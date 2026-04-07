Wednesday Season 3 Just Added Winona Ryder, and Nevermore Is Getting Wilder

Wednesday Season 3 is officially in production as of February 2026, with filming underway in Ireland and new cast members already confirmed. The update brings major changes, including new characters, returning favorites, and shifts in the story direction at Nevermore Academy. Here’s everything we know so far.

What’s New and Changing in Wednesday Season 3?

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Now that production on Wednesday Season 3 is official, there are big cast news and the story is going in a darker direction. The new season builds on the success of the first season and takes the Addams Family world beyond Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday Season 3 Officially Starts Filming in 2026

Production for Wednesday Season 3 officially began in February 2026, with filming taking place near Dublin in Ireland as confirmed by Netflix through Tudum. The new season is now actively being filmed and moving forward after earlier writing and planning stages.

Production Start: Filming began in February 2026 near Dublin, Ireland.

Filming began in February 2026 near Dublin, Ireland. Filming Status: Production is officially underway, confirming the new season is in progress.

Production is officially underway, confirming the new season is in progress. Location Details: The show is filming in Ireland, continuing its production base from earlier seasons.

The show is filming in Ireland, continuing its production base from earlier seasons. Production Announcement: Netflix confirmed the start of production through Tudum on February 23, 2026.

Netflix confirmed the start of production through Tudum on February 23, 2026. Series Status: Wednesday remains one of Netflix’s most viewed TV series of all time.

Wednesday remains one of Netflix’s most viewed TV series of all time. Creative Team: Tim Burton returns as director and executive producer alongside Miles Millar and Al Gough.

Winona Ryder Joins as a Major New Cast Addition

Winona Ryder joins Wednesday Season 3 as a guest star, bringing major attention to the cast lineup and reuniting with both Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton. Her addition is one of the most talked-about news about the new season, especially since she has worked with Burton before and is in other Netflix shows.

Casting Confirmation: Winona Ryder joins the cast in a guest role.

Winona Ryder joins the cast in a guest role. Creative Reunion: She reunites with Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega after previous collaborations.

She reunites with Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega after previous collaborations. Character Status: Her role is being kept under wraps for now.

Her role is being kept under wraps for now. Additional Casting: Eva Green joins as Ophelia, Morticia Addams’ sister.

Eva Green joins as Ophelia, Morticia Addams’ sister. New Faces: Chris Sarandon, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer are also added to the cast.

Chris Sarandon, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer are also added to the cast. Story Setup: New cast members are described as newcomers arriving at Nevermore Academy.

Four More Cast Members Join Season 3

Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer are confirmed to join Wednesday Season 3, expanding the cast alongside earlier additions like Winona Ryder and Eva Green.

These new actors will play new characters connected to Nevermore Academy, adding more students and teachers as the story continues.

Character Roles: Specific details about their characters have not been revealed yet.

Specific details about their characters have not been revealed yet. Creative Connections: Some of the new cast have previously worked with Tim Burton on earlier projects.

Some of the new cast have previously worked with Tim Burton on earlier projects. Story Setup: The season introduces new students and teachers arriving at Nevermore Academy.

The season introduces new students and teachers arriving at Nevermore Academy. Returning Leads: Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams alongside core cast members from previous seasons.

Cast Shakeups With Joanna Lumley Promoted and Noah B Taylor Exits

The cast of Wednesday Season 3 is also seeing changes, with Joanna Lumley stepping into a larger role while Noah B. Taylor exits the series ahead of the new season.

These updates reflect how the story is evolving, especially following the events and character developments that happened in Season 2.

Joanna Lumley Promotion: Joanna Lumley becomes a series regular as Grandmama Hester Frump.

Joanna Lumley becomes a series regular as Grandmama Hester Frump. Expanded Presence: Her character is expected to play a bigger role in the new season.

Her character is expected to play a bigger role in the new season. Noah B. Taylor Exit: Noah B. Taylor will not return after appearing in Season 2.

Noah B. Taylor will not return after appearing in Season 2. Character Context: His character Bruno Yuson was last seen leaving Nevermore Academy.

His character Bruno Yuson was last seen leaving Nevermore Academy. Returning Cast: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán return as core Addams Family members.

Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán return as core Addams Family members. Ongoing Story: Season 3 continues exploring Addams Family secrets and new threats at Nevermore Academy.

Final Thoughts

Wednesday Season 3 is moving fast with filming already underway, new cast additions confirmed, and changes taking shape at Nevermore Academy. Fans can expect more focus on Wednesday Addams, her psychic powers, and unresolved storylines involving Tyler, Enid, and the Addams Family.

With production now active and casting finalized, the focus shifts to how these returning characters and new additions will shape the upcoming season.

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