X-Men ’97 Season 2 Trailer Reveals Apocalypse And July Release Date

X-Men ’97 season 2 officially returns on July 1, 2026, and Marvel finally dropped the first full trailer with a major story update. The new footage confirms Apocalypse as the season’s biggest threat and shows the X-Men scattered across the past, present, and future.

It also gives a closer look at returning mutants, new character teases, and where the animated series heads next on Disney+.

Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 Season 2 | Official Trailer

What Does the X-Men ’97 Season 2 Trailer Reveal?

Image © 2026 Marvel

The X-Men ’97 season 2 trailer reveals Marvel’s official July return, confirms Apocalypse as the season’s biggest threat, and shows the X-Men fractured through time after the season one finale.

Marvel Studios Animation also packed the trailer with comics references, new costumes, and returning mutants across different timelines.

The new Season 2 poster below also offers another early look at Marvel’s upcoming return.

Image © 2026 Marvel

X-Men ’97 Season 2 officially premieres on Disney+ on July 1, 2026, ending months of waiting after the March and May updates. Marvel Animation paired the release date with a full trailer and a new poster inspired by Wolverine (1982) #1. Those reveals gave the clearest official preview yet of the second season and confirmed Marvel’s summer return.

X-Men ’97 Season 2: Officially premieres July 1, 2026 on Disney+.

Officially premieres July 1, 2026 on Disney+. Marvel Studios Animation: Released the full trailer and new Season 2 poster.

Released the full trailer and new Season 2 poster. Marvel Animation: Confirmed nine episodes for the upcoming season.

Confirmed nine episodes for the upcoming season. Disney+ Premiere: New episodes begin streaming Wednesday, July 1.

New episodes begin streaming Wednesday, July 1. Wolverine Poster Tribute: The artwork references Frank Miller’s 1982 comic cover.

New Trailer Reveals Apocalypse and Time-Travel Story

The trailer confirms Apocalypse as the central villain and explains why the X-Men are split across multiple eras after the finale. A narrator says, “The X-Men are scattered through time. In the past, from the start of Apocalypse’s reign, to the future at the height of his rule,” making the season’s timeline and conflict clear right away.

That setup frames X-Men ’97 Season 2 around regrouping, surviving across eras, and trying to make it back home.

Apocalypse : Strikes while the team is separated across timelines.

Strikes while the team is separated across timelines. Ancient Egypt Timeline: Shows the beginning of Apocalypse’s rise.

Shows the beginning of Apocalypse’s rise. 1990s Present: Mutant tensions grow while the team remains absent.

Mutant tensions grow while the team remains absent. Distant Future: Reveals Apocalypse during his strongest era.

Reveals Apocalypse during his strongest era. Scattered X-Men Team: Members are trying to reunite and return home.

More Characters Teased for Season 2

Marvel also packed X-Men ’97 Season 2 with returning heroes, villain reveals, and recognizable mutant cameos throughout the trailer.

Alongside the core team, more familiar faces appear while Apocalypse warns, “I will strike them at their most vulnerable… the 1990s.” The trailer closes with one more surprise and gives a clearer look at the characters featured this July.

Professor X And Magneto: Ross Marquand and Matthew Waterson return, with both characters tied to major leadership and timeline conflict.

Ross Marquand and Matthew Waterson return, with both characters tied to major leadership and timeline conflict. Jean Grey, Cyclops, Rogue, And Beast: Core X-Men remain central as the team stays divided across different eras.

Core X-Men remain central as the team stays divided across different eras. Morph And Deadpool Tease: Morph briefly shapeshifts into Deadpool during one of the trailer’s quickest moments.

Morph briefly shapeshifts into Deadpool during one of the trailer’s quickest moments. Archangel, Emma Frost, And Psylocke: Additional mutant appearances add deeper comics connections throughout the footage.

Additional mutant appearances add deeper comics connections throughout the footage. Sabretooth Reveal: The trailer’s closing seconds tease Wolverine’s longtime rival with a final claw reveal.

Final Thoughts

X-Men ’97 Season 2 officially returns on July 1, 2026, and Marvel’s new trailer answered the biggest questions after the season one finale. Apocalypse is now at the center of the story, the X-Men are split across different timelines, and several returning mutants already have major roles in the fight ahead.

With more character reveals, stronger stakes, and the next chapter nearly here, X-Men ’97 Season 2 is set up as one of Marvel Animation’s biggest releases this summer.

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