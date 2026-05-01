The Last Of Us Season 3 Adds Sinners Star Li Jun Li As Abby’s Seattle Story Gets Bigger

The Last of Us season 3 is officially happening, but HBO has not set an exact release date yet. The latest confirmed window points to 2027, so fans should not expect new episodes in 2026.

The next chapter is expected to shift more attention to Abby, expand the Seattle conflict, and bring new cast members into the story. After Season 2’s tense ending, Season 3 looks ready to answer bigger questions about revenge, survival, and who viewers should trust.

Image © 2025 HBO Max

The Last of Us Season 3 is officially moving ahead as the third season of HBO’s television series, but it is not expected to arrive in 2026. HBO’s Casey Bloys has pointed to 2027 for the upcoming season on HBO Max. After the second season ended with a major perspective shift, Abby’s story looks ready to become significantly larger.

HBO’s 2027 Release Window Gives The Last Of Us Season 3 A Clearer Path

Image © 2025 HBO Max

The first season followed the early bond between Joel Miller and Ellie, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The second season moved into Part II, the darker video game story from Naughty Dog. Now, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the co-creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer team, can build the next chapter without rushing the game material.

Release Window: HBO has not confirmed an exact release date, but 2027 is the current trusted window.

HBO has not confirmed an exact release date, but 2027 is the current trusted window. Creative Direction: The second game gives the writers more room to show Abby’s perspective, grief, and moral conflict.

The second game gives the writers more room to show Abby’s perspective, grief, and moral conflict. Production Scale: The story may need bigger sets, larger action scenes, and deeper faction drama than earlier episodes.

The story may need bigger sets, larger action scenes, and deeper faction drama than earlier episodes. Viewer Hook: A simple summary is this: Season 3 may show the same war from another side.

Li Jun Li Joining As Miriam Makes Lev And Yara’s Story More Important

Image © 2026 Aaron Epstein

The new cast updates suggest the show will spend more time with the Seraphites, Yara, and Yara’s brother, Lev. Michelle Mao is set to play Yara, while the actor who will play Lev is tied to the show’s inclusive casting approach. Li Jun Li’s role as Miriam could make that family story more emotional.

New Family Thread: Miriam connects directly to Yara and Lev, giving Abby’s story a deeper personal layer.

Miriam connects directly to Yara and Lev, giving Abby’s story a deeper personal layer. Bigger Seattle Conflict: Their arc may connect Abby to the Washington Liberation Front and the Seraphites.

Their arc may connect Abby to the Washington Liberation Front and the Seraphites. Cast Expansion: Patrick Wilson, Jason Ritter, Jeffrey Wright, and Catherine O’Hara could add more weight to the main characters around Abby.

Patrick Wilson, Jason Ritter, Jeffrey Wright, and Catherine O’Hara could add more weight to the main characters around Abby. Game Connection: Fans of the second game know this storyline is about more than seeking revenge.

Abby’s Story Could Become The Main Reason Fans Tune In Next

Image © 2025 HBO Max

Abby’s father and his father’s death are central to why Abby begins seeking revenge. That is why the next season may lean into Abby’s perspective instead of only following Ellie. This does not erase Bella Ramsey’s role, but it changes how viewers understand the story.

Returning Names: Gabriel Luna is expected back as Tommy, while Spencer Lord may remain part of the Seattle fallout.

Gabriel Luna is expected back as Tommy, while Spencer Lord may remain part of the Seattle fallout. Cast Change: Danny Ramirez played Manny in the second season, but Jorge Lendeborg Jr. is reported to take over the role because of scheduling conflicts.

Danny Ramirez played Manny in the second season, but Jorge Lendeborg Jr. is reported to take over the role because of scheduling conflicts. WLF Power: Jeffrey Wright’s Isaac Dixon can make the Washington Liberation Front feel more dangerous and organized.

Jeffrey Wright’s Isaac Dixon can make the Washington Liberation Front feel more dangerous and organized. Industry Note: Jason Ritter appeared in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and late January reports show the HBO series continues to bring strong actors into key roles.

Final Thoughts

The Last of Us Season 3 has a good reason to make fans wait, because the story is shifting toward Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever. HBO’s Casey Bloys points to a 2027 release, while filming began in 2026. The upcoming season will use the source material from Part II and focus on Abby’s life inside the WLF world.

Tati Gabrielle returns as Nora, a WLF soldier, and the first two seasons already built the emotional sense of this broken world. A short summary generate line is simple: Ellie, Abby, and revenge will drive the next chapter. The wait may feel long, but each week of updates makes the season clearer for viewers and keeps the focus very sharp right now.

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