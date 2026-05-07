Dutton Ranch Trailer Sends Beth And Rip Into A New Texas Ranch War

New Yellowstone spin-off Dutton Ranch takes place in South Texas and brings back Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. As they try to start over after prior events, they face a dangerous rival ranch that will not stop. The show was created for this new chapter, and two episodes premiere on May 15, 2026, on Paramount+.

The trailer, cast, story, bad guys, fan reactions, and what viewers can expect next are covered in this update.

Dutton Ranch | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Image © 2026 Paramount

The story of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler continues in Dutton Ranch, which is set in South Texas. They are no longer at the Yellowstone ranch or in Montana, but trouble is still following them. Kelley Ryan, Finn Little, Annette Bening, and Ed Harris are in the Taylor Sheridan spinoff.

On May 15, 2026, Paramount+ announced to put out the first two episodes. The story is about family, legacy, and a dangerous future, and people can watch it on the service.

Beth And Rip Leave Montana Behind in the Trailer

Image © 2026 Paramount

There is a trailer that makes it clear that peace will not be easy for Beth and Rip to get. Finn Little plays Carter, who is part of their new family story. This change starts the characters over after the end of the first series, but the memories of their past stay close.

Setting Change: The new story moves from Montana to South Texas, giving the show a different look and tone.

The new story moves from Montana to South Texas, giving the show a different look and tone. Family Focus: Carter gives Beth and Rip a reason to protect their future, not just survive their past.

Carter gives Beth and Rip a reason to protect their future, not just survive their past. Story Value: Readers should know this is not a soft reset, because the Dutton legacy still shapes every choice.

Beulah Jackson Brings A New Ranch War

Image © 2026 Paramount

Lautrec Jackson seems to be the main danger in the new season. Lynne Bennett plays her as a strong ranch owner with a long history. Ed Harris joined the cast as Everett McKinney, and Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal from Azul, and others are playing new roles.

There are fights at night, fire, and a man being moved in the trailer, which makes it look like the ranch war won’t end soon.

Main Conflict: Beulah wants to protect her land, and that puts her directly against Beth and Rip.

Beulah wants to protect her land, and that puts her directly against Beth and Rip. Cast Update: The new cast members help expand the world beyond the old Yellowstone ranch.

The new cast members help expand the world beyond the old Yellowstone ranch. Helpful Context: The trailer hints at violence, but the full season must confirm how the plot plays out.

Image © 2026 Paramount

The show was set to start on May 15, 2026, and episodes will air every week until July. Fans of Yellowstone had strong reactions to the trailer, and many said they were ready to click, watch, and get more scenes with Beth and Rip.

Official showrunner Chad Feehan wrote this chapter, and executive producer Taylor Sheridan oversaw it. The June, August, September, and October updates helped get people excited about this year.

Release Plan: The first two episodes arrive on Friday, May 15, 2026 , and the season continues weekly.

The first two episodes arrive on Friday, , and the season continues weekly. Fan Interest: A lot of Yellowstone fans recommend watching because Beth and Rip remain the emotional center.

A lot of Yellowstone fans recommend watching because Beth and Rip remain the emotional center. Production Note: Chad Feehan is the showrunner, while Taylor Sheridan stays connected to the spinoff.

Final Thoughts

With Dutton Ranch, Beth and Rip have a new fight after leaving their father’s legacy and the ghosts of Yellowstone. Also, the spinoff comes at a key point, since fans have been watching the original Yellowstone and Marshalls for a while now.

Joe may or may not be involved as a major character, but as filming goes on, we may receive more details each month or on the release day.

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