When Is Wednesday Season 3 Coming Out? Release Window Update Inside

When is Wednesday Season 3 coming out? Multiple reports say that the show will return in the summer of 2027, but Netflix hasn’t confirmed a specific date. Since filming began in February 2026, there is no chance that the show will come out this year.

Fans have to wait a long time again. Official confirmation is likely to come closer to the movie’s release.

When Is Wednesday Season 3 Coming Out on Netflix?

Image © 2025 Netflix / Millar Gough Ink / Tim Burton Productions / Toluca Pictures / MGM Television

The production calendar provides the most reliable answer to when is Wednesday season 3 coming out. With cameras rolling in early 2026, the timeline makes this year as a premiere highly unrealistic.

Release Window Based on Current Reporting

There will be no Wednesday Season 3 on Netflix in 2026 because it will take most of that year to film. According to recent news, 2027 is most likely to be the year of the premiere, with early June 2027 being a possibility.

Not Included in 2026 Slate: Confirmed by Netflix.

Most Likely Premiere Year: 2027.

Reported Target: Early June 2027.

Gap Compared to Previous Seasons: Shorter than the nearly three-year gap between Season 1 and Season 2.

February 2026 Filming Start and What It Signals

The third season of Wednesday began filming in Ireland on February 16, 2026. This was the official start of the main filming phase, with cast members on set. Principal photography is the time when scenes are actively shot before editing and effects start.

Filming Schedule: Began February 16, 2026.

Location: Ireland production base.

Format: Eight episodes planned for Season 3.

Impact: Eliminates a 2026 release window.

Cast Availability and Release Timing Factors

Managing a big cast can slow down the release of new episodes, even after the show has been officially renewed. One of the most important things that can affect the final release date window for Wednesday Season 3 is getting the cast’s schedules to work together.

Jenna Ortega ’s Schedule: As the lead of Wednesday, her film commitments must be worked around before the season can fully shoot.

As the lead of Wednesday, her film commitments must be worked around before the season can fully shoot. Returning Cast Coordination: Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, and Evie Templeton also have outside projects that require aligned filming blocks.

Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, and Evie Templeton also have outside projects that require aligned filming blocks. New Addition Eva Green: Bringing in Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia adds another key schedule to coordinate.

Bringing in Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia adds another key schedule to coordinate. Creative Team Oversight: Showrunner Alfred Gough and co-creator Miles Millar oversee timing and production planning.

Final Thoughts

There has been a long break between the first season and the second half of Season 2. Fans are now eager to see Wednesday Addams return to her horribly twisted world. The stakes are clearly higher now that the third season promises to be the darkest yet, with more members of the Addams Family and more family secrets.

The new season seems to be bigger than ever, what with casting calls, rumors of when filming will end, and hints that they will keep looking into Morticia Addams, Gomez Addams, and Wednesday Ophelia’s journal. Stay patient because this next season could change everything for readers.

