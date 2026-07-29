Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer Brings Ted Home for His Biggest Challenge Yet

Grab the biscuits! Ted Lasso Season 4 has officially kicked off its comeback with the first full trailer, giving us the biggest look yet at the next chapter of the Emmy-winning comedy. The preview confirms Ted’s return to Richmond, reveals his coaching role, reunites familiar faces, and confirms the August 5 premiere on Apple TV. Here’s everything the trailer reveals.

What Does the Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer Reveal?

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Official Trailer (Together) | Apple TV

The Ted Lasso season 4 trailer gives fans their first extended look at the show’s return after a three-year break. Apple TV’s official preview reunites familiar AFC Richmond faces while introducing Ted’s next chapter as he takes on a new coaching role.

Which Familiar Faces and New Players Appear in the Trailer?

Image © 2026 Apple TV

The Ted Lasso Season 4 trailer has officially revealed Ted’s long-awaited return to AFC Richmond, along with the first look at the club’s new women’s football team.

The footage reunites Ted with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), Higgins (Jeremy Swift), and other familiar faces before introducing his latest coaching challenge.

The trailer also delivers a playful callback to Dani Rojas’ famous catchphrase, with a player saying, “Football is life… No, life is so much more than football.” Apple describes the new season as Ted and the team learning to “leap before they look” as they take on a new chapter.

Opening Reunion: Ted returns to the AFC Richmond locker room and embraces Roy Kent before seeing Coach Beard and the rest of the club.

Ted returns to the AFC Richmond locker room and embraces Roy Kent before seeing Coach Beard and the rest of the club. Women’s Team: The trailer introduces AFC Richmond’s second division women’s football team during training sessions and match action.

The trailer introduces AFC Richmond’s second division women’s football team during training sessions and match action. Returning Characters: Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Higgins, Jamie, and other familiar AFC Richmond faces appear throughout the preview.

Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Higgins, Jamie, and other familiar AFC Richmond faces appear throughout the preview. Fresh Direction: The trailer shifts the spotlight to the women’s team while keeping the series’ optimistic tone.

The trailer shifts the spotlight to the women’s team while keeping the series’ optimistic tone. Official Trailer: Apple TV released the trailer under the title Ted Lasso Season 4 Official Trailer (Together).

What Is Ted’s New Coaching Role at AFC Richmond?

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Ted Lasso Season 4 sees Ted return to Richmond to coach AFC Richmond’s second division women’s football team, while Roy Kent remains in charge of the men’s side. Apple’s official synopsis calls it Ted’s “biggest challenge yet,” teasing that Ted and the team will “learn to leap before they look.”

Speaking to TV Insider, Brendan Hunt said the shift takes the series into “the mud and the grime” of football, explaining that the women’s team is brand new and has to earn support from the Richmond community.

New Role: Ted becomes head coach of AFC Richmond’s second division women’s football team.

Ted becomes head coach of AFC Richmond’s second division women’s football team. Men’s Team: Roy Kent remains the manager of the men’s squad.

Roy Kent remains the manager of the men’s squad. Season Theme: Ted and the team are encouraged to “leap before they look” as they embrace new opportunities.

Ted and the team are encouraged to “leap before they look” as they embrace new opportunities. Different Setting: The story moves from the Premier League environment to a developing women’s programme.

The story moves from the Premier League environment to a developing women’s programme. Fresh Chapter: Season 4 continues Ted’s journey through a completely new coaching challenge.

When Does Ted Lasso Season 4 Premiere on Apple TV?

The Ted Lasso Season 4 trailer officially confirms the long-awaited premiere date, ending months of speculation about when the Emmy-winning comedy would return. Apple TV also revealed the release schedule, giving fans a clear look at how the 10-episode fourth season will roll out after Ted’s return to Richmond.

Premiere Date: August 5, 2026 on Apple TV.

on Apple TV. Weekly Release: The 10-episode season begins with one episode, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through October 7.

The 10-episode season begins with one episode, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through October 7. Official Title: Apple released the preview as Ted Lasso Season 4 Official Trailer (Together).

Apple released the preview as Ted Lasso Season 4 Official Trailer (Together). Streaming Service: All new episodes will stream exclusively on Apple TV.

All new episodes will stream exclusively on Apple TV. Season Return: The trailer marks the series’ return more than three years after the Season 3 finale, bringing Ted back to Richmond for a new chapter.

Final Thoughts

Ted Lasso Season 4 brings the series back with a fresh story while keeping the heart that made the first three seasons a success. From Ted’s new coaching role and returning cast to the confirmed premiere date, the trailer sets up another optimistic chapter.

Bill Lawrence executive produces, executive produces alongside Hunt, and the creative team includes a story editor as season four moves on a new course. Keep watching for more Ted Lasso season 4 updates as Apple TV releases new episodes.

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