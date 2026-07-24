Blade Runner 2099 is bringing the franchise back with a new story set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049. Michelle Yeoh plays Olwen, a replicant Blade Runner, while Hunter Schafer stars as Cora, a human hiding a dangerous secret.

The series follows a world where replicants hold power and humans have fallen behind. Prime Video has not confirmed an exact premiere date, but current reports point to a 2027 release. Here is what the first look officially reveals so far.

What Does the Blade Runner 2099 First Look Reveal?

Image © 2026 Clay Enos / Prime Video

The first official look at Blade Runner 2099 gives fans a clearer idea of where the story is heading. Set decades after the previous films, the new TV series expands the Blade Runner universe with fresh characters and a major shift in power.

Produced by Scott Free Productions for Amazon Prime Video, the limited series promises a provocative storyline that respects the source material while moving the Blade Runner franchise forward. An exact release date has not been confirmed, but current reports point to a 2027 debut.

Who Are Olwen and Cora in Blade Runner 2099?

Image © 2026 Clay Enos / Prime Video

The new images introduce Michelle Yeoh as Olwen and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer as Cora. Olwen is a replicant Blade Runner nearing the end of her entire life. Cora is a human fugitive who must adopt numerous identities to stay alive.

She eventually takes on one final identity by pretending to be a Blade Runner. The images also suggest a brighter look than the first movie and second movie while keeping the science fiction mood of the Blade Runner world.

Olwen’s Mission: She hunts missing rogue replicants while facing the end of her own lifespan.

She hunts missing rogue replicants while facing the end of her own lifespan. Cora’s Secret: She has spent years using numerous identities and now hides behind her final identity as a fake Blade Runner.

She has spent years using numerous identities and now hides behind her final identity as a fake Blade Runner. Core Conflict: Their partnership brings together a replicant hunter and a human fugitive with very different goals.

Their partnership brings together a replicant hunter and a human fugitive with very different goals. Visual Style: The series appears brighter than the previous films but still keeps the mystery and tension that made the cult classic famous.

The series appears brighter than the previous films but still keeps the mystery and tension that made the cult classic famous. Creative Direction: Jonathan van Tulleken directs the pilot episode, while Ridley Scott serves as executive producer and Michael Green offers story guidance.

How Has the World Changed Since Blade Runner 2049?

Image © 2026 Clay Enos / Prime Video

Blade Runner 2099 takes place in a future where humans are no longer in control. The confirmed plot details reveal that a war broke out after Blade Runner 2049, and the replicants won. They now hold power, while humans live as second-class citizens. This change gives the Blade Runner universe a new direction. It also allows the story to explore identity, survival, and humanity from a different point of view.

New Social Order: Replicants have become the main power in the city after defeating humans.

Replicants have become the main power in the city after defeating humans. Human Struggle: People now live with fewer rights and must fight to survive in a world that no longer values them.

People now live with fewer rights and must fight to survive in a world that no longer values them. Main Theme: The story asks what it means to be human when artificial beings control society.

The story asks what it means to be human when artificial beings control society. Fresh Perspective: The series builds on ideas from Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? without repeating the same story.

The series builds on ideas from Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? without repeating the same story. Uncertain Future: The new system is far from a stable future, creating room for conflict, rebellion, and moral choices.

Why Is Blade Runner 2099 One of Prime Video’s Biggest Sci-Fi Series?

Image © 2026 Clay Enos / Prime Video

Blade Runner 2099 has attracted attention because it brings together an experienced creative team and a strong cast. Showrunner Silka Luisa previously worked on Shining Girls, while Ridley Scott continues to guide the Blade Runner franchise as executive producer.

Michael Green, who helped write the second movie, also supported the development process. Filming faced scheduling conflicts and delays linked to the SAG strikes before production moved ahead in Northern Ireland.

Experienced Team: Ridley Scott, Michael Green, and Jonathan van Tulleken bring deep knowledge of the Blade Runner world and its source material.

Ridley Scott, Michael Green, and Jonathan van Tulleken bring deep knowledge of the Blade Runner world and its source material. Strong Cast: Tom Burke, Katelyn Rose Downey, Lewis Gribben, and Johnny Harris join Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer.

Tom Burke, Katelyn Rose Downey, Lewis Gribben, and Johnny Harris join Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. New Characters: The story focuses on a fresh generation instead of depending on Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, or Sean Young.

The story focuses on a fresh generation instead of depending on Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, or Sean Young. Wider Franchise Links: Fans may notice connections to Black Lotus, the short films, and earlier Blade Runner stories, but no major legacy cameos are confirmed.

Fans may notice connections to Black Lotus, the short films, and earlier Blade Runner stories, but no major legacy cameos are confirmed. Character Focus: Cora is a chameleon forced to change who she is, while Olwen must face her own dual sides as both a replicant and a Blade Runner.

Cora is a chameleon forced to change who she is, while Olwen must face her own dual sides as both a replicant and a Blade Runner. Production Value: Scott Free Productions is developing the limited series for Amazon Prime Video, giving it strong creative and financial support.

Scott Free Productions is developing the limited series for Amazon Prime Video, giving it strong creative and financial support. What to Ignore: References to Star Trek, Warner Bros., and Amazon Prime deals are not part of the official plot or production details.

Final Thoughts

Blade Runner 2099 is shaping up to be an exciting new series that expands the Blade Runner universe in a new realm while staying true to the ideas that made the movies memorable. The first-look images, confirmed plot details, and experienced creative team suggest a story filled with existential dread, an existential threat, and difficult choices instead of simple action.

The series remains in post production, so fans should stay tuned for official updates. Reports indicate work continued through early May, with support from Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove.

The cast also includes Amy Lennox and Daniel Rigby. Although two directors have been involved during development, the focus remains on delivering a complete story that makes full sense instead of creating a great evil for shock value.

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