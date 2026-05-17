American Horror Story Season 13 Adds Paul Anthony Kelly As FX Teases Fresh Horror

With Paul Anthony Kelly joining the cast of American Horror Story 13, the show will have more energy. Kelly is best known for his role in Love Story. Even though FX hasn’t said what the season is about yet, it’s likely to have a lot of familiar horrors and big AHS stars.

The 13th season of the long-running horror show is set to start airing in the September 2026 on FX and Hulu.

Image © 2024 FX

American Horror Story season 13 is becoming one of FX’s biggest upcoming TV updates. After making a big name for himself as John F. Kennedy Jr. in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story about Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, actor Paul Anthony Kelly is now in the new season.

Kelly was at Disney’s upfront presentation with a lot of big names from AHS when the news came out. FX hasn’t said what the show is about yet, but they have hinted at classic horrors, new horrors, and a big surprise that has to do with past seasons.

Paul Anthony Kelly Brings “Fresh Blood” After Love Story

The newest actor to join the cast of American Horror Story is Paul Anthony Kelly. Kelly announced everyone at Disney’s upfront presentation in New York. Fans were treated to a great moment on stage, with hooded druids standing next to returning stars. Kelly emerged and said every nightmare needs fresh blood and that thirteen was his lucky number.

Kelly most recently played JFK Jr. in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story, which was about him and Carolyn Bessette. That role helped him get known to more people. Now, Murphy has put him in an anthology show, which is something fans have seen happen many times over the course of multiple seasons.

FX Teases Returning Horrors and a “Supreme Surprise”

FX is still not telling the main story, but the teaser makes it pretty clear what it’s about. It asks which iconic horrors will return to the hallowed halls of the franchise and what new terrors await. You should also get ready for a huge surprise. It’s important to know that line because “Supreme” is linked to the witches in AHS: Coven.

One of the most important witches in the series, Cordelia Goode, played by Sarah Paulson, is likely to come back. Followers are also looking for connections to Madison Montgomery, Fiona Goode, Murder House, and Apocalypse. There have been times when the show brought back old stories, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if there were links to earlier seasons.

Coven clue: The phrase supreme surprise strongly points to witches and Cordelia Goode.

The phrase supreme surprise strongly points to witches and Cordelia Goode. Possible callbacks: FX’s teaser mentions iconic horrors, which could connect to Murder House, Apocalypse, and other past stories.

FX’s teaser mentions iconic horrors, which could connect to Murder House, Apocalypse, and other past stories. Character interest: Fans may watch for names like Sister Jude Martin, Constance Langdon, Elsa Mars, and the Harmon family.

Fans may watch for names like Sister Jude Martin, Constance Langdon, Elsa Mars, and the Harmon family. Important reminder: FX has not confirmed the full plot, so fan theories should be treated as guesses for now.

Fall Premiere Window Points to a Major FX/Hulu Event

American Horror Story 13 will likely start airing in September 2026 on FX and Hulu. The cast alone is enough to get people’s attention. Reports say the cast includes Ariana Grande, Paul Anthony Kelly, and many franchise veterans. The mix of these things makes the new season feel like a big event instead of a small start.

Some of the actors that fans can’t wait to see again are Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Angela Bassett. Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange are also in the bigger cast. Also, Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts bring a lot of history from past seasons.

Release plan: The new season is expected to arrive in September 2026 on FX and Hulu.

The new season is expected to arrive in on FX and Hulu. Big cast value: Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Ariana Grande, and Kelly give the season both star power and fresh energy.

Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Ariana Grande, and Kelly give the season both star power and fresh energy. Behind the scenes: Executive producers include Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Jennifer Salt, Tim Minear, and Crystle Roberson Dorsey.

Executive producers include Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Jennifer Salt, Tim Minear, and Crystle Roberson Dorsey. Reader takeaway: Until Murphy reveals more details or Murphy confirmed the plot, the safest update is that American Horror Story season 13 will mix returning stars, familiar horror themes, and new blood.

Final Thoughts

American Horror Story 13 looks like it will be one of the most exciting returns in the show’s history. A lot of familiar faces are coming back, like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange. New faces like Paul Anthony Kelly and Ariana Grande are also joining the cast.

Fear icons, witches, and a huge surprise connected to past seasons like Murder House and Apocalypse have been teased by FX. The full story is still a secret, but the return of big stars and hints about Cordelia Goode have already made American Horror Story 13 one of the most-anticipated anthology shows on FX and Hulu.

FAQs