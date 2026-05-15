King of the Hill Season 15 First Look Photos Bring Hank Back To Arlen

King of the Hill season 15 premieres on Hulu on July 20, 2026, with all 10 episodes released the same day. The new season brings Hank, Peggy, Bobby, and Arlen back after the revival’s return, with first-look images teasing familiar humor and new life changes.

Fans can expect more family tension, neighborhood chaos, and Bobby’s adult story as the Hill family settles into another chapter that feels both fresh and familiar.

King Of The Hill Season 15 First Images Reveal What Hulu Is Bringing Back

Image © 2026 Collider / Mike Judge / Hulu

The first look at King of the Hill Season 15 makes the Hill revival feel real again. Hulu has set the premiere date for July 20, 2026, with new episodes arriving as the next part of the adult animated series revival. This update matters because Hank, Peggy, and Bobby are not just back. They are older, settled, and facing changes that feel close to home.

King Of The Hill Season 15 First Images Put Hank, Peggy, And Bobby Back In Focus

Image © 2026 Collider / Mike Judge / Hulu

The new images bring Hank Hill, Peggy Hill, and Bobby Hill back to life on Rainey Street. The setup points to Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life, while Bobby faces adulthood with the same awkward charm fans remember.

Familiar Voices: Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, and Lauren Tom return, helping the new episodes keep the same warm and funny feel.

Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, and Lauren Tom return, helping the new episodes keep the same warm and funny feel. Neighborhood Feel: Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss help bring back the rhythm of Arlen, where small daily problems can turn into big comic moments.

Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss help bring back the rhythm of Arlen, where small daily problems can turn into big comic moments. Story Hook: Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with work, family pressure, and the strange feeling of growing up in the same town.

The First Look Images Tease More Than Nostalgia

Image © 2026 Collider / Mike Judge / Hulu

This animated series revival is not only about looking back. The images suggest retirement life, adult choices, and life on Rainey Street while attempting to stay normal in a world that keeps changing. That gives the comedy more room to grow.

Character Shift: Peggy settling into retirement may bring funny moments as Peggy tries to stay busy, useful, and in control.

Peggy settling into retirement may bring funny moments as Peggy tries to stay busy, useful, and in control. Family Angle: Peggy settles and Hank’s quieter days can create fresh stories about aging, routines, and small home problems.

Peggy settles and Hank’s quieter days can create fresh stories about aging, routines, and small home problems. Bobby’s Path: Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with adult life, new pressure, and the question of who he has become.

Image © 2026 Collider / Mike Judge / Hulu

The premiere date gives fans a clear answer. Hulu brings King of the Hill Season 15 back seven days before the end of July, and all 10 episodes are expected to arrive together. That makes the successful return easier to watch in one sitting.

Creative Team: The series is executive produced by Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and showrunner Saladin Patterson.

The series is executive produced by Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and showrunner Saladin Patterson. Production Support: Executive producers include Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss, with additional executive producers helping shape the revival.

Executive producers include Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss, with additional executive producers helping shape the revival. Behind The Scenes: Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, along with Dustin Davis and Bandera Entertainment, support the adult animated series through 20th Television Animation.

Final Thoughts

King of the Hill Season 15 brings the Hill family back to Arlen, Texas, with more stories about retirement life on Rainey, Bobby’s adult years, and neighbors from going off the rails. The second season of the revival follows Hank and Peggy as they are dealing with the stresses of later life while attempting to keep their neighbors grounded.

The original series worked because Texas life, family problems, and odd friendships felt real. Now, co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, with Norm Hiscock and others, help the show continue on Hulu, Disney, and beyond. With Dale, Bobby, Peggy, and the gang back, this next chapter gives fans another reason to return to Arlen.

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