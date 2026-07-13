We Were Liars Season 2 First Look Reunites the Sinclairs as Filming Begins

We Were Liars Season 2 is officially in production, giving fans their biggest update since Prime Video renewed the hit mystery drama. New first-look photos confirm filming has begun and tease the return of key Sinclair family members.

While the story will expand beyond the first season with elements from Family of Liars, Prime Video has not announced an official release date. Here’s everything confirmed so far, including the latest filming news, cast updates, first-look images, and what viewers can expect next.

We Were Liars Season 2 is officially in production! The second season will expand the story by using parts of E. Lockhart’s prequel novel, Family of Liars, while continuing the present day storyline. Prime Video has not confirmed a release date, but filming is underway and several cast members have been announced.

Where Is We Were Liars Season 2 Being Filmed?



Production has officially begun, bringing viewers one step closer to returning to Beechwood Island. Prime Video confirmed the news through behind-the-scenes photos, while local reports say Nova Scotia is again being used to recreate the show’s private island and Martha’s Vineyard setting.

Production status: Prime Video confirmed that filming for We Were Liars Season 2 is underway.

Prime Video confirmed that filming for We Were Liars Season 2 is underway. Reported filming schedule: Hollywood North Buzz reported that production runs from June 15 to October 2, 2026, although Prime Video has not confirmed those dates.

Hollywood North Buzz reported that production runs from June 15 to October 2, 2026, although Prime Video has not confirmed those dates. Filming locations: Reported locations include Lunenburg, Halifax, Chester, Dartmouth, and Peggy’s Cove in Nova Scotia.

Reported locations include Lunenburg, Halifax, Chester, Dartmouth, and Peggy’s Cove in Nova Scotia. Island setting: A private waterfront estate near Lunenburg is reportedly being used for the Sinclair family’s Beechwood Island home.

A private waterfront estate near Lunenburg is reportedly being used for the Sinclair family’s Beechwood Island home. Production team: Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television produce the series, with Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie returning as co-showrunners.

Which Cast Members Appear in the First-Look Photos?

The first-look photos show several familiar characters back together. Emily Alyn Lind returns as Cadence, while Joseph Zada appears again as Johnny. The images also confirm that the adult Sinclair sisters will remain important to the story.

Cadence returns: Emily Alyn Lind is back as Cadence Sinclair, who continues searching for answers about her family.

Emily Alyn Lind is back as Cadence Sinclair, who continues searching for answers about her family. Johnny appears again: Joseph Zada returns as Johnny, despite the events of the final episode of Season 1.

Joseph Zada returns as Johnny, despite the events of the final episode of Season 1. The Sinclair sisters return: Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald, and Candice King are back as Carrie, Penny, and Bess Sinclair.

Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald, and Candice King are back as Carrie, Penny, and Bess Sinclair. More returning characters: Rahul Kohli returns as Ed Patil, while Dempsey Bryk is expected to have a larger role as Ebon.

Rahul Kohli returns as Ed Patil, while Dempsey Bryk is expected to have a larger role as Ebon. What the images suggest: The present day storyline will continue alongside the flashbacks, allowing the series to connect old family secrets with new discoveries.

How Will Family of Liars Shape the Season 2 Story?

The next season will dig deeper into the Sinclair family’s past. It will check out the Sinclair sisters’ summer of 1999 while following Cadence in the present day. The season is expected to mix romance, rivalry, hidden truths, and even murder.

Prequel story: Season 2 will use parts of Family of Liars, which focuses on the Sinclair sisters during their own teenage summer.

Season 2 will use parts of Family of Liars, which focuses on the Sinclair sisters during their own teenage summer. Dual timeline: The story will move between the sisters’ teenage summer and Cadence’s present day investigation.

The story will move between the sisters’ teenage summer and Cadence’s present day investigation. Younger Sinclair cast: Parker Lapaine plays young Carrie, Elysia Roorbach plays young Penny, and Madison Wolfe plays young Bess.

Parker Lapaine plays young Carrie, Elysia Roorbach plays young Penny, and Madison Wolfe plays young Bess. Other new cast members: Josh Dallas appears as young Harris, Peyton List plays young Tipper, and Costa D’Angelo joins as Lawrence “Pfeff” Pfefferman.

Josh Dallas appears as young Harris, Peyton List plays young Tipper, and Costa D’Angelo joins as Lawrence “Pfeff” Pfefferman. Expanded cast: Madeleine Arthur, Layla Douglas, Jaelynn Thora Brooks, Callan Potter, Aidan Shaw, and others will also appear.

Madeleine Arthur, Layla Douglas, Jaelynn Thora Brooks, Callan Potter, Aidan Shaw, and others will also appear. What viewers can expect: The season will explore how the Sinclair sisters’ choices shaped their lives and created family secrets that still affect Beechwood Island.

Final Thoughts

We Were Liars Season 2 is shaping up to expand the tv series with a larger mystery, new cast members, and deeper family history. While Prime Video has not confirmed a release date, filming updates and first-look photos give fans plenty to discuss.

The new story promises everything readers enjoyed before while exploring memory loss, the liars universe, and long-buried secrets connected to Lockhart’s family. Expect the final scene to leave room for more questions as new characters, including adult Yardley and Brody Sheffield, join the story.

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