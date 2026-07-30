Chad Powers Season 2 Release Date Set as Russ’s Double Life Starts to Crack

Hulu will premiere Chad Powers Season 2 on September 3, 2026. On the same day, all six episodes will be released. As Russ Holliday’s faux identity becomes increasingly difficult to conceal, the new season follows him.

Coach Hudson and Gerry become increasingly suspicious, and Ricky may be the sole individual capable of providing assistance. South Georgia Catfish also persist in their pursuit of the College Football Playoff, thereby increasing the stakes both on and off the field.

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Hulu has confirmed the biggest update for Chad Powers season 2. The second season premieres on Thursday, September 3, 2026. All six episodes will be available on the same day instead of following a weekly release schedule.

Hulu also released official first-look photos and a new plot summary. The new information shows that Russ Holliday is under more pressure because more people are noticing his strange behavior as the Catfish try to make it to the College Football Playoff.

When Does Chad Powers Season 2 Premiere on Hulu?

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Hulu confirmed that Chad Powers season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 3, 2026. The complete season will be available to stream on Hulu, with all six episodes releasing at once. The show is based on the popular Eli’s Places segment starring Eli Manning.

The official announcement focused on the release date and production details. It did not include new statements from Glen Powell or Michael Waldron.

Premiere Date: Thursday, September 3, 2026 .

Thursday, . Release Format: Hulu will release all six episodes on the same day.

Hulu will release all six episodes on the same day. Creative Team: Glen Powell and Michael Waldron co-created the series and returned as executive producers with Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, Peyton Manning, Brian Lockhart, Craig Lazarus, Dan Cohen, Adam Fasullo, and other producers from Omaha Productions, Anomaly Pictures, ESPN, and 20th Television.

What Do the First-Look Photos Reveal About Russ’s Disguise?

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The first look photos show that Russ continues living as Chad while trying to keep his secret hidden. The official images feature Chad, Ricky, Danny, Coach Byrd, Coach Jake Hudson, Tricia Yeager, Gerry, and other members of the Catfish. One photo shows Powell holding part of the Chad disguise, while others highlight football practices, locker room moments, and stadium scenes.

The official synopsis from Hulu says that Chad becomes a football star, but Coach Hudson and Gerry start to think more and more about his strange behavior. While the season is going on, Russ and Danny must trust Ricky, who is the last person who wants to help them, to keep the secret safe. There were no new comments from the cast or creators in the announcement.

Story Focus: Russ struggles to protect Chad’s identity as suspicion grows.

Russ struggles to protect Chad’s identity as suspicion grows. Returning Characters: Coach Byrd, Coach Jake Hudson, Ricky, Danny, Tricia Yeager, Gerry, and Chad all return in the official first look photos.

Coach Byrd, Coach Jake Hudson, Ricky, Danny, Tricia Yeager, Gerry, and Chad all return in the official first look photos. Main Conflict: Ricky becomes the last person who can help Russ keep the secret alive.

How Is the Chad Powers Season 2 Release Strategy Changing?

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Hulu is changing the release strategy by making every episode available on premiere day. Season 1 began with two episodes before switching to weekly releases, but the second season will launch with all six episodes at once.

The official announcement from Hulu doesn’t give a direct reason for the change, and none of the executive producers—Glen Powell, Michael Waldron, or anyone else—talks about it. Fans can watch the whole story right away when the football season starts in September because the whole season was released at once.

New Schedule: All six episodes will be released on September 3.

All six episodes will be released on September 3. Previous Format: The first season used a weekly release after its opening episodes.

The first season used a weekly release after its opening episodes. Official Position: Hulu has confirmed the new release plan but has not explained why it changed.

Final Thoughts

Chad Powers Season 2 brings its biggest update with a confirmed September 3, 2026, premiere and a full-season release on Hulu. The official report also confirms the return of Glen Powell alongside Steve Zahn, Wynn Everett, Quentin Plair, Perry Mattfeld, Frankie Rodriguez, and the rest of the lead cast.

The co-creator team continues the funny football story, while fans wait to see whether the series will be renewed again after the second season.

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