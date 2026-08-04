Chad Powers Season 2: Everything We Know as Russ’s Secret Starts to Crack

On September 3, 2026, Chad Powers Season 2 will start on Hulu. Russ Holliday has to keep up his fake identity while the South Georgia Catfish try to make the playoffs in the new season. Ricky is telling the truth, and Coach Hudson and Gerry are becoming more and more suspicious.

Glen Powell and the rest of the cast are back. It talks about when the show came out, what it was about, who starred in it, how it ended, and why there were only six episodes in the first season.

What Do We Know About Chad Powers Season 2 So Far?

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Chad Powers Season 2 premieres on Hulu September 3, 2026. The season follows Russ as he hides behind Chad while the South Georgia Catfish chase a playoff place. Deadline and Variety confirmed the premiere after its renewal. The show grew from the Eli’s Places segment featuring Eli Manning, with Glen Powell returning as the lead.

When Does Chad Powers Season 2 Premiere on Hulu?

The show’s premiere will be on Hulu in September. The new season picks up where the last one left off, with themes of football, identity, and the stress of keeping a secret.

Premiere Date: Chad Powers Season 2 debuts on September 3, 2026 .

Chad Powers Season 2 debuts on . Streaming Platform: Viewers can watch the season on Hulu.

Viewers can watch the season on Hulu. Reliable Sources: Deadline and Variety confirmed the date.

What Has Hulu Confirmed About the New Season?

Hulu says Russ faces danger because Chad’s odd behavior attracts attention. Coach Hudson and Gerry become suspicious, while Ricky may be the last person able to help Russ survive. The South Georgia Catfish remain central in the regular season.

Creative Team: Glen Powell and Michael Waldron co-created the series.

Glen Powell and Michael Waldron co-created the series. Executive Producers: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Brian Lockhart, Jamie Horowitz, Craig Lazarus, Dan Cohen, and Ben Brown are part of the executive producer team.

Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Brian Lockhart, Jamie Horowitz, Craig Lazarus, Dan Cohen, and Ben Brown are part of the executive producer team. Series Origin: The show was created from the Chad skit.

The show was created from the Chad skit. Production: The series was produced with 20th Television and Anomaly Pictures.

What Will Chad Powers Season 2 Be About?

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Chad Powers Season 2 starts after the cliffhanger and raises the stakes for Russ, Ricky, Danny, and the Catfish. Russ must keep pretending to be Chad while the team continues its playoff push. Each episode makes the disguise harder to protect.

How Does Season 2 Continue the Season 1 Cliffhanger?

The story returns to the unresolved football game that ended the first season. Ricky knows Russ’s identity, so every choice carries more risk. Coach Byrd, Coach Hudson, Danny, and Gerry all matter as the walls close in.

Football Conflict: The South Georgia Catfish must finish a game.

The South Georgia Catfish must finish a game. Main Secret: Russ must stop others from learning he is Chad.

Russ must stop others from learning he is Chad. Key Ally: Ricky knows the truth and may decide whether the plan works.

Ricky knows the truth and may decide whether the plan works. Team Goal: The Catfish hope to protect their record and score.

Why Is Russ Holliday’s Chad Powers Disguise in Greater Danger?

Chad’s success makes people look at him and ask questions. Teams and coaches pay close attention to him because of the strange things he does. Showrunner Michael Waldron said that Russ is in more danger as he becomes more successful. This gives Powell room to explore the cost of using makeup and prosthetics.

Growing Suspicion: Coach Hudson and Gerry notice something is wrong.

Coach Hudson and Gerry notice something is wrong. Support System: Danny helps Russ maintain the disguise.

Danny helps Russ maintain the disguise. Personal Risk: Russ could lose his reputation if exposed.

Russ could lose his reputation if exposed. Main Theme: Hope, trust, and identity shape the second season.

Who Is in the Chad Powers Season 2 Cast?

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The returning cast is led by Glen Powell as Russ Holliday and Chad Powers. Quentin Plair returns as Coach Byrd, Steve Zahn plays Coach Hudson, Perry Mattfeld plays Ricky, Frankie A. Rodriguez returns as Danny, and Colton Ryan returns as Gerry.

Which Main Cast Members Are Returning?

For the Catfish story, the main cast is back together.

Which Supporting Characters Could Appear?

IMDb lists supporting actors, but Hulu has not confirmed every role. These credits may change.

Why Did Chad Powers Season 1 End on a Cliffhanger?

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Fans had a good reason to come back because the story was left open at the end of the first season. The ending did not wrap up all the loose ends of the story. Instead, it focused on Russ, Ricky, and the danger of revealing Chad’s true identity.

The decision also created more interest after the series was renewed. Many viewers were impressed by the ending, and online comments showed that fans wanted quick answers about the upcoming season.

Why Was Ricky’s Discovery of Russ’s Identity Revealed Early?

Showrunner Michael Waldron said that Ricky’s discovery was moved up because it made the story better.

Not every surprise was going to be saved for the last day. By telling the truth earlier, the show could show how it affected Ricky and Russ’s feelings. It’s agreed by many fans that this choice made the ending more exciting because it made us wonder what Ricky would do next.

Creative Choice: The writers used the reveal early to create more emotional tension.

The writers used the reveal early to create more emotional tension. Character Impact: Ricky’s discovery changed her relationship with Russ.

Ricky’s discovery changed her relationship with Russ. Viewer Reaction: Fans shared positive comments about the faster pacing.

Fans shared positive comments about the faster pacing. Future Story: The reveal gave the upcoming season a clear conflict to explore.

Why Was the Catfish Game Left Unresolved?

The Georgia Bulldogs game was left unfinished to connect the first season directly to the next one. Waldron described the ending as part of a larger story instead of a complete wrap. This gave the writers room to continue the football conflict and Russ’s personal problems. It also kept fans interested while waiting for a trailer and more official updates.

Story Purpose: The unfinished game creates a direct path into Season 2.

The unfinished game creates a direct path into Season 2. Long-Term Plan: The creators want to tell the football story across several seasons.

The creators want to tell the football story across several seasons. Fan Interest: The cliffhanger gives viewers another reason to keep watching.

The cliffhanger gives viewers another reason to keep watching. Next Chapter: The upcoming episodes can begin without resetting the main conflict.

Why Did Chad Powers Season 1 Have Only Six Episodes?

Chad Powers uses a short season to keep the story focused and easy to follow. The creators chose six episodes because they wanted fast pacing, fewer side plots, and stronger character moments. Glen Powell also had a busy schedule, but Waldron said the story was the main reason for the shorter format.

How Did the Story Determine the Six-Episode Format?

Waldron explained that six episodes felt right because the first season covers only part of one football year. The format allowed each episode to move the plot forward. It also reduced filler and kept the story similar to other focused streaming series. The goal was to make every scene support the main conflict.

Story Structure: Six episodes matched the planned football timeline.

Six episodes matched the planned football timeline. Fast Pacing: Each episode moves the story forward.

Each episode moves the story forward. Less Filler: The shorter format avoids weak side stories.

The shorter format avoids weak side stories. Streaming Style: The structure is similar to many modern streaming shows.

Did Glen Powell’s Schedule Affect the Episode Count?

Officials at Hulu said Powell’s busy schedule affected planning for production, but it wasn’t the only thing that played a role. Work had to be planned for February, March, April, July, and August.

It was important to Waldron that the six-episode plan came from the story itself. Fans say that tight schedules are like challenges on Running Man, but the real problem was finding the right balance between time and creative goals.

Scheduling Factor: Powell’s other projects affected production planning.

Powell’s other projects affected production planning. Creative Priority: The story remained the main reason for six episodes.

The story remained the main reason for six episodes. Shared View: Hulu and the creators agree that the shorter format worked well.

Hulu and the creators agree that the shorter format worked well. Final Result: The season stays focused instead of forcing everything into a longer run.

Final Thoughts

Chad Powers Season 2 looks ready to build on the strong ending of the first season with more football, bigger challenges, and higher stakes for Russ and the South Georgia Catfish.

There’s a lot for fans to look forward to, like the confirmed Hulu premiere, the return of the cast, and an exciting story. For those who liked the first season, this next one might be just as fun to watch with friends or even your dad.

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