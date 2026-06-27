King of the Hill Season 15 Trailer Reveals AI Scam and Bobby Romance

King of the Hill Season 15 brings back Hank, Peggy, Bobby, and Arlen with a lot of new modern touches. According to the new Hulu trailer, Bobby and Connie are dating, Hank is dealing with an AI phone scam, and Peggy and Hank are getting used to retirement.

Starting July 20, 2026, all 10 episodes will be available on Hulu. For longtime fans, the season has a clear reason to come back: it mixes old problems with new ones.

King of the Hill Season 15 | Official Trailer | Hulu

Image © 2026 Hulu

Fans can get a good look at King of the Hill season 15 before it starts on Hulu in July. Even though it’s been years since King of the Hill, the trailer shows how the Hill family has changed. It still has the same heart, though.

Even though Hank Hill, Peggy, Bobby, and their neighbors are dealing with modern issues, the show still feels like old times ‘ sake. The official summary tells you where the story starts.

What Happens In The King Of The Hill Season 15 Trailer?

Image © 2026 Hulu

The trailer shows Hank and Peggy settling back into retirement life on Rainey Street. It also reveals Bobby as an adult who is dealing with work, old friendships, and new pressure. One major moment shows Hank facing an AI phone scam using a fake Bobby voice. This makes the revival feel current without losing its classic humor.

Main setup: Hank and Peggy return to Arlen and adjust to retirement.

Hank and Peggy return to Arlen and adjust to retirement. Big reveal: Bobby and Connie are now dating as adults.

Bobby and Connie are now dating as adults. Modern problem: Hank is targeted by an AI voice scam.

Hank is targeted by an AI voice scam. Familiar setting: Rainey Street brings back the show’s small-town feel.

Rainey Street brings back the show’s small-town feel. Fan value: The trailer shows that the new episodes will mix nostalgia with real modern issues.

Image © 2026 Hulu

Fans have watched Bobby and Connie grow up, so their relationship is important. Bobby has grown up and is now trying to prove himself in love and in life. There are more than just jokes in this season because of their relationship. It shows how the characters have changed, but still are the same people they were before.

Character growth: Bobby is no longer a kid; he is building a future.

Bobby is no longer a kid; he is building a future. Relationship tension: Connie’s parents may not fully accept Bobby at first.

Connie’s parents may not fully accept Bobby at first. Parent reaction: Hank and Peggy must adjust to Bobby’s adult choices.

Hank and Peggy must adjust to Bobby’s adult choices. Story purpose: The romance gives the revival a fresh reason to revisit these original characters.

The romance gives the revival a fresh reason to revisit these original characters. Reader takeaway: This update makes King of the Hill season 15 feel meaningful, not just nostalgic.

Why Is Hulu Promoting King Of The Hill Season 15 As A Major Return?

Image © 2026 Hulu

Hulu is treating the new season as more than a simple comeback. The official synopsis shows Hank and Peggy settling into retirement while Bobby faces adult pressure, giving the series a clear next chapter.

Its July debut matters because the revival has already been renewed, which signals long-term confidence. With Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and the cast connected, Season 15 feels tied to the original for longtime fans while moving forward in 2026.

Premiere plan : The July debut keeps the update timely for fans today.

: The July debut keeps the update timely for fans today. Creative roots : Mike Judge and Greg Daniels help protect the series tone.

: Mike Judge and Greg Daniels help protect the series tone. Cast continuity : Returning cast members make Arlen feel familiar again.

: Returning cast members make Arlen feel familiar again. Story direction : The official synopsis gives the season a clear focus.

: The official synopsis gives the season a clear focus. Bigger future: Hulu’s renewed order shows this revival is built to last.

Final Thoughts

King of the Hill season 15 brings back the Hill family with new stories that keep the show’s charm that fans have come to love. Bobby learns how to be an adult as a business owner, Hank and Peggy get used to retirement, and old friends come back with big changes.

This revival is a great reason to go to the official website, watch the trailer, and leave a comment, whether you are waiting for the July premiere or just want to find out more. Fans of the show love that its best little marriage, humor, and heart have kept what they love about life in Arlen.

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