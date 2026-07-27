Rings of Power Season 3 Teaser Reveals Sauron’s Plan to Forge the One Ring

Rings of Power Season 3 arrives on Prime Video on November 11, 2026. In the new teaser, the story jumps ahead five years, and Sauron’s war and plan to make the One Ring are shown.

Meanwhile, Celeborn comes back, Simon Pegg voices the Balrog, and Middle-earth faces new dangers. This article explains the release schedule, main story updates, new characters, and what the teaser means for the upcoming season.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 3 Teaser | Prime Video

What Does the Rings of Power Season 3 Teaser Reveal?

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The first teaser for The Rings of Power Season 3 confirms the premiere date, the five-year time jump, Sauron’s plan to craft the One Ring, and several major cast additions. In the new season, the War of the Elves and Sauron is at its peak, and Middle-earth is already split in two. After building up conflicts in the first two seasons, Season 3 finally brings them together.

How Does the Five-Year Time Jump Set Up Sauron’s One Ring War?

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Season Three begins five years after the fall of Eregion. Sauron has expanded his armies across Middle-earth and now works from Barad-dûr. The Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring, gain the power to control the other rings, and win the war against the Elves and their allies.

Five-year jump: The story is jumping forward from the second season to a Middle-earth already deep in conflict.

The story is jumping forward from the second season to a Middle-earth already deep in conflict. Sauron’s goal: The Dark Lord seeks to forge the One Ring and gain the edge needed to win the war.

The Dark Lord seeks to forge the One Ring and gain the edge needed to win the war. War of the Elves: The season takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron.

The season takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron. Remaining resistance: Lindon and Rivendell are protected by the Three Elven Rings, while Khazad-dûm remains sealed.

Lindon and Rivendell are protected by the Three Elven Rings, while Khazad-dûm remains sealed. Barad-dûr: Sauron now rules from his completed fortress in Mordor.

Sauron now rules from his completed fortress in Mordor. Balrog connection: The executive producers said Sauron turns to the Balrog to understand the power of fire before forging the Ring.

The executive producers said Sauron turns to the Balrog to understand the power of fire before forging the Ring. Series direction: The new season moves the five-season plan closer to the Last Alliance, although that event has not been confirmed for Season 3.

When Does Rings of Power Season 3 Premiere on Prime Video?

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The third season will start on November 11, 2026, on Prime Video. On launch day, the first four episodes will be released. Episodes 5 and 6 will come out on November 18, and Episodes 7 and 8 will come out on November 25. The season will have eight episodes, each coming out every three weeks.

Premiere date: The Rings of Power Season 3 is officially set to premiere on November 11, 2026 .

The Rings of Power Season 3 is officially set to premiere on . First four episodes: Prime Video will release Episodes 1 through 4 on the first day.

Prime Video will release Episodes 1 through 4 on the first day. Final episodes: Episodes 5 and 6 will stream on November 18, while Episodes 7 and 8 will arrive on November 25.

Episodes 5 and 6 will stream on November 18, while Episodes 7 and 8 will arrive on November 25. Creative direction: Executive producers Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne said this is the season the series has been building toward.

Executive producers Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne said this is the season the series has been building toward. Production team: Amazon MGM Studios produced the season with executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and Charlotte Brändström.

Amazon MGM Studios produced the season with executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and Charlotte Brändström. Additional producers: Matthew Penry-Davey, Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are also part of the production team.

Which New Characters and Cast Members Appear in the Teaser?

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The teaser introduces several characters tied to Tolkien’s writings and the wider Lord of the Rings timeline. Some are established figures, while others were created for the series. With these additions, the war, Middle-earth’s politics, and Sauron’s growing power all get bigger.

Celeborn: Jamie Campbell Bower joined in a recurring role as Galadriel’s long-missing husband.

joined in a recurring role as Galadriel’s long-missing husband. The Balrog: Simon Pegg voices the Balrog, marking the first time the creature speaks in a screen adaptation.

voices the Balrog, marking the first time the creature speaks in a screen adaptation. Anárion: Andrew Richardson plays Isildur’s brother and Elendil’s younger son.

plays Isildur’s brother and Elendil’s younger son. Khamûl: Zubin Varla plays the Easterling who later becomes one of Sauron’s Ringwraiths.

plays the Easterling who later becomes one of Sauron’s Ringwraiths. Marnûkh: Adam Young plays a mysterious Orc who may not be what he seems.

plays a mysterious Orc who may not be what he seems. Thráin: Eddie Marsan plays Durin IV’s older brother, according to most of the reference reports.

Eddie Marsan plays Durin IV’s older brother, according to most of the reference reports. Returning lead: Charlie Vickers returns as Sauron, whose power now drives the season’s main war.

Charlie Vickers returns as Sauron, whose power now drives the season’s main war. New cast members: Ben Tagoe and Jonathan Wilson also joined the third season in undisclosed roles.

Final Thoughts

In The Rings of Power Season 3, Sauron is getting ready to make the One Ring and gain more power across Middle-earth. Fans can expect major battles, new characters, and bigger stakes after the first season and the second season.

Although pre-production reportedly began in mid-May, the series continues following its five-season plan with support from the co-producers, series regular cast, and production team as the story moves toward Sauron’s last rule over lands set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings.

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