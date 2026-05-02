X-Men ’97 Season 2 Sets Summer 2026 Window As Apocalypse Twist Splits The Team

X-Men ’97 season 2 is officially set for a Summer 2026 release, with an early premiere planned at the Tribeca Festival in New York. The series continues right after the Season 1 finale, where the team is split across timelines.

New updates confirm returning heroes, added mutants, and a major threat with Apocalypse. With no exact release date yet, anticipation keeps building as Marvel Television expands this animated revival.

When Is X-Men ’97 Season 2 Releasing?

Image © 2024 Marvel Studios Animation

X-Men ’97 season 2 is confirmed for a Summer 2026 release, with an early premiere planned ahead of its full streaming debut. The release follows the strong success of the animated series revival under Marvel Television.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Set For Summer 2026 On Disney+

X-Men ’97 Season 2 is set to release in Summer 2026 on Disney+, continuing the animated series after its Season 1 finale. No exact release date has been confirmed yet.

Confirmed Window: Summer 2026 release confirmed by Marvel and Disney+.

Summer 2026 release confirmed by Marvel and Disney+. Release Date Status: No exact streaming date has been announced.

No exact streaming date has been announced. Platform: Disney+ will host the second season.

Disney+ will host the second season. Continuation: Follows directly after the Season 1 finale.

Season 2 To Premiere Early At Tribeca Festival In June 2026

X-Men ’97 Season 2 will premiere early at the Tribeca Festival in New York before its official Disney+ release. The festival runs from June 3 to June 14, narrowing the expected premiere window.

Premiere Window: Tribeca Festival runs June 3 to June 14, 2026.

Tribeca Festival runs June 3 to June 14, 2026. Screening Plan: The series will have a world premiere at the event.

The series will have a world premiere at the event. Location: New York hosts the early screening.

New York hosts the early screening. Timing Impact: Premiere builds anticipation before the streaming release.

Story Continues With Time Scattered X-Men And Apocalypse Setup

X-Men ’97 Season 2 picks up after the finale scattered the team across different eras. Cyclops and Jean Grey are trapped in 3960 AD, while Rogue, Nightcrawler, Beast, Professor X, and Magneto are sent to Ancient Egypt, where a young En Sabah Nur sets up Apocalypse’s bigger role.

Direct Continuation: Season 2 follows the fallout from the Season 1 cliffhanger.

Season 2 follows the fallout from the Season 1 cliffhanger. Future Timeline: Cyclops and Jean Grey face the far future in 3960 AD.

Cyclops and Jean Grey face the far future in 3960 AD. Ancient Egypt: Rogue, Nightcrawler, Beast, Professor X, and Magneto encounter young En Sabah Nur.

Rogue, Nightcrawler, Beast, Professor X, and Magneto encounter young En Sabah Nur. Gambit Hint: Present-day Apocalypse picking up Gambit’s card suggests his story is not finished.

Present-day Apocalypse picking up Gambit’s card suggests his story is not finished. Main Threat: Apocalypse connects the past, present, and future timelines moving forward.

Which Marvel Characters Are Confirmed In X-Men ’97 Season 2?

Image © 2024 Marvel Studios Animation

X-Men ’97 Season 2 includes returning heroes and new characters, based on footage shown and official confirmations. The lineup expands while continuing the story from the first season.

Every X-Men Character Confirmed In Season 2

The core X-Men characters return in X-Men ’97 Season 2, continuing directly from where the finale left them across different timelines. Each hero’s situation reflects the fallout of the team being split across past and future events.

Cyclops: In 3900 AD, leading efforts to reunite the team while navigating an unfamiliar future timeline.

In 3900 AD, leading efforts to reunite the team while navigating an unfamiliar future timeline. Jean Grey: In the late 40th century, comes face to face with an older version of her son Nathan.

In the late 40th century, comes face to face with an older version of her son Nathan. Wolverine: Left in critical condition after Magneto removed his adamantium, beginning a difficult recovery.

Left in critical condition after Magneto removed his adamantium, beginning a difficult recovery. Storm: Confirmed to return as a key member, though her location after the finale has not been revealed.

Confirmed to return as a key member, though her location after the finale has not been revealed. Rogue: Stranded in Ancient Egypt, focused on confronting the past and seeking justice for Gambit.

Stranded in Ancient Egypt, focused on confronting the past and seeking justice for Gambit. Gambit: Dies in Season 1 after destroying a Prime Sentinel, with hints pointing to a possible return tied to Apocalypse.

Dies in Season 1 after destroying a Prime Sentinel, with hints pointing to a possible return tied to Apocalypse. Beast: Last seen at the mansion dealing with the aftermath of the Bastion conflict, with his next role still unclear.

Last seen at the mansion dealing with the aftermath of the Bastion conflict, with his next role still unclear. Nightcrawler: Expected to take on a larger role as a full-time member after limited appearances in Season 1.

Magneto: Pulled into Ancient Egypt with other X-Men members, forced to work with allies to return to the present.

Pulled into Ancient Egypt with other X-Men members, forced to work with allies to return to the present. Apocalypse: Appears as En Sabah Nur in the past timeline, setting up a major threat across multiple eras.

Appears as En Sabah Nur in the past timeline, setting up a major threat across multiple eras. Professor X: Returns after previous events, facing challenges following damage to his psyche.

Returns after previous events, facing challenges following damage to his psyche. Havok: Makes his animated debut as Cyclops’ brother, with powers tied to energy absorption and plasma blasts.

Makes his animated debut as Cyclops’ brother, with powers tied to energy absorption and plasma blasts. Polaris: Joins the team as Magneto’s daughter, bringing magnetic abilities similar to her father.

Joins the team as Magneto’s daughter, bringing magnetic abilities similar to her father. Sabretooth: Confirmed to return as a powerful and aggressive rival to Wolverine.

Confirmed to return as a powerful and aggressive rival to Wolverine. Lady Deathstrike: Reintroduced with adamantium enhancements and a history connected to Wolverine.

Reintroduced with adamantium enhancements and a history connected to Wolverine. Danger: Appears as a physical manifestation of the Danger Room system from the comics.

Appears as a physical manifestation of the Danger Room system from the comics. Warlock: A techno-organic mutant capable of changing form and interacting with organic matter.

A techno-organic mutant capable of changing form and interacting with organic matter. Forge: Seen in the past timeline, working to help rebuild and reconnect the team.

Final Thoughts

X-Men ’97 Season 2 builds on the success of the revival with a Summer 2026 release and early premiere momentum. The series pulls from Marvel Comics roots while expanding under Marvel Studios and Marvel Television, setting up a larger story that could lead into a third season.

With a new poster, fresh image reveals, and characters like Multiple Man and Strong Guy tied to X-Factor, there is more to expect. The wait continues, but stay tuned for the next update.

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