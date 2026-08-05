Landman Season 3 Filming Update Teases a Wild Return and a Longer Wait

Landman Season 3 is moving forward, but Paramount+ has not announced an official release date. Filming is expected to begin in September 2026 and continue through the first quarter of 2027.

That schedule makes a 2027 premiere possible, but it is not confirmed. The new season is expected to have 10 episodes, with Billy Bob Thornton returning as Tommy Norris. Fans can look forward to more drama, humor, and fallout from the major changes at the end of Season 2.

Image © 2025 Paramount+

Landman Season 3 is moving forward, but the latest production update has changed expectations. The series has been renewed, yet Paramount+ has not officially announced a release date.

Recent comments from cast member James Jordan now give fans a clearer view of when filming may begin, why the schedule appears delayed, and what viewers can expect from one of Taylor Sheridan’s biggest shows.

Why Is Landman Third Season Now Expected to Start Filming in September?

The latest update came from James Jordan during an interview at the Lioness Season 3 premiere. He said the third season is slated to begin filming in September 2026, rather than the earlier August window. Fans naturally want to know what happened, but no official reason for the shift has been shared. Paramount+ has also not confirmed the full production schedule.

Latest Timeline: Jordan said filming is expected to begin in September 2026 and continue through the first quarter of 2027.

Jordan said filming is expected to begin in September 2026 and continue through the first quarter of 2027. Writing Progress: Taylor Sheridan is still writing the next season, which may explain why production is starting later than first expected.

Taylor Sheridan is still writing the next season, which may explain why production is starting later than first expected. Production Team: Jordan believes director Stephen Kay will return, along with much of the familiar cast.

Jordan believes director Stephen Kay will return, along with much of the familiar cast. Episode Count: The third season is expected to have 10 episodes, matching the first two seasons.

The third season is expected to have 10 episodes, matching the first two seasons. Important Context: The September date comes from Jordan’s interview, not from an official Paramount+ announcement.

Because filming may continue into early 2027, a 2026 premiere now looks less likely. However, Paramount+ has not officially announced when Landman Season 3 will be released. A 2027 debut is possible based on the schedule, but it remains an estimate rather than confirmed news. Readers should separate verified production details from release-date predictions.

Release Status: Paramount+ has not confirmed a premiere date for the next season.

Paramount+ has not confirmed a premiere date for the next season. Previous Pattern: The first two seasons arrived in November, which led many fans to expect the same pattern again.

The first two seasons arrived in November, which led many fans to expect the same pattern again. Production Needs: After filming, the team still needs time for editing, sound, visual work, and final approval.

After filming, the team still needs time for editing, sound, visual work, and final approval. Industry Estimate: Several reports point to 2027 as the likely release year, but no firm deadline has been announced.

Several reports point to 2027 as the likely release year, but no firm deadline has been announced. Key Takeaway: The filming timeline is supported by Jordan’s comments, while the release window is still uncertain.

What Did James Jordan Reveal About Landman Season 3?

James Jordan shared the biggest Landman Season 3 update during an interview at the Lioness Season 3 premiere. While he could not confirm when the new season will be released, he revealed several production details that give fans a better idea of what is happening behind the scenes. His comments also suggest that the creative team is working toward another action-packed season, even as filming begins later than previously expected.

Filming Schedule: Jordan said production is expected to begin in September 2026 and continue through the first quarter of 2027.

Jordan said production is expected to begin in and continue through the first quarter of 2027. Season Progress: He confirmed that Taylor Sheridan is still writing the third season, showing that work is actively moving forward.

He confirmed that Taylor Sheridan is still writing the third season, showing that work is actively moving forward. Creative Team: Jordan expects director Stephen Kay to return, helping maintain the show’s established style and direction.

Jordan expects director Stephen Kay to return, helping maintain the show’s established style and direction. Episode Count: The upcoming season is expected to include 10 episodes, matching the format of the first two seasons.

The upcoming season is expected to include 10 episodes, matching the format of the first two seasons. What Fans Can Expect: Jordan described the new episodes as “crazy, wonderful, funny and wild,” while adding that he is excited to reunite with Billy Bob Thornton and the rest of the cast.

Jordan described the new episodes as “crazy, wonderful, funny and wild,” while adding that he is excited to reunite with Billy Bob Thornton and the rest of the cast. Release Update: Although Jordan shared the latest production timeline, he said the premiere date is ultimately “up to the powers that be,” meaning Paramount+ has not officially announced when Landman Season 3 will be released.

Final Thoughts

Landman Season 3 is still moving ahead, even though Paramount+ has not confirmed a release date. For now, the latest production update points to filming beginning in September 2026, giving fans a better idea of the show’s future.

The next chapter will likely continue Tommy’s oil company journey while expanding the business conflicts, family drama, and story introduced in earlier seasons. With Demi Moore expected to return as Cami Miller and other stars back in Texas, viewers have plenty to look forward to.

As a fan favorite based on the Boomtown podcast, the series has built a strong streaming history around its characters, life, and the changing world of oil. Keep checking each week to receive future updates and related news as new experiences unfold over the coming days.

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