Vought Rising Brings Jensen Ackles Back For The Boys’ Dark Origin Story

Coming to Prime Video in 2027, Vought Rising is a new show that comes before The Boys. It shows how Vought International, Soldier Boy, Stormfront, and Compound V got their start.

Set in the 1950s, it follows a dark murder mystery with superhero experiments, business secrets, and diabolical maneuvers. This blog covers the trailer, cast, release date, filming status, and how it fits into The Boys universe.

Vought Rising – First Look | Prime Video

What Does The Show And The Trailer Reveal?

Image © 2026 Sony Pictures Television / Amazon MGM Studios

The boys series Vought Rising comes before and after The Boys’ final season and finale. There are Jensen Ackles, Soldier Boy, Aya Cash, and Clara Vought in this TV show set in the 1950s.

Amazon Prime Video has released a trailer that shows how Vought International got started, early experiments with Compound V, and a twisted murder mystery that has something to do with Frederick Vought.

What Does The Vought Rising Trailer Reveal?

The series trailer shows a world that is darker because of World War II, secret labs, and testing superheroes in dangerous ways. Kripke shows a dirty America full of heroin dens, gay bars, and secret power struggles.

Main Focus: Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy appears before he becomes a famous supe.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy appears before he becomes a famous supe. Key Reveal: Mason Dye as Bombsight is linked to violent Compound V experiments.

Mason Dye as Bombsight is linked to violent Compound V experiments. New Supe: Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel adds another mystery to Vought’s past.

Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel adds another mystery to Vought’s past. Franchise Link: Ethan Slater’s Thomas Godolkin may connect Vought Rising to Gen V.

Why Does The Trailer Feel Different From The Boys?

The spin-off is written in a noir style by showrunner Paul Grellong. This means it is a dark crime story with secrets and danger. Tobias Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Soldier Boy help show Vought’s early adventures before modern superheroes took over.

Creative Team: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, James Weaver, Ken Levin, Michaela Starr, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Jason Netter, and Jim Barnes help produce the series.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, James Weaver, Ken Levin, Michaela Starr, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Jason Netter, and Jim Barnes help produce the series. Studios: Amazon, MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and Kripke Enterprises are behind the show.

Amazon, MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and Kripke Enterprises are behind the show. Tone: Paul Grellong and Kripke describe the story as a grisly saga drenched in blood and fear.

Is Vought Rising A Prequel Or Sequel?

Image © 2026 Sony Pictures Television / Amazon MGM Studios

Vought Rising is a prequel series, not a sequel. It takes place many years before Homelander and The Seven. The story tells how Vought International, Compound V, and some of the most important characters from The Boys came to be.

How Vought Rising Fits Before The Boys?

The timeline shows how Frederick Vought rose to power after World War II. It also shows Jensen Ackles as a soldier, before he changes into the Jensen Ackles fans know. The story is made so that people who haven’t seen every season can still enjoy it.

Timeline: The story is set in the 1950s and explores 1950s the early exploits of Vought.

The story is set in the 1950s and explores 1950s the early exploits of Vought. Story Hook: Clara Vought uses the name Clara Vought while hiding dangerous secrets.

Clara Vought uses the name Clara Vought while hiding dangerous secrets. Franchise News: Updates increased after The Boys finale and August production reports.

Why Does The Timeline Matter?

Vought used science, the media, and politics to gain power. The setting in the 1950s helps explain this. It also shows what happened before Gen V, the second season, and future episodes in the franchise.

Confirmed Cast: Cecily Strong, Annie Shapero, Eric Johnson, Aaron Douglas, Raphael Sbarge, Romi Shraiter, Ricky Staffieri, Jorden Myrie, Brian, and Smith are part of the cast.

Cecily Strong, Annie Shapero, Eric Johnson, Aaron Douglas, Raphael Sbarge, Romi Shraiter, Ricky Staffieri, Jorden Myrie, Brian, and Smith are part of the cast. Character Roles: Hochman as Torpedo and Private Angel add new supe stories to the season.

Hochman as Torpedo and Private Angel add new supe stories to the season. Useful Context: Mason Dye, known from Stranger Things, returns as Bombsight.

Who Is In The Vought Rising Cast?

Image © 2026 Sony Pictures Television / Amazon MGM Studios

One big reason fans are paying close attention to this project is the cast. Jensen Ackles, Aya Cash, Mason Dye, Elizabeth Posey, and other series regulars give Vought Rising a strong mix of returning faces and new characters.

Which Vought Rising Cast Members Are Returning?

Since some of the cast are back, the new show is like The Boys and Gen V.

Jensen Ackles : Ackles returns as Soldier Boy.

Ackles returns as Soldier Boy. Aya Cash : Cash returns as Stormfront, also known as Clara Vought.

Cash returns as Stormfront, also known as Clara Vought. Mason Dye : Mason Dye, as Bombsight, connects the show to The Boys.

Mason Dye, as Bombsight, connects the show to The Boys. Possible Link: Ethan Slater’s Thomas Godolkin may appear in future stories.

Who Are The New Vought Rising Cast Members?

The new cast brings in new heroes, bad guys, and mystery characters.

Image © 2026 Sony Pictures Television / Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon Prime Video will likely show Vought Rising for the first time in 2027. A firm date for the show’s release has not been set yet, but major news outlets say it is still on track. As production goes on, fans should keep an eye on Prime Video for updates because it has to do with the bigger The Boys set timeline.

When Will Vought Rising Premiere On Prime Video?

The window of 2027 gives them time to finish filming, editing, and adding effects.

Release Window: Vought Rising is currently expected to arrive in 2027 .

Vought Rising is currently expected to arrive in . Streaming Home: The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Franchise Link: The show follows The Boys and Gen V in the same universe.

The show follows The Boys and Gen V in the same universe. Story Focus: It explores Vought International, Soldier Boy, and early Compound V experiments.

Why Does The 2027 Release Window Make Sense?

It takes time to film action scenes, make period costumes, and do work after the film is finished.

Visual Effects: Compound V powers and fight scenes need detailed editing.

Compound V powers and fight scenes need detailed editing. 1950s Setting: The show needs vintage sets, costumes, and locations.

The show needs vintage sets, costumes, and locations. Marketing Time: The trailer helps build interest before the release.

The trailer helps build interest before the release. Story Setup: The timeline gives writers room to connect past events to future spin-offs.

Is Vought Rising Filming Yet?

Yes, filming for Vought Rising has begun. It was said that production began in August 2025. In other words, the show is now building its world in the 1950s, complete with Vought’s rise to power, secret experiments, and evil plans.

When Did Vought Rising Start Production?

Reports say that filming began in August 2025, after casting news and Comic-Con announcements.

Production Start: Filming began in August 2025.

Filming began in August 2025. Current Status: The show is in active production.

The show is in active production. Main Purpose: The series shows how Vought became powerful.

The series shows how Vought became powerful. Franchise Role: It expands The Boys universe after the original series finale.

What Production Details Are Confirmed So Far?

The show has a strong creative team from the Boys movies.

Showrunner: Paul Grellong leads the series and guides the story.

Paul Grellong leads the series and guides the story. Studios: Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and Kripke Enterprises produce the show.

Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and Kripke Enterprises produce the show. Creative Team: Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg are involved as producers.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg are involved as producers. Story Style: The show mixes murder mystery, superhero drama, and political secrets.

Final Thoughts

Vought Rising is now officially going to be the next big addition to the world of The Boys. The show will look at how Vought International, Soldier Boy, and Clara Vought came to be through a dark story set in the 1950s that is full of mystery, violence, and experiments with superheroes.

With Jensen Ackles, Aya Cash, and a growing cast, the show is already getting a lot of attention before it comes out on Amazon Prime Video in 2027.

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