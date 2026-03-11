XO, Kitty Season 3 Trailer: Reveals Lara Jean’s Big Return

The XO, Kitty Season 3 trailer is finally here, and it brings a major surprise for fans. Netflix confirmed the new season will premiere on April 2, 2026.

The trailer gives us a sneak peek at Kitty’s last year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul and how she feels about Min Ho. It also shows Lana Condor’s return as Lara Jean, which ties the spinoff to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. This is what the trailer shows about the story.

XO, Kitty: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Latest XO Kitty Season 3 Trailer News And What It Reveals

Image © 2026 ACE Entertainment / Awesomeness / Jenny Kissed Me / Paramount Television Studios / Purple Pen Productions

Netflix revealed the first full trailer for the third season, which gave fans a better look at Kitty Song Covey as she starts her last year at KISS in South Korea. The trailer is mostly about friendship, love, and making big decisions in life.

Teen Vogue and Deadline Hollywood both wrote about how the story connects the movies and the TV show. The preview shows that there will be drama, humor, and another great adventure, with Anna Cathcart returning as the lead.

What The XO Kitty Season 3 Trailer Shows About Kitty’s Senior Year

Image © 2026 ACE Entertainment / Awesomeness / Jenny Kissed Me / Paramount Television Studios / Purple Pen Productions

At the beginning of the trailer, Kitty Song Covey is getting ready for her last year at KISS. While she thinks about college and her future, she wants to enjoy her time with her group of friends. There are a lot of first-look photos and new photos that have been shared online that show familiar KISS students back for the new term.

Senior Year Goals: Kitty wants to enjoy every moment at KISS with friends like Yuri Han, played by Gia Kim, while balancing school life and personal challenges.

Kitty wants to enjoy every moment at KISS with friends like Yuri Han, played by Gia Kim, while balancing school life and personal challenges. Returning Cast Members: Anna Cathcart leads the third season alongside Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, with familiar characters played by Hojo Shin and Choi Min also appearing.

Anna Cathcart leads the third season alongside Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, with familiar characters played by Hojo Shin and Choi Min also appearing. School Life In South Korea: The trailer shows more campus scenes with KISS students, including moments with Professor Lee, played by Joshua Lee, who continues guiding the students.

Lara Jean’s Return And The Covey Sisters Reunion

Image © 2026 ACE Entertainment / Awesomeness / Jenny Kissed Me / Paramount Television Studios / Purple Pen Productions

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is the return of Lara Jean Covey. The beloved character from the original films arrives in South Korea to support her younger sister. Created by Jenny Han and produced by ACE Entertainment, the series continues expanding the same universe that fans already love.

Sisterly Advice: Lara Jean Covey visits Kitty during a difficult moment and encourages her to follow her heart and embrace the next great adventure.

Lara Jean Covey visits Kitty during a difficult moment and encourages her to follow her heart and embrace the next great adventure. Franchise Connections: The series keeps strong ties to the original films, including mentions of Peter Kavinsky played by Noah Centineo and Kitty’s father portrayed by John Corbett.

The series keeps strong ties to the original films, including mentions of Peter Kavinsky played by Noah Centineo and Kitty’s father portrayed by John Corbett. Emotional Family Moment: The reunion between the Covey sisters adds heart to the story and strengthens the connection between the movies and the show.

How The Trailer Hints At Kitty And Min Ho’s Relationship Future

Image © 2026 ACE Entertainment / Awesomeness / Jenny Kissed Me / Paramount Television Studios / Purple Pen Productions

The trailer clearly suggests that the relationship between Kitty Song Covey and Min Ho Moon will be a major storyline in the third season. Sang Heon Lee returns as Min Ho, whose complicated feelings continue to shape the story.

Final Thoughts

The XO, Kitty Season 3 trailer mention plenty of new moments that already left fans excited. Since the first season, viewers continue to watch Kitty Song Covey grow through friendship, school, and romance. When the season premiered before, the story introduced characters like Minyeong Choi, Alex, Madison, and Michael, who remain important to the friend group.

The trailer also reminds fans of past connections to Janel Parrish and other familiar faces. As Kitty enters senior year, family themes still matter, including moments with her dad and memories fans miss from earlier stories. From a possible talent show scene to emotional relationship updates, the third season looks ready to deliver another fun chapter. Fans are excited to watch what happens next.

FAQs