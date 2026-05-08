Lethal Weapon 5 Gets Fresh Hope As Mel Gibson Talks Script And Studio Delays

The release date for Lethal Weapon 5 has not been set in stone yet, but the sequel is getting a bit of attention again. Mel Gibson says the script is well-written, emotional, and might be the best in the series. Danny Glover has also said he wants to come back.

Still, one recent comment suggests studio problems are causing delays. This update helps fans catch what is new, what is confirmed, and how it connects to the earlier Lethal Weapon sequels.

More people are interested in the fifth Lethal Weapon film now that Mel Gibson and Danny Glover have said more about it. Fans have been waiting for a new Lethal Weapon movie for a long time, especially since the first two sequels were such big hits as action comedies.

Warner Bros. hasn’t said when the movie will come out yet, but recent rumors suggest that it’s still alive. Gibson said that there is a script and that he might sit in the director’s chair of the movie to honor Richard Donner.

Mel Gibson Says The Lethal Weapon 5 Script Is Written And Emotional

In a recent interview, Mel Gibson told his fans what was going on. He said there were many drafts of the screenplay and that it was strong, funny, and poignant. That’s important because the fifth movie needs more than just nostalgia. It needs a story that makes you want to wait for it.

Script update: Gibson confirmed that he worked with a screenwriter on two or three drafts of the script.

Gibson confirmed that he worked with a screenwriter on two or three drafts of the script. Creative direction: The film may mix action, comedy, and emotional moments instead of only chasing old jokes.

The film may mix action, comedy, and emotional moments instead of only chasing old jokes. Donner’s role: Richard Donner sadly died before he could direct the final film, but Gibson said Donner wanted him to continue it.

Richard Donner sadly died before he could direct the final film, but Gibson said Donner wanted him to continue it. Franchise roots: The first film was directed by Donner and written by Shane Black, which helped create the tone fans still love.

The first film was directed by Donner and written by Shane Black, which helped create the tone fans still love. Main character focus: The story is expected to keep Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh at the center, not replace them with a full reboot.

The story is expected to keep Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh at the center, not replace them with a full reboot. Fan interest: The update gave fans hope because it showed the idea has not been abandoned.

Danny Glover’s Return Keeps The Riggs-And-Murtaugh Legacy Alive

Coming back could be just as important for Danny Glover as it was for Gibson. Gibson and Glover have always been the most important parts of the franchise. They were believable as a couple because they were funny, different, and fun to watch together. The new movie would not be nearly as valuable without that link.

Reunion moment: Mel Gibson and Danny reunited at fan events, reminding audiences why the pair still matters.

Mel Gibson and Danny reunited at fan events, reminding audiences why the pair still matters. Long history: The actors starred in four films together, from the first film in 1987 to the final film in 1998.

The actors starred in four films together, from the first film in 1987 to the final film in 1998. TV connection: A Lethal Weapon TV show aired from 2016 to 2019, but many fans still want the original cast back.

A Lethal Weapon TV show aired from 2016 to 2019, but many fans still want the original cast back. Age factor: The actors are older now, so the story can explore age, friendship, and unfinished business.

The actors are older now, so the story can explore age, friendship, and unfinished business. Emotional value: Glover has said the script felt interesting and connected to real-life issues.

Glover has said the script felt interesting and connected to real-life issues. Legacy appeal: Bringing the original actors back could help the film feel like a true ending, not just another sequel.

Studio Problems Are The Biggest Question Around Lethal Weapon 5

The studio is still the biggest problem, even though there is a script and the actors are interested. Gibson said there are problems behind the scenes, but he did not explain them. That means fans should have hope but also be realistic. The fifth film might not happen until Warner Bros. confirms that it will be made.

Production delay: The film has been stuck in development for years, even though the script appears to be ready.

The film has been stuck in development for years, even though the script appears to be ready. Studio silence: Warner Bros has not confirmed filming, a new cast, or an official release date.

Warner Bros has not confirmed filming, a new cast, or an official release date. Streaming question: No trusted source confirms whether HBO Max will be involved.

No trusted source confirms whether HBO Max will be involved. Reboot debate: Some viewers may prefer a young cast, but longtime fans want Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh back.

Some viewers may prefer a young cast, but longtime fans want Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh back. Public image issue: Some reports suggest Gibson’s past controversies could make studios cautious.

Some reports suggest Gibson’s past controversies could make studios cautious. Current status: The film still has hope, but fans need an official announcement before treating it as confirmed.

Final Thoughts

The newest update for Lethal Weapon 5 gives fans some hope, but the release date hasn’t been set yet. Following the death of Richard Donner, Mel Gibson wants to honor Donner. Danny Glover’s return could help the story connect with old fans.

The movie could also go back to Martin Riggs’s pain over his wife, which would keep the emotional side alive. The real question is simple: will this “too old for this shit” duo return? Leave out the ads, app prompts, account pop-ups, tools, and more posts

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