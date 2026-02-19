Wednesday Season 3 Release Date and Production Schedule

The Wednesday season 3 release date is still not officially confirmed by Netflix. Season 3 has been picked up, and filming started in Ireland on February 16, 2026. Since production will last most of 2026, the latest news from the industry points to a release date in 2027.

Even though Netflix hasn’t said when the first episode will be available, it looks like fans will have to wait longer for the next chapter.

Image © 2025 Netflix / Millar Gough Ink / Tim Burton Productions / Toluca Pictures / MGM Television

Wednesday season 3 release date remains one of the most talked-about questions among fans of Wednesday. Netflix has confirmed the third season, but it has not shared a premiere date yet.

Netflix officially renewed the show for a third season on July 23, 2025, which is before the second season starts. The renewal means that Wednesday Addams will be back at Nevermore Academy for more episodes, but there is still no date set for when they will be released.

Confirmed February 2026 Production Start

The best way to tell when season 3 might come out is to look at when it was filmed. According to updates on the production, filming will started in Ireland on February 16, 2026.

Why Industry Reports Point To A 2027 Window

With filming scheduled throughout 2026, multiple outlets suggest a 2027 premiere is the most realistic outcome. These are projections based on timelines, not an official Netflix release date.

Final Thoughts

The Wednesday season 3 release date is still not confirmed, but official renewal and February production show the next season is actively moving forward inside the woefully twisted world of the Addams Family. Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday, and Eva Green joins as Aunt Ophelia, bringing new family secrets into focus.

With a possible three year gap similar to Stranger Things, patience is key, so keep watching for the next season update.

