Beauty in Black Season 3 Release Date Set as Kimmie Seizes Power

Beauty in Black Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on August 27, 2026. Kimmie gains more power in the Bellarie family and teams up with Mallory during a deadly feud in the new season. First-look photos also tease legal trouble, tense meetings, and major secrets.

Netflix has already renewed the series for Season 4, so this chapter will expand the story instead of ending it for its fans.

Mark your calendars!!! Beauty In Black returns AUGUST 27! pic.twitter.com/OcZREU2wC0 — Netflix (@netflix) July 28, 2026

Image © 2026 Netflix

Beauty in Black Season 3 is coming back with a big change for fans. Netflix has confirmed when the new season will start, shared official first-look photos, and said that the show will continue after the third season. The latest news also shows Kimmie taking on a much bigger role as the Bellarie family faces new threats, power struggles, and buried secrets.

When Does Beauty in Black Season 3 Premiere on Netflix?

Image © 2026 Netflix

The official The Beauty in Black season 3 release date is set on August 27, 2026. The upcoming third season will be available to stream around the world on Netflix.

Tyler Perry created, wrote, directed, and executive-produced the series. He said the family’s story is “far from finished,” confirming there is more to explore. Taylor Polidore Williams also shared that Kimmie finally “stops surviving and starts playing the game,” showing how the once unassuming sex worker will step fully into a ruthless world.

Release date: Beauty in Black Season 3 premieres on Thursday, August 27, 2026 , exclusively on Netflix.

Beauty in Black Season 3 premieres on Thursday, , exclusively on Netflix. Creator’s update: Tyler Perry confirmed the series will continue with a fourth season instead of ending after season 3.

Tyler Perry confirmed the series will continue with a fourth season instead of ending after season 3. Lead actress’ statement: Taylor Polidore Williams said Kimmie finally begins playing the game instead of simply surviving.

What Do the First-Look Photos Reveal About Kimmie and Mallory’s Alliance?

Image © 2026 Netflix

The first-look photos give a better look at the direction of Beauty in Black season 3. Kimmie finally earns a place at the Bellarie table beside Mallory, played by Crystle Stewart.

The images also show that she’s forced into an uneasy alliance after a deadly family feud erupts and the family wages war from within. The photos suggest the beauty brand and the entire empire are under serious pressure.

How Does the Season 4 Renewal Raise the Stakes for Season 3?

Image © 2026 Netflix

The third season has become much more important because Netflix decided to continue the story. Perry’s Beauty in Black was previously expected to end, but Beauty in Black renewed with a fourth season after the latest announcement.

Tyler Perry explained that there are still many stories left to tell, while Taylor Polidore Williams said Kimmie’s journey is only beginning. As the characters are thrown into new problems, the drama moves away from the drug ring and toward the Bellarie family, their beauty business, and the risky decisions that could bring down the whole empire.

Renewal: Netflix confirmed more episodes with a fourth season already in development.

Netflix confirmed more episodes with a fourth season already in development. Higher stakes: The deadly family feud, family conflicts, and power struggles push every character into greater danger.

The deadly family feud, family conflicts, and power struggles push every character into greater danger. What to expect: Fans can expect more drama, a larger story, and new chapters that continue after season 3 for audiences watching on Netflix.

Final Thoughts

In Beauty in Black Season 3, a big change happens. The story isn’t over yet, as the show’s confirmed Netflix premiere, higher stakes, and surprise renewal show. Produced by Tony Strickland and Angi Bones,

Tyler Perry’s drama keeps growing, giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Watch for more news, trailers, and casting updates as the release date approaches, especially if Netflix makes more announcements in July.

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