Tulsa King Season 4 Wraps Production As Dwight’s Future Could Shift Back To New York

Tulsa King season 4 has wrapped production, but Paramount+ has not announced a release date yet. At the same time, new reports reveal that work on a potential fifth season is already underway, with a writers’ room reportedly open and production possibly moving to New York.

This update has sparked fresh discussion about Dwight Manfredi’s future, the direction of the series, and what fans can expect after season 4 arrives.

Is Tulsa King Season 5 Moving to New York?

Image © 2025 Paramount+

A major update about Tulsa King season 5 suggests the hit Paramount+ series could be leaving Atlanta behind. According to multiple reports, a season 5 writers’ room is already open, and production is reportedly eyeing a move to New York after Tulsa King Season 4 wrapped filming.

Production Move Reportedly Planned

The biggest talking point is the show’s reported move to New York. While Tulsa King has primarily filmed in Atlanta since its debut, Sources say that producers are planning to relocate production for a potential fifth Season.

New Location: Production is reportedly being shifted to New York.

Production is reportedly being shifted to New York. Budget Factor: New York’s expanded tax incentives are said to be part of the decision.

New York’s expanded tax incentives are said to be part of the decision. State Program: The state now offers rebates that can reach 40% for qualifying productions.

The state now offers rebates that can reach 40% for qualifying productions. Current Situation: No official production announcement has been made.

No official production announcement has been made. Industry Impact: The report has sparked widespread discussion among Fans and TV observers.

Season 5 Writers’ Room Opens

Tulsa King season 5 is not officially renewed yet, but development is already moving forward. Reports say that a writers’ room has opened for the next chapter of the Sylvester Stallone crime drama, signaling that work is underway behind the scenes.

Development Update: Sources say the Tulsa King Season 5 writers’ room is now active.

Sources say the Tulsa King Season 5 writers’ room is now active. Season 4 Status: Tulsa King Season 4 recently wrapped production.

Tulsa King Season 4 recently wrapped production. Renewal Status: Paramount has not officially announced Season 5.

Paramount has not officially announced Season 5. Premiere Date: Season 4 still does not have a premiere date.

Season 4 still does not have a premiere date. Fan Reaction: Many fans see the update as a positive sign for the future of the Series.

What The New York Move Could Mean For Tulsa King’s Future

The reported change also makes sense from a story perspective. Dwight Manfredi spent most of his life in New York before his Mafia associates exiled him to Tulsa, making a return to his home state a natural next step for the Character.

Dwight’s Background: Dwight Manfredi is originally from New York.

Dwight Manfredi is originally from New York. Series Evolution: A New York setting could reconnect the Series to Dwight’s past.

A New York setting could reconnect the Series to Dwight’s past. Franchise Expansion: Russell Lee Washington Jr. is set to lead the upcoming Frisco King spinoff.

Russell Lee Washington Jr. is set to lead the upcoming Frisco King spinoff. What’s Next: Fans are now waiting for official Season 5 and Season 4 updates.

Final Thoughts

Tulsa King continues to generate buzz as reports point to a possible New York production move for a potential fifth season. While Paramount+ has not officially announced a renewal, development appears to be moving forward after the fourth season wrapped production.

Familiar names such as Sylvester Stallone, Robert Patrick, and Garrett Hedlund remain closely tied to the series as fans wait for more details. Keep checking back for the latest Tulsa King updates and official announcements.

FAQs