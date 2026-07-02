Camp Rock 3 Teaser Sets August Release as Connect 3 Searches for Its Next Star

The first teaser for Camp Rock 3 is finally here, giving fans a preview of Connect 3’s return, a high-stakes competition to become the band’s opening act, and the debut of the new song.

Disney has also confirmed the release schedule, with the movie premiering on Disney Channel on August 13, 2026, followed by its Disney+ debut the next day. Here’s everything the teaser reveals.

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What Happens in the Camp Rock 3 Teaser Trailer?

Camp Rock 3 | Teaser | Disney +

The Camp Rock 3 teaser reveals that Connect 3 returns to Camp Rock after losing the opening act for its major reunion tour. As the band tells campers, “We’re looking for an opening act,“ the competition begins, with hopeful performers trying to earn the chance to join their favorite band on tour.

Opening Story: The teaser opens with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas returning as Connect 3, who announce they’re looking for a new opening act for their reunion tour.

The teaser opens with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas returning as Connect 3, who announce they’re looking for a new opening act for their reunion tour. Camp Competition: Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, and Ava Jean are featured competing through auditions, rehearsals, dance numbers, and live performances for the coveted spot.

Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, and Ava Jean are featured competing through auditions, rehearsals, dance numbers, and live performances for the coveted spot. Teaser Highlights: Liamani Segura and Malachi Barton share several scenes together, hinting at a growing connection alongside energetic choreography, guitar sessions by the lake, and classic Camp Rock activities.

Liamani Segura and Malachi Barton share several scenes together, hinting at a growing connection alongside energetic choreography, guitar sessions by the lake, and classic Camp Rock activities. Official Synopsis: Disney says the competition leads to “ tensions rise and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances. “

Disney says the competition leads to tensions rise and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances. Classic Camp Rock Energy: The teaser brings back the franchise’s signature summer camp atmosphere while introducing a new generation of performers on the road to the Final Jam.

What Songs Are Featured in the Camp Rock 3 Teaser?

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The teaser debuts “One Beat Away,” the first original song from Camp Rock 3, giving fans their first preview of the movie’s new music. Disney also confirmed the song is now available on major streaming platforms ahead of the film’s August premiere.

First Single: “One Beat Away” is the first official single released from Camp Rock 3 and plays throughout the teaser.

“One Beat Away” is the first official single released from Camp Rock 3 and plays throughout the teaser. Streaming Now: Disney released the song on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other major streaming services.

Disney released the song on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other major streaming services. Soundtrack: The Camp Rock 3 Original Soundtrack will be available digitally on August 13, 2026, with pre-save, pre-add, and vinyl pre-orders beginning July 13.

The Camp Rock 3 Original Soundtrack will be available digitally on August 13, 2026, with pre-save, pre-add, and vinyl pre-orders beginning July 13. First Listen: The trailer offers fans their first taste of the new music that will accompany the film’s return to Disney Channel.

When is Camp Rock 3 Coming Out?

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Camp Rock 3 premieres on Disney Channel on August 13, 2026, before streaming on Disney+ the following day, August 14. Disney announced both release dates alongside the teaser trailer and the debut of the film’s first single.

Disney Channel Premiere: Camp Rock 3 premieres Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8/7c on Disney Channel.

Camp Rock 3 premieres Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8/7c on Disney Channel. Disney+ Streaming: The movie begins streaming on Disney+ on August 14, 2026.

The movie begins streaming on Disney+ on August 14, 2026. Watch The Trailer: Disney released the first teaser alongside the official premiere announcement, giving fans their first look at the sequel.

Disney released the first teaser alongside the official premiere announcement, giving fans their first look at the sequel. Behind The Film: Camp Rock 3 is directed by Veronica Rodriguez, written by Eydie Faye, and features choreography by Jamal Sims.

Camp Rock 3 is directed by Veronica Rodriguez, written by Eydie Faye, and features choreography by Jamal Sims. Executive Producers: The film is executive produced by Tim Federle, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, and Gary Marsh.

Final Thoughts

The Camp Rock 3 teaser delivers a nostalgic return while introducing fresh music, new talent, and a competition that raises the stakes for Camp Rock. From the debut of “One Beat Away” to the confirmed August 2026 release dates, Disney has given longtime fans plenty to anticipate.

If the teaser is any indication, this new chapter aims to honor the franchise while introducing its next generation. Stay tuned for more Camp Rock 3 updates as the premiere gets closer!

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