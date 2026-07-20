Wednesday Season 3 Filming Reveals Paris and a Secret Hyde Haven

Wednesday season 3 is going to take the mystery outside of Nevermore. Paris has been confirmed as a new location. They show up near the Eiffel Tower, but Wednesday’s exact mission is kept a secret.

Tyler Galpin also faces a major change as Isadora Capri leads him toward an unknown place for Hydes. It is said that filming took place in Ireland and France, but Netflix has not confirmed when the new season will be available.

What Do the New Wednesday Season 3 Filming Locations Reveal?

Based on the latest news about Wednesday season 3, the story is going beyond Nevermore Academy. Netflix has confirmed that Wednesday Addams and Thing will travel to Paris, giving the Netflix series a wider setting. After the end of season 2, Tyler Galpin’s story will also go on with Isadora Capri.

The third season has more supernatural mysteries, new casting announcements, and more drama in the Addams Family. Fans are still waiting for a release date, but the next season will have more characters and take place in new places.

Why Is Wednesday Addams Going to Paris?

Netflix confirmed the Paris setting through set photos that show Wednesday and Thing near the Eiffel Tower. Hunter Doohan said Wednesday is there for her “dark reasons,” but he did not explain her exact mission.

The trip may connect to the end of the second season, when Wednesday, Uncle Fester, and Thing planned to search for Enid Sinclair. That link makes sense, but Netflix has not confirmed the full story. For now, Paris appears to be an important part of Wednesday’s new adventure and may help the show continue digging deeper into its woefully twisted world.

Confirmed setting : Paris is an official location in season 3, and Netflix has already shared images of Wednesday and Thing in the city.

Paris is an official location in season 3, and Netflix has already shared images of Wednesday and Thing in the city. Possible story link: The trip may follow the search for Enid after season 2, but the exact reason remains secret.

The trip may follow the search for Enid after season 2, but the exact reason remains secret. Returning characters: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Fred Armisen, Joy Sunday, Victor Dorobantu, and other cast members are expected to return.

Where Is Tyler Galpin Being Taken After the Season 2 Finale?

©TheHollywoodReporter

Hunter Doohan confirmed that season 3 will reveal where Isadora Capri takes Tyler Galpin. Earlier in the story, Capri suggested she knew a place where Hydes could live without a master. However, the location has not been named.

Billie Piper’s character is expected to play a major role in Tyler’s next chapter. Some fans think the place could be a hidden Hyde community, but that idea is still only a theory. One thing is clear: Tyler’s story will focus on his future, his control, and his place in the wider supernatural world.

Confirmed detail: The upcoming season will explain Tyler’s destination with Isadora Capri.

The upcoming season will explain Tyler’s destination with Isadora Capri. Unconfirmed theory: A hidden Hyde community is possible, but no source has confirmed it.

A hidden Hyde community is possible, but no source has confirmed it. Why it matters: The storyline could explain more about Hydes, their masters, and how Tyler may change in the new season.

Which Season 3 Scenes Are Being Filmed in Ireland and France?

Reports say production is taking place in Ireland and France, which supports the Paris storyline. Netflix has not announced an official release date, so fans should treat 2027 as a possible window, not a confirmed date.

The cast is also growing. Eva Green joins as Aunt Ophelia, while Winona Ryder, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, James Lance, Georgie Farmer, and Bruno Yuson are linked to the new season. Showrunner Alfred Gough and executive producer Miles Millar continue to guide the series.

Filming update: Production is reported to be active in Ireland and France.

Production is reported to be active in Ireland and France. Release status: Netflix has not confirmed when the new season will arrive.

Netflix has not confirmed when the new season will arrive. Cast expansion: Eva Green leads the new additions, while returning stars bring familiar energy to the story.

Final Thoughts

Wednesday remains one of Netflix’s biggest hits because it keeps expanding its witty world with every new season. From Morticia Addams and the Nevermore school to the mystery in Paris, season 3 looks ready to add its own touch.

While fans watch official posts and wait through the production break, the best course is to follow confirmed updates instead of rumors. Until more news arrives, hopes remain high for another unforgettable adventure. The new season promises more family secrets, strange characters, and a deliciously dark adventure. Wednesday is played again by Jenna Ortega.

FAQs