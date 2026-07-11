American Horror Story Season 13 Release Date Set as Major Stars Return

American Horror Story Season 13 will premiere on September 24, 2026, on FX and Hulu, with international streaming on Disney+. The new season brings back major stars, including Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, and Kathy Bates. Ariana Grande also joins the cast.
FX has not revealed the full plot, but new clues suggest links to Coven and other past seasons. Here is what viewers need to know.
When Is the American Horror Story Season 13 Release Date?
Image © 2024 FX
American Horror Story Season 13 now has an official release plan, giving fans the clearest update so far. FX has confirmed the premiere date, viewing platforms, and a large cast reunion. However, the network has not shared the full plot, episode count, or complete season subtitle.
That means viewers can trust the schedule and casting news, but broader story theories should still be treated with care. The anthology format also allows familiar actors to return as new characters or reprise roles from earlier stories.
Where Can You Watch American Horror Story Season 13?
American Horror Story Season 13 will premiere on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. It will air on FX and stream on Hulu in the United States. International viewers will be able to watch through Disney+, although local release times may vary.
The confirmed September launch places the series close to Halloween, when interest in american horror content usually grows. FX has not yet announced the schedule for later episodes, so claims about an October finale or weekly release pattern remain unconfirmed.
- Release date: The premiere is set for September 24, 2026, and all four reference sources report the same date.
- Where to watch: The american horror story season will air on FX, stream on Hulu, and appear internationally on Disney+.
- What is still unknown: FX has not revealed the number of episodes, the finale date, or whether every episode will follow the same release time.
- Promotion window: Marketing increased in July, but no official trailer date was linked to January, February, or April.
- Official title: The installment is being promoted as American Horror Story: 13, while the full horror story remains secret.
Which Returning Stars and New Cast Members Has FX Announced?
The cast list brings together many major names from american horror story history. Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman are among the returning performers. Ariana Grande is joining as a new cast member.
John Waters, John Carroll Lynch, Mena Suvari, Matt Fraser, Paul Anthony Kelly, Joey Pollari, Berto Colón, and Alex Consani also appear across the reports. Because the sources publish different partial lists, readers should not assume that any one article includes the complete cast.
- Returning favorites: Jessica Lange comes back after Apocalypse, while Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman strengthen the reunion.
- New additions: Ariana Grande is the most discussed new star, while Paul Anthony Kelly, Joey Pollari, Berto Colón, and Alex Consani are also reported.
- Creative team: The series comes from co creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, with 20th Television overseeing production.
- Not yet confirmed: Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Denis O’Hare remain important franchise names, but the scanned sources do not confirm them for this season.
- Role details: Murphy revealed little about individual roles, and no source confirms which actress or actor will lead the season.
Does Cordelia Goode’s Return Mean Season 13 Connects to Coven?
Sarah Paulson’s reported return as Cordelia Goode gives the season a clear Coven link. Cordelia is the Supreme, the leading witch in that story. FX also teased a “supreme surprise,” which increases interest in the witches and their possible return. However, this does not confirm a direct Coven sequel.
The promotional language also points to Murder House, Freak Show, Hotel, and Apocalypse, suggesting that several iconic horrors may influence the season. These clues could refer to tone, returning characters, or fan service instead of one connected plot.
- Strongest clue: Variety reports that Sarah Paulson will reprise Cordelia Goode, making the Coven connection more than a random fan theory.
- Unconfirmed characters: Madison Montgomery, Constance Langdon, and the Harmon family have not been officially confirmed for the cast.
- Past-season links: References to the murder house, hallowed halls, a freak attraction, and the apocalypse suggest that older stories may haunt the new season.
- Marketing language: “Terrors await,” “new terrors,” and “supreme surprise” are promotional phrases, not full plot details.
- Important context: Although some fans say Murphy confirmed or Murphy revealed major twists, the scanned reports do not show Ryan Murphy explaining the complete story.
- Reader takeaway: Viewers can expect a Coven connection and a major surprise, but they should wait for FX to reveal whether the feature is a crossover, sequel, or fresh scare.
- Accuracy check: The safest approach is to separate confirmed facts from speculation until an official trailer, synopsis, or cast breakdown appears.
Final Thoughts
American Horror Story Season 13 is officially set to premiere on September 24, 2026, making it one of the most anticipated horror releases of the year. FX has confirmed the release date and several returning stars, while keeping the main story secret.
Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk continue to lead the franchise, giving fans another reason to look forward to the new season. Until more details are revealed, the confirmed updates provide the clearest picture of what viewers can expect from american horror story.
FAQs
FX has not announced Season 14, so american horror story fans should wait for an official update from Ryan Murphy, FX, or the network.
Yes, american horror story returns with American Horror Story Season 13 on September 24, 2026, as confirmed by FX and reported by major entertainment outlets.
No, Bloody Face from american horror story: Asylum is mainly inspired by fictional serial killers, although some elements are similar to crimes linked to Ed Gein and other real-life cases.
Many fans consider Asylum the most disturbing american horror story season because of its dark themes, though personal opinions vary across the series.
Yes, American Horror Story Season 13 is confirmed by FX, with Ryan Murphy returning as co-creator and executive producer alongside Brad Falchuk, and the premiere is scheduled for September 24, 2026.