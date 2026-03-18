The Last Of Us Season 3 Adds Patrick Wilson and Jason Ritter in Major Roles

The Last Of Us Season 3 is bringing in new cast members and moving ahead with production updates that point to a bigger story. Patrick Wilson and Jason Ritter join the lineup, and some characters from Season 2 take on bigger roles.

Plans for filming are moving forward, and HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed that the show will probably come out in 2027. This gives fans a better idea of when to expect the next thing.

Who Is Joining The Cast Of The Last Of Us Season 3?

Image © 2025 HBO / PlayStation Productions / Word Games / Mighty Mint / Naughty Dog / Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann

Season 3 of The Last of Us brings in new cast members and gives back-story to key characters from Season 2. The update confirms that the next season will have a bigger cast and focus more on Abby’s point of view.

Patrick Wilson Cast as Abby’s Father in The Last Of Us Season 3

Patrick Wilson is joining The Last Of Us Season 3 as Jerry, Abby’s father, a character directly tied to one of the most important moments in the series. His part in the story is very important and has something to do with Joel and Ellie.

Role Confirmation : Patrick Wilson takes on the role of Jerry, Abby’s father and a Firefly surgeon killed by Joel.

: Patrick Wilson takes on the role of Jerry, Abby’s father and a Firefly surgeon killed by Joel. Story Connection : Jerry’s death becomes the driving force behind Abby’s revenge.

: Jerry’s death becomes the driving force behind Abby’s revenge. Previous Portrayal : The character was briefly seen before with Darren Dolynski behind a surgical mask.

: The character was briefly seen before with Darren Dolynski behind a surgical mask. Narrative Importance : His story is closely tied to the events that shaped both Abby and Ellie.

: His story is closely tied to the events that shaped both Abby and Ellie. Season Focus: His expanded role points toward deeper exploration of Abby’s past.

Jason Ritter Joins The Last Of Us Season 3 as WLF Soldier

James Ritter has joined the cast of Season 3 of The Last of Us as Hanley, a soldier with ties to the Washington Liberation Front. His casting adds more depth to the groups and conflicts introduced in earlier seasons.

Character Role : Jason Ritter will play Hanley, a soldier from the Washington Liberation Front.

: Jason Ritter will play Hanley, a soldier from the Washington Liberation Front. Returning Presence : He previously appeared in Season 1 in a hidden Clicker role.

: He previously appeared in Season 1 in a hidden Clicker role. Faction Expansion : The Washington Liberation Front becomes more visible in the story.

: The Washington Liberation Front becomes more visible in the story. Casting Type : Ritter joins the season in a recurring role.

: Ritter joins the season in a recurring role. Character Upgrade: Moves from a background appearance to a named role.

The Last Of Us Season 3 Expands Cast and Shifts Focus to Abby’s Story

The Last Of Us Season 3 is expected to shift toward Abby’s perspective, continuing the structure introduced in the source material. This is a different way of telling the story than in the last season.

Perspective Shift : The story is expected to be told from Abby’s perspective.

: The story is expected to be told from Abby’s perspective. Story Continuation : The timeline may overlap with events already seen from Ellie’s side.

: The timeline may overlap with events already seen from Ellie’s side. Character Focus : Abby’s motivations and past are likely to be explored further.

: Abby’s motivations and past are likely to be explored further. Narrative Structure : Reflects how the original game presented multiple viewpoints.

: Reflects how the original game presented multiple viewpoints. Story Direction: Signals a shift in how the overall story is framed moving forward.

Image © 2025 HBO / PlayStation Productions / Word Games / Mighty Mint / Naughty Dog / Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann

The third season of The Last of Us is still taking shape, with cast promotions, new cast members, and changes being made behind the scenes. The most recent news makes it easier to see how the next season is coming together.

Production Progress and Filming Details

The Last Of Us Season 3 is moving forward following its renewal ahead of Season 2. The production continues to build on the scale and success of earlier seasons.

Renewal Status : The show was renewed for a third season before Season 2 premiered.

: The show was renewed for a third season before Season 2 premiered. Series Background : Based on the Naughty Dog video game set in a post-apocalyptic world.

: Based on the Naughty Dog video game set in a post-apocalyptic world. Story Setup : The narrative continues after the events that pushed Joel and Ellie into conflict.

: The narrative continues after the events that pushed Joel and Ellie into conflict. Release Expectation : HBO boss Casey Bloys indicated a 2027 timeline.

: HBO boss Casey Bloys indicated a 2027 timeline. Franchise Growth: The series continues expanding with a larger story scope.

Additional Cast, Roles, and Behind-the-Scenes Changes

The Last Of Us Season 3 also includes several returning characters and new casting updates, along with changes behind the scenes. These updates reflect both continuity and transition within the series.

Series Regulars : Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord are now series regulars.

: Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord are now series regulars. Character Roles : They continue as Mel, Nora, and Owen from Season 2.

: They continue as Mel, Nora, and Owen from Season 2. New Additions : Clea DuVall and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. join the cast.

: Clea DuVall and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. join the cast. Recasting Update : Jorge Lendeborg Jr. takes over the role of Manny after Danny Ramirez exits due to scheduling conflicts.

: Jorge Lendeborg Jr. takes over the role of Manny after Danny Ramirez exits due to scheduling conflicts. Showrunner Change: Craig Mazin becomes the sole showrunner after Neil Druckmann steps back, remaining as executive producer.

Final Thoughts

The Last Of Us Season 3 builds on the second season with new cast additions and a clear shift in story focus. Bella Ramsey returns as Ellie, while Pedro Pascal’s role as Joel still connects to the timeline shaped in the first season.

The television series co created for HBO continues expanding with returning names like Jeffrey Wright and Gabriel Luna, alongside executive producers like Carter Swan. With actress Melanie Lynskey tied to earlier episodes, fans will want to watch each episode as the story moves forward.

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