Wednesday Season 3 Release Date and Production Schedule

The Wednesday season 3 release date is still not officially confirmed by Netflix. Season 3 has been picked up, and filming started in Ireland on February 16, 2026. Since production will last most of 2026, the latest news from the industry points to a release date in 2027.
Even though Netflix hasn’t said when the first episode will be available, it looks like fans will have to wait longer for the next chapter.
When Is The Wednesday Season 3 Release Date?
Image © 2025 Netflix / Millar Gough Ink / Tim Burton Productions / Toluca Pictures / MGM Television
Wednesday season 3 release date remains one of the most talked-about questions among fans of Wednesday. Netflix has confirmed the third season, but it has not shared a premiere date yet.
Official Renewal And No Confirmed Premiere Date
Netflix officially renewed the show for a third season on July 23, 2025, which is before the second season starts. The renewal means that Wednesday Addams will be back at Nevermore Academy for more episodes, but there is still no date set for when they will be released.
- Renewal Confirmed: Netflix announced season 3 before the debut of season 2.
- No Release Date Yet: Netflix has not provided a premiere window for the new season.
- Creator Statement: Showrunner Alfred Gough said, “Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can.”
- Creative Direction: Co Creator Miles Millar added they want to continue digging deeper into characters and expand the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.
- Ongoing Updates: Tudum confirmed more announcements will follow as season 3 approaches.
Confirmed February 2026 Production Start
The best way to tell when season 3 might come out is to look at when it was filmed. According to updates on the production, filming will started in Ireland on February 16, 2026.
- Filming Start Date: Production is set to begin filming on February 16, 2026.
- Preparation Timeline: Prep work reportedly began in late July 2025.
- Working Titles: Season 3 has operated under code names including NIGHTSHADE & RAVEN and Briarcliff.
- Location: Filming will continue in Ireland, following the move made in season 2.
- Production End Date: One listing notes May 22, 2026, though other reports suggest filming could extend closer to November 2026.
Why Industry Reports Point To A 2027 Window
With filming scheduled throughout 2026, multiple outlets suggest a 2027 premiere is the most realistic outcome. These are projections based on timelines, not an official Netflix release date.
- Not On 2026 Slate: Netflix confirmed Wednesday is not part of its 2026 lineup.
- Filming Duration: Season 2 took around nine months to complete production.
- Post Production Time: Editing, scoring, and visual effects extend the timeline beyond filming.
- Current Expectation: Reports point toward Summer 2027, with early June mentioned as a possible target.
- Subject To Change: Plans may shift as scheduling evolves.
Final Thoughts
The Wednesday season 3 release date is still not confirmed, but official renewal and February production show the next season is actively moving forward inside the woefully twisted world of the Addams Family. Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday, and Eva Green joins as Aunt Ophelia, bringing new family secrets into focus.
With a possible three year gap similar to Stranger Things, patience is key, so keep watching for the next season update.
FAQs
Yes, Emma Myers is confirmed among returning cast members, and Enid Sinclair’s werewolf form storyline is expected to continue in the next season.
Eva Green joins as Aunt Ophelia, Morticia’s sister, and showrunner Alfred Gough confirmed she will play a major role tied to Addams Family family secrets.
Evie Templeton plays Agnes DeMille, and while Netflix has not detailed her role yet, she is listed among cast members connected to the new season.
Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams, whose power is generating electricity, which was central to season 2 and connects to deeper Addams Family lore overseen by the Charles Addams Foundation.
For Wednesday Season 2, three actors who were regular cast members in the first season did not return as full-time series regulars. Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, Naomi J. Ogawa, who portrayed Yoko Tanaka, and Jamie McShane, who played Sheriff Donovan Galpin, stepped back from their main roles, with Jamie McShane appearing only in a limited guest role.