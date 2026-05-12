The White Lotus Season 4 Adds Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella And Pekka Strang for More France Mystery

by | May 12, 2026

Updated: May 12, 2026
White Lotus Season 4 Adds Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, Pekka Strang

The White Lotus season 4 is officially filming in France, but HBO has not confirmed a release date. Based on current 2026 production reports, a 2027 premiere looks possible, though it remains unofficial. 

The new season centers on the Cannes Film Festival, with Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, and Pekka Strang joining the cast. Laura Dern is also on board after Helena Bonham Carter’s exit. Expect luxury, secrets, fame, art, and another sharp White Lotus mystery.

The White Lotus Season 4 Update: New Casts is Here!

Ben Kingsley and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II smiling together in Wonder Man

Image © 2025 Suzanne Tenner

The White Lotus Season 4 is becoming one of HBO’s most talked-about updates. Production began in the French Riviera, where Mike White created a new story about fame, wealth, art, and social power. HBO has not confirmed a premiere date yet, but based on current filming reports, the upcoming fourth season could arrive in 2027.

Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, And Pekka Strang Complete The Cast

Max Minghella looks tense by the window in The Handmaid's Tale

Image © 2021 Sophie Giraud/Hulu

The upcoming season adds major cast members, including Ben Kingsley, an Oscar and Emmy winner known for Gandhi. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Kingsley, Max Minghella, and Pekka Strang will have recurring roles, but HBO is still keeping their characters secret.

France, Cannes, Saint-Tropez, And Monaco Shape The New Season

Ben Kingsley appears thoughtful beside a ring light in Wonder Man

Image © 2025 Suzanne Tenner

The White Lotus Season 4 will move to France and follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests during the Cannes Film Festival. Reports say the story may involve two rival film teams staying at luxury locations, including White Lotus Cannes and White Lotus du Cap.

  • Main Setting: The upcoming fourth season takes place along the French Riviera, including Cannes and Saint-Tropez.
  • Hotel Locations: White Lotus Cannes and White Lotus du Cap are expected to give the season a fresh luxury backdrop.
  • Series Tradition: Earlier seasons used Four Seasons Resorts, and this new chapter continues the show’s focus on elite seasons resorts.
  • Behind-The-Scenes Change: Laura Dern joined as a new character after Helena Bonham Carter left over creative differences, according to reports tied to an HBO spokesperson.

What Fans Can Look Forward To After Season 3

Pekka Strang poses for a calm portrait against a gray backdrop

Image © 2025 Anton Sucksdorff

After the third season, fans can expect more mystery, sharp humor, and social tension. Mike White and executive producer David Bernad have teased themes about fame, loneliness, and whether attention from strangers matters more than love from an intimate partner.

  • Story Direction: The season may focus on artists, fame, jealousy, and people trying to prove their worth.
  • Mystery Element: Like the second season and third season, the upcoming season may build toward a dead body or shocking reveal.
  • Character Drama: The new group could include stars, filmmakers, partners, and outsiders caught inside Cannes pressure.
  • What To Watch For: HBO has not confirmed whether Sarah Catherine Hook or past characters from multiple seasons will appear.

Final Thoughts

The White Lotus Season 4 continues HBO’s hit anthology series with another mystery-filled vacation story set in France. 

The upcoming installment has already started filming across the French Riviera, including Château de la Messardière, while Mike White, Mark Kamine, and the creative team build a new week of chaos around fame and privilege. 

Fans can also expect appearances from Dylan Ennis, AJ Michalka, Laura Smet, Sandra Bernhard, and Jon Gries. After multiple Golden Globe wins, the series remains one of HBO’s biggest shows, even though it is not based on a true story.

FAQs

Is there going to be White Lotus 4?

Yes, HBO officially confirmed the upcoming installment of The White Lotus, and the anthology series already started filming in France with cast members including Dylan Ennis, Laura Smet, Sandra Bernhard, and AJ Michalka.

Will Jennifer Coolidge be in season 4 of White Lotus?

Jennifer Coolidge has not been confirmed for the upcoming installment, although Jon Gries may still return after appearing across multiple seasons of the anthology series.

Why did Helena Bonham Carter leave White Lotus season 4?

Reports said Helena Bonham Carter exited after creative differences, and HBO later replaced her role while filming continued during the first week of production.

Where will season 4 of White Lotus take place?

The new season takes place in the French Riviera, including Cannes and Château de la Messardière, where the White Lotus hotel guests will stay during the story.

What can fans expect from The White Lotus Season 4?

Fans can expect another dark comedy mystery with Golden Globe-level performances, celebrity satire, a Flight Attendant-style luxury setting, Handmaid’s Tale connections through Max Minghella, and a fresh New Girl energy mixed with Mike White’s signature chaos.

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