American Horror Story Season 13 Release Date Set as Major Stars Return

American Horror Story Season 13 will premiere on September 24, 2026, on FX and Hulu, with international streaming on Disney+. The new season brings back major stars, including Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, and Kathy Bates. Ariana Grande also joins the cast.

FX has not revealed the full plot, but new clues suggest links to Coven and other past seasons. Here is what viewers need to know.

Image © 2024 FX

American Horror Story Season 13 now has an official release plan, giving fans the clearest update so far. FX has confirmed the premiere date, viewing platforms, and a large cast reunion. However, the network has not shared the full plot, episode count, or complete season subtitle.

That means viewers can trust the schedule and casting news, but broader story theories should still be treated with care. The anthology format also allows familiar actors to return as new characters or reprise roles from earlier stories.

Where Can You Watch American Horror Story Season 13?

American Horror Story Season 13 will premiere on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. It will air on FX and stream on Hulu in the United States. International viewers will be able to watch through Disney+, although local release times may vary.

The confirmed September launch places the series close to Halloween, when interest in american horror content usually grows. FX has not yet announced the schedule for later episodes, so claims about an October finale or weekly release pattern remain unconfirmed.

Release date: The premiere is set for September 24, 2026 , and all four reference sources report the same date.

The premiere is set for , and all four reference sources report the same date. Where to watch: The american horror story season will air on FX, stream on Hulu, and appear internationally on Disney+.

The american horror story season will air on FX, stream on Hulu, and appear internationally on Disney+. What is still unknown: FX has not revealed the number of episodes, the finale date, or whether every episode will follow the same release time.

FX has not revealed the number of episodes, the finale date, or whether every episode will follow the same release time. Promotion window: Marketing increased in July, but no official trailer date was linked to January, February, or April.

Marketing increased in July, but no official trailer date was linked to January, February, or April. Official title: The installment is being promoted as American Horror Story: 13, while the full horror story remains secret.

Which Returning Stars and New Cast Members Has FX Announced?

The cast list brings together many major names from american horror story history. Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman are among the returning performers. Ariana Grande is joining as a new cast member.

John Waters, John Carroll Lynch, Mena Suvari, Matt Fraser, Paul Anthony Kelly, Joey Pollari, Berto Colón, and Alex Consani also appear across the reports. Because the sources publish different partial lists, readers should not assume that any one article includes the complete cast.

Does Cordelia Goode’s Return Mean Season 13 Connects to Coven?

Sarah Paulson’s reported return as Cordelia Goode gives the season a clear Coven link. Cordelia is the Supreme, the leading witch in that story. FX also teased a “supreme surprise,” which increases interest in the witches and their possible return. However, this does not confirm a direct Coven sequel.

The promotional language also points to Murder House, Freak Show, Hotel, and Apocalypse, suggesting that several iconic horrors may influence the season. These clues could refer to tone, returning characters, or fan service instead of one connected plot.

Strongest clue: Variety reports that Sarah Paulson will reprise Cordelia Goode, making the Coven connection more than a random fan theory.

Variety reports that Sarah Paulson will reprise Cordelia Goode, making the Coven connection more than a random fan theory. Unconfirmed characters: Madison Montgomery, Constance Langdon, and the Harmon family have not been officially confirmed for the cast.

Madison Montgomery, Constance Langdon, and the Harmon family have not been officially confirmed for the cast. Past-season links: References to the murder house, hallowed halls, a freak attraction, and the apocalypse suggest that older stories may haunt the new season.

References to the murder house, hallowed halls, a freak attraction, and the apocalypse suggest that older stories may haunt the new season. Marketing language: “Terrors await,” “new terrors,” and “supreme surprise” are promotional phrases, not full plot details.

“Terrors await,” “new terrors,” and “supreme surprise” are promotional phrases, not full plot details. Important context: Although some fans say Murphy confirmed or Murphy revealed major twists, the scanned reports do not show Ryan Murphy explaining the complete story.

Although some fans say Murphy confirmed or Murphy revealed major twists, the scanned reports do not show Ryan Murphy explaining the complete story. Reader takeaway: Viewers can expect a Coven connection and a major surprise, but they should wait for FX to reveal whether the feature is a crossover, sequel, or fresh scare.

Viewers can expect a Coven connection and a major surprise, but they should wait for FX to reveal whether the feature is a crossover, sequel, or fresh scare. Accuracy check: The safest approach is to separate confirmed facts from speculation until an official trailer, synopsis, or cast breakdown appears.

Final Thoughts

American Horror Story Season 13 is officially set to premiere on September 24, 2026, making it one of the most anticipated horror releases of the year. FX has confirmed the release date and several returning stars, while keeping the main story secret.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk continue to lead the franchise, giving fans another reason to look forward to the new season. Until more details are revealed, the confirmed updates provide the clearest picture of what viewers can expect from american horror story.

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