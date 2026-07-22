The Hunt for Gollum is officially moving forward, with filming underway in New Zealand and Hobbiton confirmed as a key location. Andy Serkis returns as Gollum and also directs the film, while Peter Jackson is involved as a producer.

The story is expected to explore Aragorn’s search for Gollum before The Fellowship of the Ring. Based on the latest reported release information in the provided sources, The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2027.

What Does The Hunt for Gollum’s Return to Hobbiton Reveal?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros.

The Hunt for Gollum has reached a milestone, with filming underway in New Zealand. The key update is the return to Hobbiton, the famous setting used in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogy. Andy Serkis is directing and will portray Gollum again. Meanwhile, Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens are involved. Warner Bros. has scheduled the movie for release on December 17, 2027.

Where Is The Hunt for Gollum Being Filmed?

Hobbiton has been confirmed as a filming location. This famous set represented the home of Bilbo Baggins and Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogy. Its return gives the movie a familiar visual style while connecting the new adventure story to Tolkien’s books. The peaceful Shire may also provide a strong contrast with the threat of the Dark Lord Sauron.

Confirmed location: Production has used Hobbiton in New Zealand after the attraction temporarily closed for filming.

Production has used Hobbiton in New Zealand after the attraction temporarily closed for filming. Why it matters: The Shire connects the story to Bilbo’s birthday disappearance, the One Ring, and the events that later lead to the Fellowship’s formation.

The Shire connects the story to Bilbo’s birthday disappearance, the One Ring, and the events that later lead to the Fellowship’s formation. Visual continuity: Returning to Hobbiton helps the film feel consistent with the earlier Rings trilogy and Hobbit trilogy.

Returning to Hobbiton helps the film feel consistent with the earlier Rings trilogy and Hobbit trilogy. Local detail: Staff members reportedly appeared as Hobbit extras, adding an authentic touch to the production.

Staff members reportedly appeared as Hobbit extras, adding an authentic touch to the production. Middle-earth setting: Familiar scenery gives fans a clear reason to watch before the quest moves into darker parts of Middle-earth.

Has Filming Officially Begun in New Zealand?

Filming has started in New Zealand. Andy Serkis is leading the project and returning to portray Gollum through performance capture. Footage reportedly shows the creature Gollum against Middle-earth landscapes, creating a clear link to the Rings trilogy. Fans should separate confirmed production news from casting rumors shared by fan sites and entertainment outlets.

Production status: Cameras are rolling in New Zealand, reconnecting the movie with locations seen throughout the Rings movie series.

Cameras are rolling in New Zealand, reconnecting the movie with locations seen throughout the Rings movie series. Creative team: Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens are helping shape the project, giving the story strong links to earlier Tolkien films.

Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens are helping shape the project, giving the story strong links to earlier Tolkien films. Andy Serkis: Serkis will direct and portray Gollum, the elusive creature whose obsession with the One Ring drives the quest.

Serkis will direct and portray Gollum, the elusive creature whose obsession with the One Ring drives the quest. Casting rumors: Reports have mentioned actors such as Jamie Dornan, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, and Elijah Wood, but Warner Bros. has not confirmed all of these names.

Reports have mentioned actors such as Jamie Dornan, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, and Elijah Wood, but Warner Bros. has not confirmed all of these names. Trailer update: A full trailer has not been released, so viewers should rely on official sources rather than an Independent Online Cinema post or an unverified Tolkien fan site.

Why Is Hobbiton Important to The Hunt for Gollum’s Story?

The story explores a shadowed time between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring. Gandalf asks Aragorn, also known as Ranger Strider or aka Strider, to find Gollum before the creature reveals dangerous information to the Dark Lord Sauron. This mission helps explain how the One Ring connects Bilbo, Frodo, Gollum, and the wider fight for Middle-earth.

Timeline: The movie takes place before Frodo begins his journey and before the Fellowship’s formation.

The movie takes place before Frodo begins his journey and before the Fellowship’s formation. Story focus: With Gandalf directing operations, Aragorn searches for the elusive creature and follows clues about the ring lost by Gollum.

With Gandalf directing operations, Aragorn searches for the elusive creature and follows clues about the ring lost by Gollum. Tolkien connection: The plot expands on Tolkien’s books, showing how Gollum finds danger after the ring consumed him and made “precious” his obsession.

The plot expands on Tolkien’s books, showing how Gollum finds danger after the ring consumed him and made “precious” his obsession. Character potential: Viewers may meet young Sméagol, see new characters, and learn how Sméagol became the creature Gollum.

Viewers may meet young Sméagol, see new characters, and learn how Sméagol became the creature Gollum. What to expect: The film may connect The Hobbit, Five Armies, and The Lord of the Rings while exploring Aragorn before he becomes king.

Final Thoughts

The Hunt for Gollum is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Middle-earth movies in recent years. With production underway in New Zealand and Hobbiton confirmed as a filming location, fans finally have solid updates after years of waiting.

Andy Serkis returns as director and Gollum, while the creative team continues to build on the history of Tolkien’s world. As more official comments appear, keep an eye on the Warner Bros. account for confirmed news instead of rumors.

A trailer, cast announcements, and other updates could arrive before the planned 2027 release. Until then, April, London, or any reported episode-style production updates should always be checked against official sources whenever grey calls for caution at the beginning of new announcements or battle-related speculation.

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