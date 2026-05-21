X-Men ’97 Season 2 Trailer Teases Apocalypse And X-Force

Fans of X-Men ’97 Season 2 are already getting excited because new trailers have shown Apocalypse, Colossus, X-Force, and X-Factor. Reports say the video shows Bishop bringing in new mutant teams to help the X-Men, who are spread out in different times.

Even though Marvel has not said when the series will come out, this update gives fans a good look at what will happen next with the main characters, the bigger story, and the brand’s star mutants. Fans can visit Disney+ for official updates.

Image © 2026 Marvel Animation

A new update for X-Men ’97: Season 2 gives fans a better look at what Marvel Studios Animation is working on next. According to reports from Comic Con Revolution Ontario, the new footage picks up where the last episodes left off, with the team spread out in time and space.

Apocalypse seems to be the main bad guy, but Marvel Television hasn’t said when the show will air. Still, what we saw in the trailer points to a bigger animated show with more teams, bigger stakes, and stronger ties to the comics.

Image © 2026 Marvel Animation

At Comic Con Revolution Ontario, the first trailer was shown. News of the movie then spread through fan comments, posts, and entertainment websites. After the end of Season 1, the X-Men were thrown into the past, the present, and the future. This story seems to pick up where the last one left off.

Event details: The footage premiered at Comic Con Revolution Ontario and later became a major topic in the fan community.

The footage premiered at Comic Con Revolution Ontario and later became a major topic in the fan community. Story setup: Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Rogue, Wolverine, Storm, Morph, and others appear scattered across space and time.

Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Rogue, Wolverine, Storm, Morph, and others appear scattered across space and time. Main threat: Apocalypse is expected to serve as the central villain in the new episodes.

Apocalypse is expected to serve as the central villain in the new episodes. Fan interest: Viewers are already discussing the animation, costumes, voice work, and direct continuation of the original series.

Colossus Returns As X-Force And X-Factor Join The Fight

Image © 2026 Marvel Animation

Colossus, who wasn’t in the lineup previously, is one of the biggest surprises. The trailer also shows Multiple Man, Strong Guy, Cable, Archangel, Wolfsbane, and other comic book characters that are connected to X-Factor and X-Force.

New mutant teams: X-Force and X-Factor help expand the world beyond the main X-Men team.

X-Force and X-Factor help expand the world beyond the main X-Men team. Returning heroes: Colossus, Cable, and Archangel add more power and history to the story.

Colossus, Cable, and Archangel add more power and history to the story. Fresh additions: Multiple Man and Strong Guy bring different powers and abilities that can make action scenes more creative.

Multiple Man and Strong Guy bring different powers and abilities that can make action scenes more creative. Comic value: These characters connect the animated series more closely to classic Marvel comics.

Bishop’s Time Mission Could Change The Season 2 Story

Image © 2026 Marvel Animation

These two shows are important because the main team might not be able to fix the timeline on their own. Bishop is said to bring these groups together to help fix the problems that Apocalypse and the team’s time split caused.

Timeline mission: The new teams may help fix problems across the past, present, and future.

The new teams may help fix problems across the past, present, and future. Bishop’s role: Bishop could lead the rescue effort because his history is closely tied to time travel.

Bishop could lead the rescue effort because his history is closely tied to time travel. Bigger stakes: The storyline can create more danger, since different teams may face threats in different timelines.

The storyline can create more danger, since different teams may face threats in different timelines. Series growth: Marvel Studios can use these teams to build a larger animated world for future mutant stories.

Final Thoughts

Disney+ confirmed on its website that X-Men ’97 season 2 will come out in the summer of 2026, so the show is officially moving forward. After the dramatic events of Season 1, the new X-Storyline will pick up the animated show with big worries about the end of the world, time travel, and the future of the team.

Marvel fans are also talking about the changes to the writing that happened after Beau DeMayo quit the project in March. The show is still one of Marvel’s biggest animated hits on the streaming service, even though there have been leadership changes.

Fans can look forward to new versions of old heroes, bigger stakes, and a direct continuation of the story that shaped many childhood memories and conversations about comic books all over the world.

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