Mol appears as Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician.

Image © 2025 Brian Douglas / Viacom International Inc.

The newest update reveals that the season is now in editing, bringing it closer to release. Before the launch, this is a very important step. Even though there isn’t a set date for the premiere, the first season and second seasons point to a fall release. Russell Lee Washington Jr. will play a bigger part in the story, which will lead to a spinoff called “The Frisco King.”

Post-production status: Tulsa King season 4 is currently being edited and prepared for release.

Tulsa King season 4 is currently being edited and prepared for release. Expected release window: Likely late 2026 based on past release timing and current progress.

Likely late 2026 based on past release timing and current progress. Franchise growth: Frisco King will expand the story with Russell Lee Washington Jr. as a key character.

Frisco King will expand the story with Russell Lee Washington Jr. as a key character. Writing team: Includes Stephen Scaia, Regina Corrado, Tom Sierchio, and David Flebotte.

Includes Stephen Scaia, Regina Corrado, Tom Sierchio, and David Flebotte. Story direction: Continues from the third season with higher stakes and deeper character focus.

Final Thoughts

Tulsa King Season 4 is still going strong, with Sylvester Stallone’s character, Dwight Manfredi, leading a deeper and more intense plot. Fans are kept interested by characters like Mitch Keller and Bill Bevilaqua, who add more depth to the story.

After a quick recap, this show is still worth watching, even if you have a browser toolbar or VPN app that blocks ads or filters content. Fans can keep ready to press the power button when it comes back in 2026, as news comes in.

FAQs