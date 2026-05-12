The White Lotus Season 4 Adds Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella And Pekka Strang for More France Mystery

The White Lotus season 4 is officially filming in France, but HBO has not confirmed a release date. Based on current 2026 production reports, a 2027 premiere looks possible, though it remains unofficial.

The new season centers on the Cannes Film Festival, with Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, and Pekka Strang joining the cast. Laura Dern is also on board after Helena Bonham Carter’s exit. Expect luxury, secrets, fame, art, and another sharp White Lotus mystery.

Image © 2025 Suzanne Tenner

The White Lotus Season 4 is becoming one of HBO’s most talked-about updates. Production began in the French Riviera, where Mike White created a new story about fame, wealth, art, and social power. HBO has not confirmed a premiere date yet, but based on current filming reports, the upcoming fourth season could arrive in 2027.

Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, And Pekka Strang Complete The Cast

Image © 2021 Sophie Giraud/Hulu

The upcoming season adds major cast members, including Ben Kingsley, an Oscar and Emmy winner known for Gandhi. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Kingsley, Max Minghella, and Pekka Strang will have recurring roles, but HBO is still keeping their characters secret.

France, Cannes, Saint-Tropez, And Monaco Shape The New Season

Image © 2025 Suzanne Tenner

The White Lotus Season 4 will move to France and follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests during the Cannes Film Festival. Reports say the story may involve two rival film teams staying at luxury locations, including White Lotus Cannes and White Lotus du Cap.

Main Setting: The upcoming fourth season takes place along the French Riviera, including Cannes and Saint-Tropez.

The upcoming fourth season takes place along the French Riviera, including Cannes and Saint-Tropez. Hotel Locations: White Lotus Cannes and White Lotus du Cap are expected to give the season a fresh luxury backdrop.

White Lotus Cannes and White Lotus du Cap are expected to give the season a fresh luxury backdrop. Series Tradition: Earlier seasons used Four Seasons Resorts, and this new chapter continues the show’s focus on elite seasons resorts.

Earlier seasons used Four Seasons Resorts, and this new chapter continues the show’s focus on elite seasons resorts. Behind-The-Scenes Change: Laura Dern joined as a new character after Helena Bonham Carter left over creative differences, according to reports tied to an HBO spokesperson.

What Fans Can Look Forward To After Season 3

Image © 2025 Anton Sucksdorff

After the third season, fans can expect more mystery, sharp humor, and social tension. Mike White and executive producer David Bernad have teased themes about fame, loneliness, and whether attention from strangers matters more than love from an intimate partner.

Story Direction: The season may focus on artists, fame, jealousy, and people trying to prove their worth.

The season may focus on artists, fame, jealousy, and people trying to prove their worth. Mystery Element: Like the second season and third season, the upcoming season may build toward a dead body or shocking reveal.

Like the second season and third season, the upcoming season may build toward a dead body or shocking reveal. Character Drama: The new group could include stars, filmmakers, partners, and outsiders caught inside Cannes pressure.

The new group could include stars, filmmakers, partners, and outsiders caught inside Cannes pressure. What To Watch For: HBO has not confirmed whether Sarah Catherine Hook or past characters from multiple seasons will appear.

Final Thoughts

The White Lotus Season 4 continues HBO’s hit anthology series with another mystery-filled vacation story set in France.

The upcoming installment has already started filming across the French Riviera, including Château de la Messardière, while Mike White, Mark Kamine, and the creative team build a new week of chaos around fame and privilege.

Fans can also expect appearances from Dylan Ennis, AJ Michalka, Laura Smet, Sandra Bernhard, and Jon Gries. After multiple Golden Globe wins, the series remains one of HBO’s biggest shows, even though it is not based on a true story.

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