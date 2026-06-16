Twisted Metal Season 3 Casts Mark Hamill as Sweet Tooth’s Father in Major Peacock Shake-Up

Twisted Metal Season 3 just got a major update. Mark Hamill has joined the Peacock series as Pope Charlie Kane, Sweet Tooth’s estranged father and the leader of the Eastern Sovereignty. His casting adds a big new connection to Sweet Tooth’s story.

The season also has a new showrunner, David Reed, and no confirmed release date yet, making this one of the show’s biggest updates so far.

Image © 2023 Netflix

Mark Hamill’s casting is the biggest Twisted Metal Season 3 update so far. He joins the Twisted Metal TV series as Pope Charlie Kane, the estranged father of Sweet Tooth and leader of the Eastern Sovereignty.

This gives the third season a stronger link to Sweet Tooth’s past. It also comes as the Twisted Metal series moves forward with a new showrunner and major creative changes.

Who Is Mark Hamill Playing in Twisted Metal Season 3?

Hamill’s role adds more star power and story depth to the upcoming season. His character is expected to appear in a recurring role, not just a quick cameo.

New role: Mark Hamill will play Pope Charlie Kane in Twisted Metal season 3.

Mark Hamill will play Pope Charlie Kane in Twisted Metal season 3. Family tie: Pope Charlie Kane is Sweet Tooth’s estranged father.

Pope Charlie Kane is Sweet Tooth’s estranged father. Powerful position: He leads the Eastern Sovereignty, which could become important in the story.

He leads the Eastern Sovereignty, which could become important in the story. Story impact: His arrival may reveal more about Sweet Tooth’s past and family conflict.

His arrival may reveal more about Sweet Tooth’s past and family conflict. Main cast: Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, and Will Arnett remain key names in the show.

Why Does Pope Charlie Kane Matter to Sweet Tooth’s Story?

Charlie Kane is important because he is tied to the Twisted Metal history. In the games, he has been linked to Sweet Tooth in different ways. His arrival in Twisted Metal Season 3 could make Sweet Tooth’s story more personal.

Game roots: Charlie Kane appeared in the original Twisted Metal games.

Charlie Kane appeared in the original Twisted Metal games. Vehicle link: He was known for driving the Yellow Jacket in the franchise.

He was known for driving the Yellow Jacket in the franchise. Family drama: His connection to Sweet Tooth could create one of the season’s main conflicts.

His connection to Sweet Tooth could create one of the season’s main conflicts. Deeper story: The show can use him to explain more about Sweet Tooth’s past.

The show can use him to explain more about Sweet Tooth’s past. Fan interest: Twisted Metal fans may watch closely to see how the TV show changes the game story.

How Is Twisted Metal Season 3 Changing Behind the Scenes?

Twisted Metal season 3 is not just adding a new actor. The show is also changing behind the scenes. David Reed is now the new showrunner after Michael Jonathan Smith led the past two seasons.

New leadership: David Reed replaces Michael Jonathan Smith as showrunner.

David Reed replaces Michael Jonathan Smith as showrunner. Creative shift: Reports point to major creative changes for the third season.

Reports point to major creative changes for the third season. Stu’s question: Mike Mitchell is reportedly not returning, even though Stu won the tournament in the second season.

Mike Mitchell is reportedly not returning, even though Stu won the tournament in the second season. Strong momentum: The second season reportedly reached 993 million minutes viewed on Peacock.

The second season reportedly reached 993 million minutes viewed on Peacock. Core team: Anthony Mackie remains an executive producer with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Anthony Mackie remains an executive producer with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Story direction: John Doe, Quiet, Agent Stone, and Sweet Tooth could all be affected by the creative overhaul.

John Doe, Quiet, Agent Stone, and Sweet Tooth could all be affected by the creative overhaul. Release update: The upcoming season does not have a confirmed release date yet.

Final Thoughts

Twisted Metal continues to move forward after its renewal, bringing major changes to the cast and creative team. While Mark Hamill joins the action, Stu will not return, and some familiar faces have already left the series.

The upcoming new episodes will expand the post-apocalyptic wasteland story, with John Doe, Sweet Tooth, and other main characters leading the way. Despite changes involving several department heads, the final product will likely depend on how the new creative direction builds on the success of the first season and second seasons.

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