Landman Season 3 Cast Raises Signal Paramount’s Big Taylor Sheridan Bet

Landman season 3 is already getting a lot of attention because most of the original cast reportedly got big pay raises. The update points to strong confidence in Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ drama.

Reports say filming is expected to begin in August 2026, with Demi Moore and Ali Larter among the biggest winners. Here is what the latest salary news means for the cast, production, and the show’s future.

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Landman season 3 is getting attention after reports said most of the main cast secured major salary raises. This update shows that Paramount may see the series as a key part of its streaming lineup.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and inspired by Christian Wallace’s podcast about the oil company world, Landman has built a strong interest after its season premiere and major viewing numbers in the first two days of Season 2.

Which Landman Season 3 Cast Members Reportedly Got Raises?

The biggest Landman season update involves reported pay increases for much of the returning cast.

Deadline reported that Billy Bob Thornton is the main exception because he already signed a separate long-term contract with yearly increases. Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Kayla Wallace, Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chávez, Mark Collie, and James Jordan reportedly reached new agreements for the third season.

Main exception: Billy Bob Thornton reportedly did not join this raise round because his current contract already covers season 3.

Billy Bob Thornton reportedly did not join this raise round because his current contract already covers season 3. Reported raises: Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Kayla Wallace, and other original cast members reportedly received higher pay.

Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Kayla Wallace, and other original cast members reportedly received higher pay. Cast context: Andy Garcia joined the series later, so his deal was not part of the reported original cast renegotiations.

Andy Garcia joined the series later, so his deal was not part of the reported original cast renegotiations. Why it matters: Strong streaming performance likely gave the cast more power during contract talks.

Strong streaming performance likely gave the cast more power during contract talks. Reader note: Paramount has not confirmed the salary details, so the numbers should be treated as reported figures.

How Much Are Demi Moore And Ali Larter Reportedly Making For Landman Season 3?

Demi Moore appears to be one of the biggest winners from the reported season 3 deals. Deadline said she reached pay parity with Billy Bob Thornton. Ali Larter also reportedly earned a major increase after longer talks. Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland were also named among the cast members getting notable raises.

Demi Moore: She is reportedly making about $740,000 to $770,000 per episode.

She is reportedly making about $740,000 to $770,000 per episode. Ali Larter: She reportedly more than doubled her salary and also received a talent deal.

She reportedly more than doubled her salary and also received a talent deal. Michelle Randolph: She reportedly moved into a higher pay range as the show’s younger characters gained more attention.

She reportedly moved into a higher pay range as the show’s younger characters gained more attention. Industry value: Big raises after only two seasons are rare now, which makes this update more important.

Big raises after only two seasons are rare now, which makes this update more important. Big takeaway: The reported deals suggest Paramount has confidence in the future of Landman.

When Could Landman Season 3 Start Filming?

Current reports say filming could begin in late August in Fort Worth, Texas, where the series is primarily filmed. No official premiere date has been released yet, so fans still have to wait for Paramount to announce more details. Some viewers may guess the new season could arrive sooner, but there is no confirmed release date.

Filming location: Fort Worth, Texas, is expected to remain an important production base for the series.

Fort Worth, Texas, is expected to remain an important production base for the series. Production window: Reports say production may begin in late August.

Reports say production may begin in late August. Release status: Paramount has not announced an official premiere date for season 3.

Paramount has not announced an official premiere date for season 3. What fans can do: Watch official Paramount updates for confirmed details about filming, episodes, and the cast.

Watch official Paramount updates for confirmed details about filming, episodes, and the cast. Why fans are excited: Tommy Norris, Cooper, Dale, Tommy, and the rest of the crew give the series its heart, making people ready for its return.

Final Thoughts

Landman season 3 continues to build momentum with reported cast raises and plans for production to begin soon. While Paramount has not confirmed every detail, the recent updates give fans a good reason to stay excited.

The series has earned praise over the years for its storytelling, and its strong streaming history supports hopes for a renewal. Until official news comes, the best approach is to follow trusted updates and enjoy the work that has already made Landman a success.

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