Emily in Paris Season 6 Takes Emily To Greece For Her Final Chapter

Emily in Paris season 6 is the last season of the hit Netflix show. The show is set to return in 2026; filming began there on May 21, 2026. The last chapter will pick up with Emily after the cliffhanger at the end of season 5. Gabriel, Paris, and other places in Europe will play a big role in the story. Netflix still hasn’t announced when it will be out.

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Netflix confirmed that Emily in Paris season 6 will be the last one. Fans have followed Emily Cooper from Paris to Rome, Venice, and now Greece, so the new season is a big change.

Lily Collins is back as the title character, and the last chapter is being led by the show’s creator, Darren Star. Collins called this season “a fantastic farewell season.” The show’s extraordinary cast and crew are now working on it.

Netflix Confirms Season 6 Will End Emily’s Story

There’s more to the sixth season than meets the eye. Here’s the last part of Emily’s story. Netflix announced the news as filming began, and Collins posted a video thanking fans for being a part of the show’s incredible journey.

Final season: Netflix confirmed that the upcoming sixth season will close the series.

Netflix confirmed that the upcoming sixth season will close the series. Main star: Lily Collins as Emily will lead the story one last time.

Lily Collins as Emily will lead the story one last time. Creator update: Creator Darren Star thanked the extraordinary cast, the entire cast, and fans.

Creator Darren Star thanked the extraordinary cast, the entire cast, and fans. Fan message: Collins said she is incredibly grateful and teased the magic ahead.

Collins said she is incredibly grateful and teased the magic ahead. What it means: The final episode must give clear answers about Emily’s life, work, and romance.

Greece Could Bring Gabriel’s Cliffhanger Back Into Focus

At the end of season 5, Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo) asked Emily to go with him to Greece, so the country is important. This may bring their romance back into focus after Emily’s breakup with Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.

Story setup: Gabriel’s invitation to the boss’s yacht gives the sixth season a strong starting point.

Gabriel’s invitation to the boss’s yacht gives the sixth season a strong starting point. Emily’s choice: Emily must decide what she wants after her past in France, Italy, and Rome.

Emily must decide what she wants after her past in France, Italy, and Rome. Mindy’s arc: Ashley Park’s Mindy still has drama with Nicolas de Léon, played by Paul Forman.

Ashley Park’s Mindy still has drama with Nicolas de Léon, played by Paul Forman. Work angle: Agence Grateau may stay central as Emily balances career and love.

Agence Grateau may stay central as Emily balances career and love. Filming locations: Greece and Monaco add fresh European settings beyond the city of Paris.

What We Know About The Cast, Filming, And 2026 Release Window

The exact date has not been announced by Netflix, but the upcoming season should come out in 2026. Filming for previous seasons took place in the spring and summer, and the shows came out later that year, sometimes as late as December. Netflix may need to release more information, a trailer, or an official post before fans can watch the show.

Returning cast: Expected names include Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, and Ashley Park.

Expected names include Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, and Ashley Park. New faces: Minnie Driver appeared as Princess Jane, while Bryan Greenberg also joined the wider cast.

Minnie Driver appeared as Princess Jane, while Bryan Greenberg also joined the wider cast. Possible timing: Production began in May, so updates could arrive around August or later.

Production began in May, so updates could arrive around August or later. What to watch: Look for signs about Gabriel, Mindy, Marcello, and Emily’s final romance.

Look for signs about Gabriel, Mindy, Marcello, and Emily’s final romance. Reader takeaway: The sixth season should offer closure, stylish travel, and the most chic way to say goodbye to Emily in Paris.

Final Thoughts

After years of love, work problems, and trips around Europe, Emily Cooper’s story will come to an end in Emily in Paris season 6. Netflix confirmed that the sixth season is now being made. Lily Collins, the show’s creator Darren Star, and the cast are working on what they call a “fantastic farewell season.”

The last chapter takes place in Greece, France, Rome, and Monaco, and it promises more fashion, romance, and emotional moments. Fans all over the world are now waiting for more news, trailers, and information about when Emily in Paris will come out. The show is about dreams and travel and has become one of Netflix’s biggest global hits.

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