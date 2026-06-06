Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 Cast Shakeup Adds Matt Rogers To The Spy Game

Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 is officially in production, and new casting announcements are giving fans their first look at the next chapter of the Prime Video spy drama. Matt Rogers, Francesca Scorsese, Mark Eydelshteyn, and Talia Ryder are among the latest additions, while production is already underway in Los Angeles.

Prime Video has not announced a release date yet, but more details about the new season are starting to emerge.

Who is Joining the Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 Cast?

Image © Alex Schaefer / TMDB

Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 recently expanded its cast with several new additions as filming continues in Los Angeles. Prime Video has confirmed another major name joining the spy drama alongside previously announced cast members.

Matt Rogers Joins the Mission

Matt Rogers is the latest actor to join Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2, where he will play one of the title characters. The casting announcement arrives shortly after production on the second season began in Los Angeles in April.

New Casting: Matt Rogers has joined Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2.

Matt Rogers has joined Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2. Role Confirmed: Rogers will play one of the title characters.

Rogers will play one of the title characters. Series Home: The spy drama streams on Prime Video.

The spy drama streams on Prime Video. Production Timing: The announcement comes after filming began in April.

The announcement comes after filming began in April. Known For: Rogers is known for No Good Deed, Overcompensating, and the Las Culturistas podcast.

New Faces Enter Season 2

Matt Rogers joins Francesca Scorsese, Mark Eydelshteyn, and Talia Ryder as the latest additions to Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2. According to Deadline, Scorsese has been cast as a Mrs. Smith, while Eydelshteyn and Ryder are expected to play a Mr. Smith and Mrs. Smith pairing.

Meanwhile, original stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are reportedly expected to return as John Smith and Jane Smith, though details about their involvement have not been revealed.

Francesca Scorsese : Cast as a Mrs. Smith character.

Cast as a Mrs. Smith character. Mark Eydelshteyn : Expected to play a Mr. Smith.

Expected to play a Mr. Smith. Talia Ryder : Expected to play a Mrs. Smith opposite Eydelshteyn.

Expected to play a Mrs. Smith opposite Eydelshteyn. Matt Rogers: Cast as one of the title characters.

Cast as one of the title characters. Character Details: Additional plot and character information remains under wraps.

Season 2 Production is Underway

Production on Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 began in Los Angeles in April, though details about the new story are still being kept under wraps. Reports suggest the series is shifting toward an anthology format rather than continuing the story of the first season’s central pair.

The new season will also see a change behind the scenes, with Anna Ouyang Moench taking over as showrunner from Francesca Sloane, while the series continues drawing inspiration from the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Production Status: Filming began in Los Angeles in April.

Filming began in Los Angeles in April. Season Direction: The series is reportedly taking an anthology approach for Season 2.

The series is reportedly taking an anthology approach for Season 2. Original Inspiration: The show is based on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The show is based on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Plot Secrecy: Story details for the second season have not been revealed.

Story details for the second season have not been revealed. Current Focus: Prime Video has only confirmed casting and production updates so far.

Final Thoughts

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 is steadily revealing more details as production continues in Los Angeles. With Matt Rogers joining Francesca Scorsese, Mark Eydelshteyn, and Talia Ryder, the cast is starting to take shape while Prime Video keeps story details under wraps.

The second season will also introduce a new creative direction under Anna Ouyang Moench, giving fans even more reason to watch for future updates. Keep checking back as more news about Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 becomes available.

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