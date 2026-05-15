Tulsa King Season 4 Casts Richie Stephens As Dwight’s Next Crime Threat

Tulsa King Season 4 is adding Richie Stephens to the Paramount crime series as new threats begin surrounding Dwight Manfredi’s criminal empire. Sylvester Stallone returns for another season while Taylor Sheridan continues expanding the world of Tulsa King with fresh rivalries and larger conflicts.

Stephens joins the cast as English Dan, a new crime boss expected to create serious problems for Dwight during the upcoming season.

Who is Joining Tulsa King Season 4?

Image by Wes Klain

Tulsa King Season 4 is adding another new face to the growing cast of the Paramount crime series led by Sylvester Stallone. The new season continues expanding the criminal world around Dwight Manfredi as production moves forward on the fourth season.

Richie Stephens Returns to Taylor Sheridan Television

Richie Stephens is officially joining Tulsa King Season 4 as English Dan after previously appearing in Mayor of Kingstown, another Taylor Sheridan crime series. His casting continues Sheridan’s pattern of bringing familiar actors across multiple Paramount productions and expanding the larger entertainment franchise.

Richie Stephens: The actor officially joins Tulsa King Season 4 as English Dan.

The actor officially joins Tulsa King Season 4 as English Dan. Mayor Of Kingstown: Stephens previously played Russian villain Dmitri in the Taylor Sheridan series.

Stephens previously played Russian villain Dmitri in the Taylor Sheridan series. Taylor Sheridan: Sheridan continues reusing actors across multiple crime stories and Paramount productions.

Sheridan continues reusing actors across multiple crime stories and Paramount productions. Television Credits: Stephens also appeared in NCIS, Blue Bloods, Lore, MacGyver, Major Crimes, Criminal Minds, and Days Of Our Lives.

Stephens also appeared in NCIS, Blue Bloods, Lore, MacGyver, Major Crimes, Criminal Minds, and Days Of Our Lives. Entertainment Franchise: Tulsa King continues expanding its cast with recognizable television actors.

English Dan Enters Tulsa’s Crime War

English Dan enters Tulsa King Season 4 as a rival supplier and mid-level crime boss capable of challenging Dwight Manfredi’s growing criminal operation in Tulsa. The character creates immediate tension because Dwight spent three seasons building power after leaving prison and creating a new crew.

English Dan: Richie Stephens will play the rival supplier and mid-level crime boss during Season 4.

Richie Stephens will play the rival supplier and mid-level crime boss during Season 4. Dwight Manfredi: Dwight the General faces another dangerous obstacle inside Tulsa’s criminal world.

Dwight the General faces another dangerous obstacle inside Tulsa’s criminal world. Tulsa King: The Paramount series continues expanding stories around extortion, gambling, racketeering, and revenge.

The Paramount series continues expanding stories around extortion, gambling, racketeering, and revenge. Season 3: Dwight burned Jeremiah Dunmire alive while rescuing Joanne Manfredi during the finale.

Dwight burned Jeremiah Dunmire alive while rescuing Joanne Manfredi during the finale. Cal Thresher: Neal McDonough’s Tulsa politician character remains another major threat entering the new season.

Tulsa King Season 4 Expands its Villain Lineup

Tulsa King Season 4 continues increasing the scale of the Paramount crime series by introducing more criminal threats around Dwight Manfredi. Fans expect the fourth season to push the franchise further after the success of three seasons starring Sylvester Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone: Stallone returns as Dwight the General after leading the series through three seasons.

Stallone returns as Dwight the General after leading the series through three seasons. Amanda Clark: Amanda Clark and several series regular characters are expected to return during Season 4.

Amanda Clark and several series regular characters are expected to return during Season 4. Gretchen Mol: Gretchen Mol remains part of the expanding Tulsa King cast and continuing stories.

Gretchen Mol remains part of the expanding Tulsa King cast and continuing stories. Paramount+: Seasons 1 through 3 remain available to watch on the streamer before the new season arrives.

Seasons 1 through 3 remain available to watch on the streamer before the new season arrives. Frisco King: Samuel L. Jackson’s spin-off remains in production as the larger franchise continues growing.

Final Thoughts

The next season already looks more dangerous for Dwight Manfredi as new enemies continue entering Tulsa’s criminal world. Richie Stephens joining the cast adds another experienced crime drama actor to the Paramount series while setting up fresh conflict tied to English Dan.

With Sylvester Stallone returning, unresolved rivalries from Season 3, and more pressure surrounding Dwight’s operation, the upcoming episodes could become some of the most intense stories the series has delivered so far.

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