Grantchester Season 11 Trailer Teases One Last Mystery Before The Final Goodbye

Grantchester season 11 premieres on June 14, 2026, on PBS Masterpiece. The final season will have eight episodes and will close the story of Alphy, Geordie, and the people of Grantchester.

Fans can expect new murder cases, emotional choices, and big changes for the main characters. The trailer also teases Alphy’s past, Geordie’s future, and one last chapter filled with faith, friendship, and mystery. Here is what to know before it airs, including cast details.

Grantchester, Season 11: Preview

Image © 2026 PBS Masterpiece

Grantchester Season 11 is the final chapter of the beloved mystery drama, and its premiere date is June 14, 2026, on PBS Masterpiece.

The new season brings viewers back to the real Grantchester feel, with the Cambridgeshire village facing secrets, goodbyes, and one last summer of faith, friendship, and murder.

PBS Sets June Premiere For The Final Season

Image © 2026 PBS Masterpiece

The new season brings Alphy and Detective Inspector Geordie Keating back together for one final run. Their crime solving partnership has always been the heart of the series, but this season may test it more than ever as Geordie faces a future that could take him away from the work he knows.

Premiere Date: Grantchester Season 11 premieres June 14, 2026, on PBS Masterpiece, with episodes also available through the PBS app.

Grantchester Season 11 premieres June 14, 2026, on PBS Masterpiece, with episodes also available through the PBS app. Streaming Note: Viewers may find past seasons on Prime Video, depending on their region and availability.

Viewers may find past seasons on Prime Video, depending on their region and availability. Final Season: The story moves toward the Grantchester ending, but not before one more emotional mystery run.

The story moves toward the Grantchester ending, but not before one more emotional mystery run. Key Setting: The season returns to the Cambridgeshire village during a tense summer filled with personal change.

The Trailer Puts Alphy And Geordie’s Last Case In Focus

Image © 2026 PBS Masterpiece

The trailer suggests that Alphy reconnects with his estranged mother while trying to understand his own life and faith. As the new vicar, he is still finding where he belongs. The final season seems ready to test him through family pain, church tension, and a case that makes him a prime suspect.

Alphy’s Arc: Daniel Marlowe’s Alphy faces old wounds, faith questions, and family history that could change how he sees himself.

Daniel Marlowe’s Alphy faces old wounds, faith questions, and family history that could change how he sees himself. Geordie’s Choice: Geordie faces a promotion that could affect his job, his future, and his bond with Alphy.

Geordie faces a promotion that could affect his job, his future, and his bond with Alphy. Leonard’s Story: Leonard Finch shows a paternal side through his halfway house and the lovely people who depend on him.

Leonard Finch shows a paternal side through his halfway house and the lovely people who depend on him. Bigger Danger: Church corruption, murder, and a train mystery make the final season feel more urgent.

Returning Cast Members Prepare For A Bittersweet Goodbye

Image © 2026 PBS Masterpiece

The returning cast gives the final season its emotional pull. Robson Green returns as Geordie, while Rishi Nair continues as Alphy. Al Weaver plays Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth returns as Cathy, and Tessa Peake-Jones is back as Mrs. C.

Miss Scott also has a major turn. PBS says Miss Scott faces a life changing event, while Cathy’s career soars and creates new pressure at home. DC Larry Peters, played by Bradley Hall, also remains part of the police world, bringing energy and sharp moments to the station.

Cast Names To Watch: Al Weaver, Bradley Hall, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Jack Chapman, and Christie Russell Brown add more depth to the final season.

Al Weaver, Bradley Hall, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Jack Chapman, and Christie Russell Brown add more depth to the final season. Creative Team: Series creator Daisy Coulam helped shape the TV adaptation from James Runcie’s Grantchester stories.

Series creator Daisy Coulam helped shape the TV adaptation from James Runcie’s Grantchester stories. Behind The Scenes: Executive producer Emma Kingsman Lloyd said it has been an absolute joy to bring this world to viewers.

Executive producer Emma Kingsman Lloyd said it has been an absolute joy to bring this world to viewers. Final Feeling: With Miss Scott, Mrs. C, Leonard, Cathy, Alphy, and Geordie all facing change, the final chapter should feel personal and bittersweet.

Final Thoughts

Grantchester Season 11 feels like a sad but hopeful beginning of goodbye for a community fans have loved for more than a decade. Based on James Runcie’s world, the final run airs Sunday, June 14, 2026, not July, and follows cases where people may be found dead, secrets rise, and every sign points to change.

Leonard, Alphy, Geordie, Mrs. C, Miss Scott, and the crew still give viewers heart, humor, and hope. It may feel terribly hard to say goodbye, but fans are lucky the writer and team are giving the village a proper ending. This final season should close the story with care, mystery, and warmth for viewers who stayed from start to finish with real love today too.

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