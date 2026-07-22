Princess and the Frog Live Action Could Give Tiana a Bold New Story

Disney may be developing a new live-action movie about Princess Tiana. Colman Domingo and Robert O’Hara are reportedly talking about writing the movie. The story will likely be based on The Princess and the Frog, but it won’t be a direct remake.

The project, cast, director, and release date have not been confirmed by Disney. This is what the newest reports say and what Disney fans can look forward to next.

What Do We Know About Disney’s Reported Princess and the Frog Live-Action Movie?

Image © 2009 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Several major entertainment news outlets say that Disney is working on a new live-action series based on Princess Tiana. New reports say that the movie will be based on a completely original story, not the animated movie from 2009.

Apparently, Colman Domingo and Robert O’Hara are in talks to co-write the screenplay, but Disney hasn’t confirmed the news yet. For now, readers should think of the news as an early development and not as a final movie announcement.

Why Are Colman Domingo and Robert O’Hara Reportedly in Talks to Write It?

Deadline was the first to report that Colman Domingo and Robert O’Hara are in talks to write the project. Variety and The Hollywood Reporter later confirmed the report through their own sources. According to those articles, the pair would co-write an original story inspired by Princess and the Frog instead of creating a remake of the animated feature.

Award-winning playwright and director Robert O’Hara and nominated actor Colman Domingo have worked in movies, TV shows, and on stage. They will also be a strong creative team if the deals go through because they have worked together before.

Latest report: Deadline says the project is still in early talks, and no writing agreements have been finalized.

Deadline says the project is still in early talks, and no writing agreements have been finalized. Creative team: Colman Domingo and Robert O’Hara would co-write the screenplay if negotiations are successful.

Colman Domingo and Robert O’Hara would co-write the screenplay if negotiations are successful. Why it matters: Domingo has previously shared his interest in writing, directing, producing, and acting, making this reported role a natural step in his career.

Will the Princess and the Frog Live-Action Movie Be a Remake or an Original Story?

According to the most recent news, the live-action Princess and the Frog project is not a remake. Instead, it is being turned into a new story based on the world of Princess Tiana after the movie.

This means it is closer to a spin-off than a scene-by-scene retelling. The story could revisit familiar characters such as Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen while expanding the fairy tale in a new direction. This approach is different from many of Disney’s recent live-action adaptations.

Project type: Deadline, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter describe the film as an original story instead of a full-on adaptation.

Deadline, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter describe the film as an original story instead of a full-on adaptation. Original film: The animated feature was Disney’s final traditional Disney animation release and remains an important part of the studio’s animation history.

The animated feature was Disney’s final traditional Disney animation release and remains an important part of the studio’s animation history. Why fans remember it: The animated film earned a Best Animated Feature nomination, featured music by Randy Newman, and became a captivating confection that many critics and family audiences continue to enjoy.

What Has Disney Officially Confirmed About the Project?

Disney has not officially announced the movie or released a teaser trailer, cast list, release date, or director. Variety also reported that Disney declined to comment on the project. Fans continue to follow updates after the canceled animated series and the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

While the original film introduced memorable characters like the frog prince, Prince Naveen, Ray, Big Daddy, and the Shadow Man in New Orleans, the reported live-action film has not confirmed whether any of them will appear.

Official status: Disney has not confirmed the cast, director, production schedule, or release date.

Disney has not confirmed the cast, director, production schedule, or release date. Confirmed facts: Anika Noni Rose voiced Princess Tiana in the original animated feature, which became Disney’s last traditional animated film.

Anika Noni Rose voiced Princess Tiana in the original animated feature, which became Disney’s last traditional animated film. What to expect: Future updates may reveal the cast, story details, production timeline, music, or other official announcements as the project moves forward.

Final Thoughts

The rumored Princess Tiana movie is still in its early stages, so Disney fans should wait for official news before setting a release date. If the project goes ahead, it might add to the well-known fairy tale instead of just telling it again. The original film remains popular because traditional Disney animation makes timeless stories that connect with audiences.

Like many Disney animated pics, it is a lively and captivating confection about a frog princess, whose film tells the journey of a restaurant owner chasing her dreams to own a restaurant. Until then, fans can watch the original movie, compare it with other live-action adaptations, and hear future news as it develops.

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